Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘TR’

Wordle is a fast-paced game and many of its players play it daily.

You must guess a secret word in up to six attempts, but the only clues available are the letters used in the words previously.

Its simple formula achieved a complex feat, uniting countless people around the world in a single daily goal. It was because of this feeling that the New York Times first became interested in acquiring the game, as well as the relationship that the famous newspaper already has with word games, of course.

If you still haven’t found the answer of the day in the original Wordle and everything you’ve found forms the letters ‘TR’, here are some five-letter words with ‘TR’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘TR’ to try on Wordle

antra

antre

atria

atrip

entry

extra

intro

litre

metre

metro

mitre

nitre

nitro

outre

outro

retro

retry

strap

straw

stray

strep

strew

stria

strip

strop

strow

stroy

strum

strut

sutra

tetra

tetri

titre

trace

track

tract

trade

tragi

traik

trail

train

trait

tramp

trams

trank

tranq

trans

traps

trapt

trash

trass

trave

trawl

trayf

trays

tread

treat

treed

trees

trefa

treks

trems

trend

tress

trets

trews

treyf

treys

triac

triad

trial

tribe

trice

trick

tried

trier

tries

trigo

trigs

trike

trill

trims

trine

triol

trios

tripe

trips

trite

troak

trock

trode

trogs

trois

troke

troll

tromp

trona

trone

troop

trooz

trope

troth

trots

trout

trove

trows

troys

truce

truck

trued

truer

trues

trugs

trull

truly

trump

trunk

truss

trust

truth

tryma

tryst

ultra

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.