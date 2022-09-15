Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’

Wordle is an easy-to-understand game: players have to guess five-letter words until they find the correct answer. With each attempt, new hints appear in the Mastermind game style.
One of the players’ favorite features is the ease of sharing their results on social media without revealing the answer to those who haven’t played yet. This creates an interaction between people from all over the world who are going through the same challenge.
It’s a great way to see in advance if the word of the day is more difficult than usual, as in these cases, you usually have a much larger number of people sharing their frustrations.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’, but don’t know their positions, here are some five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘O’, ‘T’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle
- about
- autos
- bitou
- boult
- bouts
- buteo
- chout
- clout
- count
- court
- couth
- crout
- cutto
- donut
- doubt
- douts
- flout
- fouat
- fouet
- fount
- fouth
- futon
- glout
- gouts
- gouty
- grout
- gusto
- guyot
- houts
- jotun
- joust
- junto
- knout
- lotus
- louts
- motus
- moult
- mount
- moust
- mouth
- muton
- notum
- nutso
- otaku
- oubit
- oucht
- ought
- ousts
- outby
- outdo
- outed
- outer
- outgo
- outre
- outro
- poult
- poupt
- pouts
- pouty
- punto
- puton
- putto
- quoit
- quota
- quote
- quoth
- roust
- route
- routh
- routs
- scout
- shout
- smout
- snout
- souct
- south
- souts
- spout
- stoun
- stoup
- stour
- stout
- sutor
- tahou
- tatou
- tauon
- thous
- tofus
- togue
- tolus
- tonus
- toque
- torus
- touch
- tough
- touks
- touns
- tours
- touse
- tousy
- touts
- touze
- touzy
- trout
- trugo
- tumor
- turbo
- tutor
- ungot
- yourt
- youth
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.