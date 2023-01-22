How to get to the Rold Route in Elden Ring

The world of Elden Ring is more interconnected than it initially seems, and going into new areas blind can seem like a maze at times, even though reaching your destination is usually well worth the effort.

One such destination in The Lands Between is the Grand Lift of Rold, which is reached through the Rold Route, and it is not an easy place to get to without any prior knowledge or context.

That’s where we come in. Continue reading our guide to figure out just how to reach the Rold Route in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Rold Route in Elden Ring

To make your way to the Rold Route in Elden Ring, the first thing you’ll need to do is get to Leyndall, Capital City. Once there, you need to proceed until you come across the Omen King, Morgott, who is the true face of Margit, The Fell Omen. Defeating this boss is not only required to reach the Rold Route by letting you open the double doors which lead towards the lift, but is also essential in beating the game as well.

Once you have taken care of Morgott, you should acquire the Rold Medallion, an essential item used to activate the Grand Lift of Rold. Now, make your way back to the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace.

There are around three different Sites of Grace nearby, but the most convenient and effective path you can take is by traveling through the Avenue Balcony path. This path is pretty linear relative to the others, while also pitting you against the minimum number of enemies, which are also optional.

Once you have reached the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, walk up the stairs that are just beside you and proceed to turn left from there. You will have to keep walking straight until you reach a giant set of doors in front of you. Since you have beaten The Omen King, they should open up for you, so simply walk through them.

You need to be slightly cautious in this area due to the enemies present. At this point, you should be in front of a stairway, where you will come across a bunch of smaller enemies along with an aggressive one towards the back that could cause some problems for you.

It’s pretty easy to let them get the best of you, so your best bet would be to stay behind and bait the enemies individually to take them out. Take your time, and in this manner, you should be able to finish up with all of them eventually.

Once you have dealt with the enemies, all you need to do is head up the stairway and turn left, where you should encounter an archway with statues on either side of it. At this point, simply activate the Grand Lift of Rold with the Rold Medallion and you’re good to go.