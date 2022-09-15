Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’

Wordle is an easy-to-understand game: players have to guess five-letter words until they find the correct answer. With each attempt, new hints appear in the Mastermind game style.

One of the players’ favorite features is the ease of sharing their results on social media without revealing the answer to those who haven’t played yet. This creates an interaction between people from all over the world who are going through the same challenge.

It’s a great way to see in advance if the word of the day is more difficult than usual, as in these cases, you usually have a much larger number of people sharing their frustrations.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’, but don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle

about

autos

bitou

boult

bouts

buteo

chout

clout

count

court

couth

crout

cutto

donut

doubt

douts

flout

fouat

fouet

fount

fouth

futon

glout

gouts

gouty

grout

gusto

guyot

houts

jotun

joust

junto

knout

lotus

louts

motus

moult

mount

moust

mouth

muton

notum

nutso

otaku

oubit

oucht

ought

ousts

outby

outdo

outed

outer

outgo

outre

outro

poult

poupt

pouts

pouty

punto

puton

putto

quoit

quota

quote

quoth

roust

route

routh

routs

scout

shout

smout

snout

souct

south

souts

spout

stoun

stoup

stour

stout

sutor

tahou

tatou

tauon

thous

tofus

togue

tolus

tonus

toque

torus

touch

tough

touks

touns

tours

touse

tousy

touts

touze

touzy

trout

trugo

tumor

turbo

tutor

ungot

yourt

youth

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.