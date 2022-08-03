Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘OUT’

Over the last few months since its inception, Wordle has grown into an internet phenomenon. For any newcomers who still don’t know what it is all about, the idea is easy to grasp. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter word from the English language, which players can guess during that day. If you choose to guess, you have a maximum of six tries and must finish before midnight, when a new word becomes the challenge.

There are no clues to start, but, in a similar fashion to the classic game Mastermind, your guesses turn into coded clues: gray for letters that are not part of the answer, yellow for letters that are in the wrong place, and green for letters that are in the right place. That means that the best and most popular strategies usually revolve around good starting guesses, whether it is a single word or a combination. But each day is a different beast, and on some of them, getting those five letters to come out green might even be hard for longtime players.

If you’re feeling stuck today after finding the sequence “OUT” in green somewhere in your word, check out the list and guide below for some inspiration. It should be easy enough now.

Five-letter words with “OUT” to try on Wordle

ABOUT

BOUTS

CLOUT

COUTH

DOUTS

FLOUT

GLOUT

GOUTS

GOUTY

GROUT

KNOUT

LOUTS

MOUTH

OUTBY

OUTDO

OUTED

OUTER

OUTGO

OUTRE

OUTRO

POUTS

POUTY

ROUTE

ROUTH

ROUTS

SCOUT

SHOUT

SNOUT

SOUTH

SPOUT

STOUT

TOUTS

TROUT

YOUTH

The actual list for you will be much smaller than the one above. That is because, if you know that the sequence “OUT” exists somewhere in the word, you definitely got those three letters green and you also know exactly where they are placed. Whether they are at the beginning, middle or end, the next steps are similar, and they all start from the same place: check whatever came out gray in all of your previous guesses and cross it out.

Among the words on the list only, the letters that appear the most frequently are “G,” “H,” “R,” and “S.” Though they do not cover 100% of the words, it gets close enough. If you prioritize those in your next guesses (excluding any that came out gray for you before, of course), you will get the most information possible and should get close enough to figure out the answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).