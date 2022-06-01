Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘K’ on them

Wordle is one of those versatile games where you can have fun on your own terms. Casual gamers will only play when they feel like it, without too many worries about scores or ways to optimize the game—it’s a great way to pass the idle time between tasks of the day. Other players can take the game more seriously and play every day without fail to maximize their winning streak. And among these options, there are also players who like to compete with friends to find out who gets the right answer with the fewest guesses. Regardless of your style, Wordle will always be there for you to enjoy however you want.
Even though it is a very simple game to learn, it has complex ways to be played, using different strategies and with different difficulties depending on the secret word chosen for that day. At some point, you may find yourself struggling to find the right word.
If you’ve already used your first guesses and only managed to find the presence of the two yellow letters ‘R’ and ‘K’ in the correct answer, here are some five-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘K’ on them, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘R’ and ‘K’ on them to try on Wordle
- araks
- asker
- baker
- barks
- barky
- berks
- biker
- birks
- borks
- brake
- braky
- brank
- break
- brick
- brink
- brisk
- brock
- broke
- brook
- brusk
- burka
- burke
- burks
- carks
- chark
- chirk
- clerk
- corks
- corky
- crack
- crake
- crank
- creak
- creek
- crick
- croak
- crock
- crook
- cruck
- crunk
- darks
- dhikr
- diker
- dirks
- dorks
- dorky
- drake
- drank
- dreck
- dreks
- drink
- droke
- drouk
- drunk
- eskar
- esker
- faker
- fakir
- forks
- forky
- frack
- frank
- freak
- frisk
- frock
- greek
- groks
- harks
- hiker
- horks
- icker
- inker
- irked
- iroko
- jerks
- jerky
- joker
- kabar
- kafir
- karat
- karma
- karns
- karoo
- karri
- karst
- karts
- kauri
- kaury
- kbars
- kebar
- kefir
- keirs
- kerbs
- kerfs
- kerne
- kerns
- kerry
- keyer
- kiers
- kirks
- kirns
- kiter
- knars
- knaur
- knurl
- knurr
- knurs
- korai
- koras
- korat
- korma
- korun
- kraal
- kraft
- krais
- krait
- kraut
- krays
- kreep
- krewe
- krill
- krona
- krone
- kroon
- krubi
- kukri
- kurta
- kurus
- kyars
- kyrie
- laker
- larks
- larky
- liker
- lurks
- makar
- maker
- marka
- marks
- merks
- mikra
- mirks
- mirky
- murks
- murky
- narks
- narky
- ocker
- okras
- parka
- parks
- parky
- perks
- perky
- piker
- poker
- porks
- porky
- prank
- prick
- prink
- quark
- quirk
- racks
- raked
- rakee
- raker
- rakes
- rakis
- rakus
- ranks
- recks
- reeks
- reeky
- reiki
- reink
- rekey
- ricks
- rinks
- risks
- risky
- rocks
- rocky
- rooks
- rooky
- rucks
- rukhs
- rusks
- ryked
- rykes
- saker
- sarks
- sarky
- shark
- shirk
- siker
- skier
- skirl
- skirr
- skirt
- skort
- smerk
- smirk
- snark
- spark
- stark
- stirk
- stork
- taker
- tarok
- toker
- torsk
- track
- traik
- trank
- treks
- trick
- trike
- troak
- trock
- troke
- truck
- trunk
- turks
- twerk
- waker
- warks
- woker
- works
- wrack
- wreak
- wreck
- wrick
- yarak
- yerks
- zerks
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.