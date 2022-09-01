Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘N’, and ‘U’

Wordle is simple and fast entertainment that can be enjoyed at different times of the day.

Just log on to the New York Times website and start guessing five-letter words during a break from work or while walking somewhere.

Some players may experience difficulties in the challenges. If you’ve already used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘N’ and ‘U’, here are some five-letter words with ‘N’ and ‘U’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘N’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle

abuna

abune

adunc

ankus

annul

arnut

astun

aunes

aunts

aunty

auxin

azurn

balun

bantu

begun

bhuna

blunk

blunt

bonus

bosun

bound

bouns

bourn

bruin

brung

brunt

bunas

bunce

bunch

bunco

bunde

bundh

bunds

bundt

bundu

bundy

bungs

bungy

bunia

bunje

bunjy

bunko

bunks

bunns

bunny

bunts

bunty

bunya

buran

burin

burns

burnt

cajun

centu

chunk

churn

clung

clunk

conus

cornu

count

cuing

cumin

cundy

cunei

cunts

curns

curny

cutin

daunt

donut

drunk

duans

duing

dunam

dunce

dunch

dunes

dungs

dungy

dunks

dunno

dunny

dunsh

dunts

durns

endue

ennui

ensue

enure

fanum

fauna

fauns

flung

flunk

fondu

found

fount

fundi

funds

fundy

fungi

fungo

fungs

funks

funky

funny

furan

futon

gaunt

genua

genus

gluon

grunt

guana

guano

guans

gundy

gunge

gungy

gunks

gunky

gunny

gurns

haunt

hinau

hound

hudna

human

hunch

hunks

hunky

hunts

incur

incus

incut

indue

input

inrun

inula

inure

inurn

inust

jaunt

jeune

jotun

junco

junks

junky

junta

junto

jupon

kanzu

knaur

knout

knubs

knurl

knurr

knurs

knuts

konbu

korun

kulan

lauan

laund

linum

linux

lound

louns

lumen

lunar

lunas

lunch

lunes

lunet

lunge

lungi

lungs

lunks

lunts

lupin

manul

manus

maund

menus

minus

mound

mount

mourn

mucin

munch

munga

mungo

mungs

munis

munts

muntu

muons

muton

nairu

nandu

nanua

nauch

naunt

negus

neuks

neume

neums

nevus

nexus

nidus

nikau

nisus

nodus

notum

nould

noule

nouls

nouns

nouny

noups

novum

noyau

nubby

nubia

nucha

nuddy

nuder

nudes

nudge

nudie

nudzh

nuffs

nugae

nuked

nukes

nulla

nulls

numbs

numen

nunny

nurds

nurdy

nurls

nurrs

nurse

nutso

nutsy

nutty

oncus

onium

onkus

ounce

oundy

pendu

pinup

plunk

ponzu

pound

prune

prunt

pucan

punas

punce

punch

punga

pungs

punji

punka

punks

punky

punny

punto

punts

punty

purin

puton

quant

quean

queen

quena

quern

queyn

quina

quine

quino

quins

quint

quoin

quonk

rauns

rerun

rouen

round

ruana

rubin

ruing

ruins

rumen

runch

runds

runed

runes

rungs

runic

runny

runts

runty

rutin

sauna

saunt

shuln

shuns

shunt

sinus

skunk

slung

slunk

snafu

snout

snubs

snuck

snuff

snugs

snush

sound

spunk

spurn

staun

stoun

stung

stunk

stuns

stunt

suent

sugan

suing

suint

sunks

sunna

sunns

sunny

sunup

swoun

swung

tabun

taunt

tauon

tendu

tenue

thunk

tonus

touns

trunk

tuans

tuina

tunas

tunds

tuned

tuner

tunes

tungs

tunic

tunny

turns

udons

uhlan

ulans

ulmin

ulnad

ulnae

ulnar

ulnas

ulpan

unais

unapt

unarm

unary

unaus

unbag

unban

unbar

unbed

unbid

unbox

uncap

unces

uncia

uncle

uncos

uncoy

uncus

uncut

undam

undee

under

undid

undue

undug

uneth

unfed

unfit

unfix

ungag

unget

ungod

ungot

ungum

unhat

unhip

unify

union

unite

units

unity

unjam

unked

unket

unkid

unlaw

unlay

unled

unlet

unlid

unlit

unman

unmet

unmew

unmix

unpay

unpeg

unpen

unpin

unred

unrid

unrig

unrip

unsay

unset

unsew

unsex

unsod

untax

untie

until

untin

unwed

unwet

unwit

unwon

unzip

upend

upran

uprun

urban

urena

urent

urine

urman

urnal

urned

urson

using

usnea

vaunt

venue

venus

vodun

vulns

wound

wrung

yamun

young

yourn

yuans

yulan

yupon

zupan

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.