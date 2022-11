Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ending in ‘E’

Wordle is a simple game, but one that shouldn’t be underestimated. Often your players need a little extra help to come up with the correct answer, and that’s okay.

Wordle’s difficulty varies greatly depending on the answer that is chosen daily as the secret word. More common words should be easier to guess, while rarer words should not.

Another difficulty factor is directly linked to the first word used by players to discover the answer since at this point in the game there is no hint available. Players need to imagine a word to guess it.

If you’re looking for good words to start Wordle, “AUDIO” and “ADIEU” are good options for players who like to try and secure a hint quickly. Players who prefer to bet on the long term will find themselves having more success starting with words like “CARES” and “SLATES” which have some of the more common letters found in Wordle’s responses.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ‘E’

If you’ve already used your first few tries and haven’t found the position of the letter “U”, but you know the answer ends with the letter “E”, here’s an alphabetically ordered list of five-letter words to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘U’ and ending in ‘E’ to try on Wordle