Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘K’ on them

Wordle is one of those versatile games where you can have fun on your own terms. Casual gamers will only play when they feel like it, without too many worries about scores or ways to optimize the game—it’s a great way to pass the idle time between tasks of the day. Other players can take the game more seriously and play every day without fail to maximize their winning streak. And among these options, there are also players who like to compete with friends to find out who gets the right answer with the fewest guesses. Regardless of your style, Wordle will always be there for you to enjoy however you want.

Even though it is a very simple game to learn, it has complex ways to be played, using different strategies and with different difficulties depending on the secret word chosen for that day. At some point, you may find yourself struggling to find the right word.

If you’ve already used your first guesses and only managed to find the presence of the two yellow letters ‘R’ and ‘K’ in the correct answer, here are some five-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘K’ on them, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘K’ on them to try on Wordle

araks

asker

baker

barks

barky

berks

biker

birks

borks

brake

braky

brank

break

brick

brink

brisk

brock

broke

brook

brusk

burka

burke

burks

carks

chark

chirk

clerk

corks

corky

crack

crake

crank

creak

creek

crick

croak

crock

crook

cruck

crunk

darks

dhikr

diker

dirks

dorks

dorky

drake

drank

dreck

dreks

drink

droke

drouk

drunk

eskar

esker

faker

fakir

forks

forky

frack

frank

freak

frisk

frock

greek

groks

harks

hiker

horks

icker

inker

irked

iroko

jerks

jerky

joker

kabar

kafir

karat

karma

karns

karoo

karri

karst

karts

kauri

kaury

kbars

kebar

kefir

keirs

kerbs

kerfs

kerne

kerns

kerry

keyer

kiers

kirks

kirns

kiter

knars

knaur

knurl

knurr

knurs

korai

koras

korat

korma

korun

kraal

kraft

krais

krait

kraut

krays

kreep

krewe

krill

krona

krone

kroon

krubi

kukri

kurta

kurus

kyars

kyrie

laker

larks

larky

liker

lurks

makar

maker

marka

marks

merks

mikra

mirks

mirky

murks

murky

narks

narky

ocker

okras

parka

parks

parky

perks

perky

piker

poker

porks

porky

prank

prick

prink

quark

quirk

racks

raked

rakee

raker

rakes

rakis

rakus

ranks

recks

reeks

reeky

reiki

reink

rekey

ricks

rinks

risks

risky

rocks

rocky

rooks

rooky

rucks

rukhs

rusks

ryked

rykes

saker

sarks

sarky

shark

shirk

siker

skier

skirl

skirr

skirt

skort

smerk

smirk

snark

spark

stark

stirk

stork

taker

tarok

toker

torsk

track

traik

trank

treks

trick

trike

troak

trock

troke

truck

trunk

turks

twerk

waker

warks

woker

works

wrack

wreak

wreck

wrick

yarak

yerks

zerks

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.