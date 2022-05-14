Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘TA’ on them

Wordle introduces a new secret word every day, and players have to figure it out in a limited amount of attempts. Those who fail to guess the correct answer within six tries lose the game for the day and will have to wait until the next day for a new chance to win.

Losing a Wordle match means interrupting a possible winning streak. Your entire game log is recorded on the website and can be shared on your social networks. This competitive and social factor is one of the great attractions of Wordle, and many players seek to increase their winning streak to win competitions with friends.

Even the least competitive players know defeat can be disheartening, especially if you’re close to finding the secret word. Having to wait until the next day is undoubtedly disappointing for these players.

Wordle’s games aren’t always easy and you might find yourself needing a little help. If you got stuck with words that have “TA” in them, here are some five-letter words with “TA” on them, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘TA’ on them to try on Wordle

ACETA

ADYTA

AGITA

ALTAR

ANTAE

ANTAS

AORTA

ARTAL

ATAPS

ATAXY

ATTAR

BETAS

BETTA

BIOTA

BOTAS

CESTA

COSTA

COTAN

COTTA

DELTA

DICTA

DITAS

DOTAL

ETAPE

FACTA

FATAL

FESTA

FETAL

FETAS

FLOTA

GETAS

GUTTA

HOSTA

IOTAS

JOTAS

JUNTA

KATAS

KETAS

KOFTA

KURTA

LEPTA

LITAI

LITAS

LOTAH

LOTAS

LYTTA

MANTA

MENTA

METAL

NATAL

NOTAL

OCTAD

OCTAL

OCTAN

OTAKU

OTTAR

PASTA

PETAL

PIETA

PINTA

PITAS

PITTA

PRUTA

QUOTA

RAITA

RATAL

RATAN

REATA

RECTA

RETAG

RETAX

RHYTA

RIATA

ROTAS

SATAY

SCUTA

SEPTA

SETAE

SETAL

SITAR

SOFTA

SPUTA

STABS

STACK

STADE

STAFF

STAGE

STAGS

STAGY

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STAKE

STALE

STALK

STALL

STAMP

STAND

STANE

STANG

STANK

STAPH

STARE

STARK

STARS

START

STASH

STATE

STATS

STAVE

STAYS

SUTTA

TABBY

TABER

TABES

TABID

TABLA

TABLE

TABOO

TABOR

TABUN

TABUS

TACAN

TACES

TACET

TACHE

TACHS

TACIT

TACKS

TACKY

TACOS

TACTS

TAELS

TAFFY

TAFIA

TAHRS

TAIGA

TAIKO

TAILS

TAINS

TAINT

TAJES

TAKAS

TAKEN

TAKER

TAKES

TAKIN

TALAR

TALAS

TALCS

TALCY

TALER

TALES

TALKS

TALKY

TALLS

TALLY

TALON

TALUK

TALUS

TAMAL

TAMED

TAMER

TAMES

TAMIS

TAMMY

TAMPS

TANGA

TANGO

TANGS

TANGY

TANKA

TANKS

TANSY

TANTO

TAPAS

TAPED

TAPER

TAPES

TAPIR

TAPIS

TARDO

TARDY

TARED

TARES

TARGA

TARGE

TARNS

TAROC

TAROK

TAROS

TAROT

TARPS

TARRE

TARRY

TARSI

TARTS

TARTY

TASED

TASES

TASKS

TASSE

TASSO

TASTE

TASTY

TATAR

TATER

TATES

TATTY

TAUNT

TAUON

TAUPE

TAUTS

TAWED

TAWER

TAWIE

TAWNY

TAWSE

TAXED

TAXER

TAXES

TAXIS

TAXOL

TAXON

TAXUS

TAYRA

TAZZA

TAZZE

TECTA

TESTA

THETA

TITAN

TORTA

TOTAL

VESTA

VISTA

VITAE

VITAL

VITTA

VOLTA

WATAP

WETAS

WITAN

YENTA

YURTA

ZETAS

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.