Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘T’

Since its release in 2021, Wordle has evolved into one of the most popular games out there. The web-based puzzle resembles the format of Mastermind, where every item in every guess turns into a clue, but with actual words from the English dictionary. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter mystery word, which players must guess in six tries or less. The word is the same for all players in the same calendar day and changes every 24 hours, at midnight local time.
If you have been playing Wordle for a while, you have also probably found or developed a strategy that suits your playstyle. But most strategies involve a strong first word, or a specific set of strong words to start, and obviously, the same word will not work the same way every day. That means some days might be harder than others, and after two or three guesses you might still find yourself with a couple of yellow blocks and no idea where to go next.
If those yellow blocks are “U” and “T,” check out the list below.
Five-letter words with “U” and “T” to try on Wordle
- ABOUT
- ABUTS
- ACUTE
- ADULT
- ADUST
- AUDIT
- AUGHT
- AUNTS
- AUNTY
- AUTOS
- BATTU
- BEAUT
- BHUTS
- BLUET
- BLUNT
- BLURT
- BOULT
- BOUTS
- BRUIT
- BRUNT
- BRUTE
- BRUTS
- BUILT
- BUNDT
- BUNTS
- BURET
- BURNT
- BURST
- BUSTS
- BUSTY
- BUTCH
- BUTEO
- BUTES
- BUTLE
- BUTOH
- BUTTE
- BUTTS
- BUTTY
- BUTUT
- BUTYL
- CAPUT
- CENTU
- CHUTE
- CLOUT
- COUNT
- COURT
- COUTH
- CRUET
- CRUFT
- CRUST
- CUBIT
- CULET
- CULTI
- CULTS
- CUNIT
- CURET
- CURST
- CUTCH
- CUTER
- CUTES
- CUTEY
- CUTIE
- CUTIN
- CUTIS
- CUTTY
- CUTUP
- DATUM
- DAUNT
- DAUTS
- DEBUT
- DHUTI
- DONUT
- DOUBT
- DOUTS
- DUCAT
- DUCTS
- DUETS
- DUITS
- DUNTS
- DURST
- DUSTS
- DUSTY
- DUTCH
- DUVET
- EDUCT
- ELUTE
- ERUCT
- ERUPT
- ETUDE
- ETUIS
- EXULT
- FAULT
- FETUS
- FLOUT
- FLUTE
- FLUTY
- FLUYT
- FOUNT
- FRUIT
- FUMET
- FUSTY
- FUTON
- GAMUT
- GAULT
- GAUNT
- GETUP
- GHAUT
- GLOUT
- GLUTE
- GLUTS
- GOUTS
- GOUTY
- GROUT
- GRUNT
- GUEST
- GUILT
- GUSTO
- GUSTS
- GUSTY
- GUTSY
- GUTTA
- GUTTY
- GUYOT
- HAUNT
- HAUTE
- HUNTS
- HURST
- HURTS
- HUTCH
- ICTUS
- INPUT
- JAUNT
- JOUST
- JUNTA
- JUNTO
- JURAT
- JUSTS
- JUTES
- JUTTY
- KAPUT
- KLUTZ
- KNOUT
- KRAUT
- KURTA
- LETUP
- LOTUS
- LOUTS
- LUNET
- LUNTS
- LUSTS
- LUSTY
- LUTEA
- LUTED
- LUTES
- MAUTS
- MOULT
- MOUNT
- MOUTH
- MUFTI
- MULCT
- MUSTH
- MUSTS
- MUSTY
- MUTCH
- MUTED
- MUTER
- MUTES
- MUTON
- MUTTS
- NOTUM
- NUTSO
- NUTSY
- NUTTY
