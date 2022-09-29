Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘UR’

Though the simplicity of Wordle is part of the appeal and one of the factors that made the game so successful, the daily puzzle won’t always be that easy to solve. There are no clues to start and the letters in each guess turn into clues, so players depend on a good starting word—or more frequently a starting combo—to get the information they need and guess the answer correctly.
Sometimes, depending on the combination of letters in the answer and how you start the game, you might feel stuck after a couple of guesses—even if a part of the word already came out green.
If the letters you found so far are a “U” followed by an “R,” check out the list and guide below for some ideas of words and what to do next.
Five-letter words with “UR” to try on Wordle
- AHURU
- ALURE
- AMOUR
- ANURA
- ASURA
- AUGUR
- AURAE
- AURAL
- AURAR
- AURAS
- AUREI
- AURES
- AURIC
- AURIS
- AURUM
- AZURE
- AZURN
- AZURY
- BAURS
- BLURB
- BLURS
- BLURT
- BOURD
- BOURG
- BOURN
- BURAN
- BURAS
- BURBS
- BURDS
- BURET
- BURFI
- BURGH
- BURGS
- BURIN
- BURKA
- BURKE
- BURKS
- BURLS
- BURLY
- BURNS
- BURNT
- BUROO
- BURPS
- BURQA
- BURRO
- BURRS
- BURRY
- BURSA
- BURSE
- BURST
- CAURI
- CHURL
- CHURN
- CHURR
- CLOUR
- COURB
- COURD
- COURE
- COURS
- COURT
- CRURA
- CURAT
- CURBS
- CURCH
- CURDS
- CURDY
- CURED
- CURER
- CURES
- CURET
- CURFS
- CURIA
- CURIE
- CURIO
- CURLI
- CURLS
- CURLY
- CURNS
- CURNY
- CURRS
- CURRY
- CURSE
- CURSI
- CURST
- CURVE
- CURVY
- DAURS
- DEBUR
- DEMUR
- DOURA
- DURAL
- DURAS
- DURED
- DURES
- DURGY
- DURNS
- DUROC
- DUROS
- DUROY
- DURRA
- DURRS
- DURRY
- DURST
- DURUM
- DURZI
- EMURE
- ENURE
- ENURN
- EUROS
- EXURB
- FAURD
- FEMUR
- FLEUR
- FLOUR
- FLURR
- FOURS
- FURAL
- FURAN
- FURCA
- FURLS
- FUROL
- FUROR
- FURRS
- FURRY
- FURTH
- FURZE
- FURZY
- GAURS
- GEBUR
- GLAUR
- GOURA
- GOURD
- GURDY
- GURGE
- GURLS
- GURLY
- GURNS
- GURRY
- GURSH
- GURUS
- HOURI
- HOURS
- HURDS
- HURLS
- HURLY
- HURRA
- HURRY
- HURST
- HURTS
- INCUR
- INURE
- INURN
- JOURS
- JURAL
- JURAT
- JUREL
- JURES
- JUROR
- KAURI
- KAURU
- KAURY
- KNAUR
- KNURL
- KNURR
- KNURS
- KOURA
- KURIS
- KURRE
- KURTA
- KURUS
- LAURA
- LEMUR
- LOURE
- LOURS
- LOURY
- LURCH
- LURED
- LURER
- LURES
- LUREX
- LURGI
- LURGY
- LURID
- LURKS
- LURRY
- LURVE
- MAURI
- MOHUR
- MOURN
- MURAL
- MURAS
- MURED
- MURES
- MUREX
- MURID
- MURKS
- MURKY
- MURLS
- MURLY
- MURRA
- MURRE
- MURRI
- MURRS
- MURRY
- MURTI
- MURVA
- NURDS
- NURDY
- NURLS
- NURRS
- NURSE
- OCCUR
- ODOUR
- OURIE
- POURS
- PURDA
- PURED
- PUREE
- PURER
- PURES
- PURGE
- PURIN
- PURIS
- PURLS
- PURPY
- PURRS
- PURSE
- PURSY
- PURTY
- QURSH
- RECUR
- REGUR
- RURAL
- RURPS
- RURUS
- SAURY
- SCAUR
- SCOUR
- SCURF
- SCURS
- SHIUR
- SHURA
- SIEUR
- SLURB
- SLURP
- SLURS
- SMURS
- SOHUR
- SOURS
- SPURN
- SPURS
- SPURT
- STOUR
- STURE
- STURT
- SUHUR
- SURAH
- SURAL
- SURAS
- SURAT
- SURDS
- SURED
- SURER
- SURES
- SURFS
- SURFY
- SURGE
- SURGY
- SURLY
- SURRA
- THURL
- TOURS
- TURBO
- TURDS
- TURFS
- TURFY
- TURKS
- TURME
- TURMS
- TURNS
- TURNT
- TURPS
- TURRS
- UHURU
- URAEI
- URALI
- URAOS
- URARE
- URARI
- URASE
- URATE
- URBAN
- URBEX
- URBIA
- URDEE
- UREAL
- UREAS
- UREDO
- UREIC
- URENA
- URENT
- URGED
- URGER
- URGES
- URIAL
- URINE
- URITE
- URMAN
- URNAL
- URNED
- URPED
- URSAE
- URSID
- URSON
- URUBU
- URVAS
- USURE
- USURP
- USURY
- WAURS
- WHAUR
- WURST
- YOURN
- YOURS
- YOURT
- YURTA
- YURTS
- ZURFS
Considering the fact that you know there is a “U” followed by an “R” somewhere in the word, you must also know exactly where that sequence is. That can already narrow down your options considerably: start by crossing out all of the words on the list above that don’t contain those two letters in the right places. Then, the next step is finding out which letters fill the other three spaces.
You can also cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray in previous guesses, because it helps you see the actual options more clearly in the future. And your next guesses should focus on looking for the remaining three letters. Different combinations might be more likely depending on the placement of the “UR” and the letters you tried before, but it’s usually safe to start from the most common ones, like “L,” “P,” “S,” “T,” or another vowel.
Keep in mind that one of the letters in the word might be repeated as well, whether it’s the “U,” the “R,” or one you haven’t found yet. Still, you should always start by assuming that all letters are different and include as many new ones as you can in each guess, because that will give you more information.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).