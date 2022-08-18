Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘WI’

Simplicity is part of the appeal that made Wordle the phenomenon it is. On most days, longtime players will probably not take longer than a few minutes to figure out the mystery word.

Sometimes, however, you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.

The word of the day might not even be that uncommon, but you could not remember it yet with the clues you have so far. If the letters you found today are a “W” followed by an “I,” check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what your next steps could be.

Five-letter words with “WI” to try on Wordle

ASWIM

AWING

BEWIG

DOWIE

DWINE

GWINE

KIWIS

LEWIS

NEWIE

OWIES

OWING

PEWIT

RAWIN

REWIN

SWIFT

SWIGS

SWILE

SWILL

SWIMS

SWINE

SWING

SWINK

SWIPE

SWIRL

SWISH

SWISS

SWITH

SWIVE

TAWIE

TOWIE

TWICE

TWIER

TWIGS

TWILL

TWINE

TWINK

TWINS

TWINY

TWIRL

TWIRP

TWIST

TWITS

TWIXT

UNWIT

WICCA

WICKS

WIDDY

WIDEN

WIDER

WIDES

WIDOW

WIDTH

WIELD

WIFED

WIFES

WIFEY

WIFTY

WIGAN

WIGGY

WIGHT

WIKIS

WILCO

WILDS

WILED

WILES

WILLS

WILLY

WILTS

WIMPS

WIMPY

WINCE

WINCH

WINDS

WINDY

WINED

WINES

WINEY

WINGS

WINGY

WINKS

WINOS

WINZE

WIPED

WIPER

WIPES

WIRED

WIRER

WIRES

WIRRA

WISED

WISER

WISES

WISHA

WISPS

WISPY

WISTS

WITAN

WITCH

WITED

WITES

WITHY

WITTY

WIVED

WIVER

WIVES

WIZEN

WIZES

YOWIE

ZOWIE

You probably know exactly where the “W” and the “I” are, considering the fact you know they are together in the word. While that is no guarantee of finding the answer right away, it does considerably narrow down your options—not only because you get to cross out several words, but also because specific combinations are more likely to appear depending on the placement.

With the “WI” at the beginning, which is the most likely situation, there are quite a few occurrences of repeated letters. “N” also appears frequently as the third letter, and “Y” at the end. When “WI” are the second and third letters, most of the words start with “S” or “T.” And, in the case of “WI” as the third and fourth letters, almost all of the options end in “E” or “G.”

Regardless of the placement, though, “E” is a letter that you should include in your next guess, if you haven’t tested it yet. Remember to avoid re-using letters you used before, given that new ones will provide more information.

And, be careful with the letter “S” at the end of words, because a lot of those will be plural forms, which Wordle will never pick as the answer to the puzzle. They are valid guesses, but you should avoid them if you don’t have many guesses left.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).