- OTAKU
- OUGHT
- OUSTS
- OUTBY
- OUTDO
- OUTED
- OUTER
- OUTGO
- OUTRE
- OUTRO
- PHUTS
- PLUOT
- POULT
- POUTS
- POUTY
- PRUTA
- PUNTO
- PUNTS
- PUNTY
- PURTY
- PUTON
- PUTTI
- PUTTO
- PUTTS
- PUTTY
- QUANT
- QUART
- QUATE
- QUBIT
- QUEST
- QUIET
- QUILT
- QUINT
- QUIRT
- QUITE
- QUITS
- QUOIT
- QUOTA
- QUOTE
- QUOTH
- REBUT
- RECUT
- ROUST
- ROUTE
- ROUTH
- ROUTS
- RUNTS
- RUNTY
- RUSTS
- RUSTY
- RUTHS
- RUTIN
- RUTTY
- SALUT
- SAULT
- SAUTE
- SCOUT
- SCUTA
- SCUTE
- SCUTS
- SETUP
- SHOUT
- SHTUM
- SHUNT
- SHUTE
- SHUTS
- SITUP
- SITUS
- SMUTS
- SNOUT
- SOUTH
- SPOUT
- SPURT
- SPUTA
- SQUAT
- STOUP
- STOUR
- STOUT
- STRUM
- STRUT
- STUBS
- STUCK
- STUDS
- STUDY
- STUFF
- STULL
- STUMP
- STUMS
- STUNG
- STUNK
- STUNS
- STUNT
- STUPA
- STUPE
- STURT
- SUETE
- SUETS
- SUETY
- SUINT
- SUITE
- SUITS
- SUTRA
- SUTTA
- TABUN
- TABUS
- TALUK
- TALUS
- TAUNT
- TAUON
- TAUPE
- TAUTS
- TAXUS
- TEGUA
- TEGUS
- TENDU
- TEUCH
- TEUGH
- THOUS
- THRUM
- THUDS
- THUGS
- THUJA
- THUMB
- THUMP
- THUNK
- THURL
- THUYA
- TOFUS
- TOGUE
- TOLUS
- TONUS
- TOQUE
- TORUS
- TOUCH
- TOUGH
- TOURS
- TOUSE
- TOUTS
- TROUT
- TRUCE
- TRUCK
- TRUED
- TRUER
- TRUES
- TRUGS
- TRULL
- TRULY
- TRUMP
- TRUNK
- TRUSS
- TRUST
- TRUTH
- TSUBA
- TSUBO
- TUBAE
- TUBAL
- TUBAS
- TUBBY
- TUBED
- TUBER
- TUBES
- TUCKS
- TUFAS
- TUFFS
- TUFTS
- TUFTY
- TUILE
- TULES
- TULIP
- TULLE
- TULSI
- TUMID
- TUMMY
- TUMOR
- TUMPS
- TUNAS
- TUNED
- TUNER
- TUNES
- TUNGS
- TUNIC
- TUNNY
- TUPIK
- TURBO
- TURFS
- TURFY
- TURKS
- TURNS
- TURPS
- TURRS
- TUSHY
- TUSKS
- TUSKY
- TUTEE
- TUTOR
- TUTTI
- TUTTY
- TUXES
- TUYER
- ULTRA
- UMPTY
- UNAPT
- UNCUT
- UNFIT
- UNGOT
- UNHAT
- UNITE
- UNITS
- UNITY
- UNLET
- UNLIT
- UNMET
- UNSET
- UNTIE
- UNTIL
- UNWET
- UNWIT
- UPLIT
- UPSET
- URATE
- UTERI
- UTILE
- UTTER
- VATUS
- VAULT
- VAUNT
- VERTU
- VIRTU
- WURST
- YOUTH
- YURTA
- YURTS
Since it’s not guaranteed there will be another vowel besides the “U” in the word of the day, looking for vowels specifically might not be the best approach now. But “A,” “E,” and “O” are some of the most common letters in the alphabet, so you can’t rule them out completely. You can mix them with the most common consonants, like “L,” “R,” and “T,” over your next guesses.
It is not, however, the best idea to repeat letters you used before—unless you are pretty sure the word could be the answer. Try as many different ones as you can. That helps get the most information out of each guess.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).