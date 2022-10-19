Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘Q’ and ‘U’

Wordle often takes less than ten minutes to complete, making it a perfect game for a break from tasks or work.

After a game of Wordle it’s common to want more, especially if there’s still some time left to relax. There are many similar options that are easy to find, but without a doubt some of the New York Times games can fulfill this function for those who like Wordle.

The classic Crossword might end up taking longer than what Wordle players are used to, but every day there is a challenge from The Mini, which is the compact version of a crossword and can be an alternative to Wordle. There is also the Spelling Bee which makes your players guess words using seven letters. Options and diversions abound.

If you still haven’t solved today’s Wordle and just found the correct answer has the letters “Q” and “U” and you’re looking for their positions, here’s a list of five-letter words arranged in alphabetical order with those letters in their possible positions.

Five-letter words with ‘Q’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle