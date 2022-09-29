Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘UR’

Though the simplicity of Wordle is part of the appeal and one of the factors that made the game so successful, the daily puzzle won’t always be that easy to solve. There are no clues to start and the letters in each guess turn into clues, so players depend on a good starting word—or more frequently a starting combo—to get the information they need and guess the answer correctly.

Sometimes, depending on the combination of letters in the answer and how you start the game, you might feel stuck after a couple of guesses—even if a part of the word already came out green.

If the letters you found so far are a “U” followed by an “R,” check out the list and guide below for some ideas of words and what to do next.

Five-letter words with “UR” to try on Wordle

AHURU

ALURE

AMOUR

ANURA

ASURA

AUGUR

AURAE

AURAL

AURAR

AURAS

AUREI

AURES

AURIC

AURIS

AURUM

AZURE

AZURN

AZURY

BAURS

BLURB

BLURS

BLURT

BOURD

BOURG

BOURN

BURAN

BURAS

BURBS

BURDS

BURET

BURFI

BURGH

BURGS

BURIN

BURKA

BURKE

BURKS

BURLS

BURLY

BURNS

BURNT

BUROO

BURPS

BURQA

BURRO

BURRS

BURRY

BURSA

BURSE

BURST

CAURI

CHURL

CHURN

CHURR

CLOUR

COURB

COURD

COURE

COURS

COURT

CRURA

CURAT

CURBS

CURCH

CURDS

CURDY

CURED

CURER

CURES

CURET

CURFS

CURIA

CURIE

CURIO

CURLI

CURLS

CURLY

CURNS

CURNY

CURRS

CURRY

CURSE

CURSI

CURST

CURVE

CURVY

DAURS

DEBUR

DEMUR

DOURA

DURAL

DURAS

DURED

DURES

DURGY

DURNS

DUROC

DUROS

DUROY

DURRA

DURRS

DURRY

DURST

DURUM

DURZI

EMURE

ENURE

ENURN

EUROS

EXURB

FAURD

FEMUR

FLEUR

FLOUR

FLURR

FOURS

FURAL

FURAN

FURCA

FURLS

FUROL

FUROR

FURRS

FURRY

FURTH

FURZE

FURZY

GAURS

GEBUR

GLAUR

GOURA

GOURD

GURDY

GURGE

GURLS

GURLY

GURNS

GURRY

GURSH

GURUS

HOURI

HOURS

HURDS

HURLS

HURLY

HURRA

HURRY

HURST

HURTS

INCUR

INURE

INURN

JOURS

JURAL

JURAT

JUREL

JURES

JUROR

KAURI

KAURU

KAURY

KNAUR

KNURL

KNURR

KNURS

KOURA

KURIS

KURRE

KURTA

KURUS

LAURA

LEMUR

LOURE

LOURS

LOURY

LURCH

LURED

LURER

LURES

LUREX

LURGI

LURGY

LURID

LURKS

LURRY

LURVE

MAURI

MOHUR

MOURN

MURAL

MURAS

MURED

MURES

MUREX

MURID

MURKS

MURKY

MURLS

MURLY

MURRA

MURRE

MURRI

MURRS

MURRY

MURTI

MURVA

NURDS

NURDY

NURLS

NURRS

NURSE

OCCUR

ODOUR

OURIE

POURS

PURDA

PURED

PUREE

PURER

PURES

PURGE

PURIN

PURIS

PURLS

PURPY

PURRS

PURSE

PURSY

PURTY

QURSH

RECUR

REGUR

RURAL

RURPS

RURUS

SAURY

SCAUR

SCOUR

SCURF

SCURS

SHIUR

SHURA

SIEUR

SLURB

SLURP

SLURS

SMURS

SOHUR

SOURS

SPURN

SPURS

SPURT

STOUR

STURE

STURT

SUHUR

SURAH

SURAL

SURAS

SURAT

SURDS

SURED

SURER

SURES

SURFS

SURFY

SURGE

SURGY

SURLY

SURRA

THURL

TOURS

TURBO

TURDS

TURFS

TURFY

TURKS

TURME

TURMS

TURNS

TURNT

TURPS

TURRS

UHURU

URAEI

URALI

URAOS

URARE

URARI

URASE

URATE

URBAN

URBEX

URBIA

URDEE

UREAL

UREAS

UREDO

UREIC

URENA

URENT

URGED

URGER

URGES

URIAL

URINE

URITE

URMAN

URNAL

URNED

URPED

URSAE

URSID

URSON

URUBU

URVAS

USURE

USURP

USURY

WAURS

WHAUR

WURST

YOURN

YOURS

YOURT

YURTA

YURTS

ZURFS

Considering the fact that you know there is a “U” followed by an “R” somewhere in the word, you must also know exactly where that sequence is. That can already narrow down your options considerably: start by crossing out all of the words on the list above that don’t contain those two letters in the right places. Then, the next step is finding out which letters fill the other three spaces.

You can also cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray in previous guesses, because it helps you see the actual options more clearly in the future. And your next guesses should focus on looking for the remaining three letters. Different combinations might be more likely depending on the placement of the “UR” and the letters you tried before, but it’s usually safe to start from the most common ones, like “L,” “P,” “S,” “T,” or another vowel.

Keep in mind that one of the letters in the word might be repeated as well, whether it’s the “U,” the “R,” or one you haven’t found yet. Still, you should always start by assuming that all letters are different and include as many new ones as you can in each guess, because that will give you more information.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).