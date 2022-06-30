Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘T’

Since its release in 2021, Wordle has evolved into one of the most popular games out there. The web-based puzzle resembles the format of Mastermind, where every item in every guess turns into a clue, but with actual words from the English dictionary. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter mystery word, which players must guess in six tries or less. The word is the same for all players in the same calendar day and changes every 24 hours, at midnight local time.

If you have been playing Wordle for a while, you have also probably found or developed a strategy that suits your playstyle. But most strategies involve a strong first word, or a specific set of strong words to start, and obviously, the same word will not work the same way every day. That means some days might be harder than others, and after two or three guesses you might still find yourself with a couple of yellow blocks and no idea where to go next.

If those yellow blocks are “U” and “T,” check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “U” and “T” to try on Wordle

ABOUT

ABUTS

ACUTE

ADULT

ADUST

AUDIT

AUGHT

AUNTS

AUNTY

AUTOS

BATTU

BEAUT

BHUTS

BLUET

BLUNT

BLURT

BOULT

BOUTS

BRUIT

BRUNT

BRUTE

BRUTS

BUILT

BUNDT

BUNTS

BURET

BURNT

BURST

BUSTS

BUSTY

BUTCH

BUTEO

BUTES

BUTLE

BUTOH

BUTTE

BUTTS

BUTTY

BUTUT

BUTYL

CAPUT

CENTU

CHUTE

CLOUT

COUNT

COURT

COUTH

CRUET

CRUFT

CRUST

CUBIT

CULET

CULTI

CULTS

CUNIT

CURET

CURST

CUTCH

CUTER

CUTES

CUTEY

CUTIE

CUTIN

CUTIS

CUTTY

CUTUP

DATUM

DAUNT

DAUTS

DEBUT

DHUTI

DONUT

DOUBT

DOUTS

DUCAT

DUCTS

DUETS

DUITS

DUNTS

DURST

DUSTS

DUSTY

DUTCH

DUVET

EDUCT

ELUTE

ERUCT

ERUPT

ETUDE

ETUIS

EXULT

FAULT

FETUS

FLOUT

FLUTE

FLUTY

FLUYT

FOUNT

FRUIT

FUMET

FUSTY

FUTON

GAMUT

GAULT

GAUNT

GETUP

GHAUT

GLOUT

GLUTE

GLUTS

GOUTS

GOUTY

GROUT

GRUNT

GUEST

GUILT

GUSTO

GUSTS

GUSTY

GUTSY

GUTTA

GUTTY

GUYOT

HAUNT

HAUTE

HUNTS

HURST

HURTS

HUTCH

ICTUS

INPUT

JAUNT

JOUST

JUNTA

JUNTO

JURAT

JUSTS

JUTES

JUTTY

KAPUT

KLUTZ

KNOUT

KRAUT

KURTA

LETUP

LOTUS

LOUTS

LUNET

LUNTS

LUSTS

LUSTY

LUTEA

LUTED

LUTES

MAUTS

MOULT

MOUNT

MOUTH

MUFTI

MULCT

MUSTH

MUSTS

MUSTY

MUTCH

MUTED

MUTER

MUTES

MUTON

MUTTS

NOTUM

NUTSO

NUTSY

NUTTY

OTAKU

OUGHT

OUSTS

OUTBY

OUTDO

OUTED

OUTER

OUTGO

OUTRE

OUTRO

PHUTS

PLUOT

POULT

POUTS

POUTY

PRUTA

PUNTO

PUNTS

PUNTY

PURTY

PUTON

PUTTI

PUTTO

PUTTS

PUTTY

QUANT

QUART

QUATE

QUBIT

QUEST

QUIET

QUILT

QUINT

QUIRT

QUITE

QUITS

QUOIT

QUOTA

QUOTE

QUOTH

REBUT

RECUT

ROUST

ROUTE

ROUTH

ROUTS

RUNTS

RUNTY

RUSTS

RUSTY

RUTHS

RUTIN

RUTTY

SALUT

SAULT

SAUTE

SCOUT

SCUTA

SCUTE

SCUTS

SETUP

SHOUT

SHTUM

SHUNT

SHUTE

SHUTS

SITUP

SITUS

SMUTS

SNOUT

SOUTH

SPOUT

SPURT

SPUTA

SQUAT

STOUP

STOUR

STOUT

STRUM

STRUT

STUBS

STUCK

STUDS

STUDY

STUFF

STULL

STUMP

STUMS

STUNG

STUNK

STUNS

STUNT

STUPA

STUPE

STURT

SUETE

SUETS

SUETY

SUINT

SUITE

SUITS

SUTRA

SUTTA

TABUN

TABUS

TALUK

TALUS

TAUNT

TAUON

TAUPE

TAUTS

TAXUS

TEGUA

TEGUS

TENDU

TEUCH

TEUGH

THOUS

THRUM

THUDS

THUGS

THUJA

THUMB

THUMP

THUNK

THURL

THUYA

TOFUS

TOGUE

TOLUS

TONUS

TOQUE

TORUS

TOUCH

TOUGH

TOURS

TOUSE

TOUTS

TROUT

TRUCE

TRUCK

TRUED

TRUER

TRUES

TRUGS

TRULL

TRULY

TRUMP

TRUNK

TRUSS

TRUST

TRUTH

TSUBA

TSUBO

TUBAE

TUBAL

TUBAS

TUBBY

TUBED

TUBER

TUBES

TUCKS

TUFAS

TUFFS

TUFTS

TUFTY

TUILE

TULES

TULIP

TULLE

TULSI

TUMID

TUMMY

TUMOR

TUMPS

TUNAS

TUNED

TUNER

TUNES

TUNGS

TUNIC

TUNNY

TUPIK

TURBO

TURFS

TURFY

TURKS

TURNS

TURPS

TURRS

TUSHY

TUSKS

TUSKY

TUTEE

TUTOR

TUTTI

TUTTY

TUXES

TUYER

ULTRA

UMPTY

UNAPT

UNCUT

UNFIT

UNGOT

UNHAT

UNITE

UNITS

UNITY

UNLET

UNLIT

UNMET

UNSET

UNTIE

UNTIL

UNWET

UNWIT

UPLIT

UPSET

URATE

UTERI

UTILE

UTTER

VATUS

VAULT

VAUNT

VERTU

VIRTU

WURST

YOUTH

YURTA

YURTS

Since it’s not guaranteed there will be another vowel besides the “U” in the word of the day, looking for vowels specifically might not be the best approach now. But “A,” “E,” and “O” are some of the most common letters in the alphabet, so you can’t rule them out completely. You can mix them with the most common consonants, like “L,” “R,” and “T,” over your next guesses.

It is not, however, the best idea to repeat letters you used before—unless you are pretty sure the word could be the answer. Try as many different ones as you can. That helps get the most information out of each guess.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).