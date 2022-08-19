Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘U’

Wordle may seem simple, but it hides a complexity only players seeking it will find.

Those who relentlessly search for the most assertive ways to guess five-letter words may find the way to think only in words that have a chance of being the right word.

And maybe one day they will get the desired hit on the first try.

And the most important thing is all the other players who just want to have fun alone or with friends, or laugh at their favorite streamer’s guessing attempts can do all this fully without worrying about any extra complexity or time-consuming research on which is the best word to guess first.

Wordle is right to be the game every player wants it to be. After all, he doesn’t even punish players who seek spoilers from the answers. The game is a tool given to players for them to use as they wish. The most important thing is always to remember to have fun.

But if the first attempt has already passed and you only discovered the presence of the letters ‘R’ and ‘U’ in the correct answer, without knowing their exact positions, here is a list of five letter words with the letters ‘R’ and ‘U’, sorted in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle

ahuru

alure

amour

arcus

argue

argus

arnut

aruhe

arums

auger

augur

aurae

aural

aurar

auras

aurei

aures

auric

auris

aurum

azure

azurn

azury

baurs

bluer

blurb

blurs

blurt

bourd

bourg

bourn

brugh

bruin

bruit

brule

brume

brung

brunt

brush

brusk

brust

brute

bruts

buhrs

buran

buras

burbs

burds

buret

burgh

burgs

burin

burka

burke

burks

burls

burly

burns

burnt

buroo

burps

burqa

burro

burrs

burry

bursa

burse

burst

buyer

chiru

churl

churn

churr

clour

cornu

courb

courd

coure

cours

court

croup

crout

cruck

crude

cruds

crudy

cruel

crues

cruet

crumb

crump

cruor

crura

cruse

crush

crust

crusy

cruve

cuber

curat

curbs

curch

curds

curdy

cured

curer

cures

curet

curfs

curia

curie

curio

curli

curls

curly

curns

curny

currs

curry

curse

cursi

curst

curve

curvy

cuter

daurs

demur

douar

doura

drouk

drubs

drugs

druid

drums

drunk

drupe

druse

drusy

druxy

duars

duper

dural

duras

dured

dures

durgy

durns

duroc

duros

duroy

durra

durrs

durry

durst

durum

durzi

ecrus

emure

enure

eruct

erugo

erupt

eruvs

euros

exurb

faurd

femur

feuar

flour

fluor

flurr

forum

fouer

fours

fraud

fraus

frugs

fruit

frump

frush

frust

fubar

fuero

fumer

fural

furan

furca

furls

furol

furor

furrs

furry

furth

furze

furzy

garum

gaurs

gebur

glaur

gluer

goura

gourd

grouf

group

grout

grubs

grued

gruel

grues

grufe

gruff

grume

grump

grunt

guard

guars

guiro

gular

gurge

gurls

gurly

gurns

gurry

gursh

gurus

gyrus

houri

hours

huers

huger

humor

hurds

hurls

hurly

hurra

hurry

hurst

hurts

incur

inrun

inure

inurn

jarul

jorum

jours

jumar

jural

jurat

jurel

juror

kauri

kauru

kaury

knaur

knurl

knurr

knurs

korun

korus

koura

kraut

krubi

kukri

kuris

kurre

kurta

kurus

larum

laura

lemur

loure

lours

loury

lubra

lucre

luger

lunar

lurch

lured

lurer

lures

lurex

lurgi

lurgy

lurid

lurks

lurry

lurve

luser

luter

mauri

mohur

mourn

mucor

mucro

mudir

mudra

muirs

mural

muras

mured

mures

murex

murid

murks

murky

murls

murly

murra

murre

murri

murrs

murry

murti

murva

musar

muser

muter

nairu

nuder

nurds

nurdy

nurls

nurrs

nurse

occur

odour

orgue

ourie

outer

outre

outro

pareu

perdu

pours

prahu

praus

proud

proul

prude

prune

prunt

pruta

pucer

pudor

puers

puker

puler

purda

pured

puree

purer

pures

purge

purim

purin

puris

purls

purpy

purrs

purse

pursy

purty

quair

quare

quark

quart

queer

quern

query

quire

quirk

quirt

qursh

rahui

rakus

ramus

ratus

rauns

raupo

rebus

rebut

rebuy

recur

recut

redub

redux

regur

rerun

reuse

revue

rheum

rhumb

rimus

risus

rogue

roguy

roque

rouen

roues

rouge

rough

roule

rouls

roums

round

roups

roupy

rouse

roust

route

routh

routs

ruana

rubai

rubby

rubel

rubes

rubin

ruble

rubus

ruche

rucks

rudas

rudds

ruddy

ruder

rudes

rudie

ruers

ruffe

ruffs

rugae

rugal

rugby

ruggy

ruing

ruins

rukhs

ruled

ruler

rules

rumal

rumba

rumbo

rumen

rumes

rumly

rummy

rumor

rumpo

rumps

rumpy

runch

runds

runed

runes

rungs

runic

runny

runts

runty

rupee

rupia

rural

rurps

rurus

rusas

ruses

rushy

rusks

rusma

russe

rusts

rusty

ruths

rutin

rutty

sarus

saury

scaur

scour

scrub

scrum

scurf

scurs

serum

shiur

shrub

shrug

shura

sieur

sirup

slurb

slurp

slurs

smurs

sorus

sours

sprue

sprug

spuer

spurn

spurs

spurt

stour

strum

strut

sture

sturt

suber

sucre

sudor

suers

sugar

super

supra

surah

sural

suras

surat

surds

sured

surer

sures

surfs

surfy

surge

surgy

surly

surra

sutor

sutra

syrup

thrum

thurl

torus

tours

trout

truce

truck

trued

truer

trues

trugo

trugs

trull

truly

trump

trunk

truss

trust

truth

tuart

tubar

tuber

tugra

tumor

tuner

turbo

turds

turfs

turfy

turks

turme

turms

turns

turps

tutor

tuyer

udder

uhuru

ulcer

ulnar

ultra

umber

umbra

umbre

unarm

unary

unbar

under

unred

unrid

unrig

unrip

updry

upper

upran

uprun

upter

uraei

urali

uraos

urare

urari

urase

urate

urban

urbia

urdee

ureal

ureas

uredo

ureic

urena

urent

urged

urger

urges

urial

urine

urite

urman

urnal

urned

urped

ursae

ursid

urson

urubu

urvas

users

usher

usure

usurp

usury

uteri

utter

varus

vertu

virtu

virus

vrous

vrouw

waurs

whaur

wrung

wurst

xerus

yourn

yours

yourt

yurta

yurts

zurfs

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.