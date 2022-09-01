Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘N’, and ‘U’

Wordle is simple and fast entertainment that can be enjoyed at different times of the day.
Just log on to the New York Times website and start guessing five-letter words during a break from work or while walking somewhere.
Some players may experience difficulties in the challenges. If you’ve already used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘N’ and ‘U’, here are some five-letter words with ‘N’ and ‘U’, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘N’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle
- abuna
- abune
- adunc
- ankus
- annul
- arnut
- astun
- aunes
- aunts
- aunty
- auxin
- azurn
- balun
- bantu
- begun
- bhuna
- blunk
- blunt
- bonus
- bosun
- bound
- bouns
- bourn
- bruin
- brung
- brunt
- bunas
- bunce
- bunch
- bunco
- bunde
- bundh
- bunds
- bundt
- bundu
- bundy
- bungs
- bungy
- bunia
- bunje
- bunjy
- bunko
- bunks
- bunns
- bunny
- bunts
- bunty
- bunya
- buran
- burin
- burns
- burnt
- cajun
- centu
- chunk
- churn
- clung
- clunk
- conus
- cornu
- count
- cuing
- cumin
- cundy
- cunei
- cunts
- curns
- curny
- cutin
- daunt
- donut
- drunk
- duans
- duing
- dunam
- dunce
- dunch
- dunes
- dungs
- dungy
- dunks
- dunno
- dunny
- dunsh
- dunts
- durns
- endue
- ennui
- ensue
- enure
- fanum
- fauna
- fauns
- flung
- flunk
- fondu
- found
- fount
- fundi
- funds
- fundy
- fungi
- fungo
- fungs
- funks
- funky
- funny
- furan
- futon
- gaunt
- genua
- genus
- gluon
- grunt
- guana
- guano
- guans
- gundy
- gunge
- gungy
- gunks
- gunky
- gunny
- gurns
- haunt
- hinau
- hound
- hudna
- human
- hunch
- hunks
- hunky
- hunts
- incur
- incus
- incut
- indue
- input
- inrun
- inula
- inure
- inurn
- inust
- jaunt
- jeune
- jotun
- junco
- junks
- junky
- junta
- junto
- jupon
- kanzu
- knaur
- knout
- knubs
- knurl
- knurr
- knurs
- knuts
- konbu
- korun
- kulan
- lauan
- laund
- linum
- linux
- lound
- louns
- lumen
- lunar
- lunas
- lunch
- lunes
- lunet
- lunge
- lungi
- lungs
- lunks
- lunts
- lupin
- manul
- manus
- maund
- menus
- minus
- mound
- mount
- mourn
- mucin
- munch
- munga
- mungo
- mungs
- munis
- munts
- muntu
- muons
- muton
- nairu
- nandu
- nanua
- nauch
- naunt
- negus
- neuks
- neume
- neums
- nevus
- nexus
- nidus
- nikau
- nisus
- nodus
- notum
- nould
- noule
- nouls
- nouns
- nouny
- noups
- novum
- noyau
- nubby
- nubia
- nucha
- nuddy
- nuder
- nudes
- nudge
- nudie
- nudzh
- nuffs
- nugae
- nuked
- nukes
- nulla
- nulls
- numbs
- numen
- nunny
- nurds
- nurdy
- nurls
- nurrs
- nurse
- nutso
- nutsy
- nutty
- oncus
- onium
- onkus
- ounce
- oundy
- pendu
- pinup
- plunk
- ponzu
- pound
- prune
- prunt
- pucan
- punas
- punce
- punch
- punga
- pungs
- punji
- punka
- punks
- punky
- punny
- punto
- punts
- punty
- purin
- puton
- quant
- quean
- queen
- quena
- quern
- queyn
- quina
- quine
- quino
- quins
- quint
- quoin
- quonk
- rauns
- rerun
- rouen
- round
- ruana
- rubin
- ruing
- ruins
- rumen
- runch
- runds
- runed
- runes
- rungs
- runic
- runny
- runts
- runty
- rutin
- sauna
- saunt
- shuln
- shuns
- shunt
- sinus
- skunk
- slung
- slunk
- snafu
- snout
- snubs
- snuck
- snuff
- snugs
- snush
- sound
- spunk
- spurn
- staun
- stoun
- stung
- stunk
- stuns
- stunt
- suent
- sugan
- suing
- suint
- sunks
- sunna
- sunns
- sunny
- sunup
- swoun
- swung
- tabun
- taunt
- tauon
- tendu
- tenue
- thunk
- tonus
- touns
- trunk
- tuans
- tuina
- tunas
- tunds
- tuned
- tuner
- tunes
- tungs
- tunic
- tunny
- turns
- udons
- uhlan
- ulans
- ulmin
- ulnad
- ulnae
- ulnar
- ulnas
- ulpan
- unais
- unapt
- unarm
- unary
- unaus
- unbag
- unban
- unbar
- unbed
- unbid
- unbox
- uncap
- unces
- uncia
- uncle
- uncos
- uncoy
- uncus
- uncut
- undam
- undee
- under
- undid
- undue
- undug
- uneth
- unfed
- unfit
- unfix
- ungag
- unget
- ungod
- ungot
- ungum
- unhat
- unhip
- unify
- union
- unite
- units
- unity
- unjam
- unked
- unket
- unkid
- unlaw
- unlay
- unled
- unlet
- unlid
- unlit
- unman
- unmet
- unmew
- unmix
- unpay
- unpeg
- unpen
- unpin
- unred
- unrid
- unrig
- unrip
- unsay
- unset
- unsew
- unsex
- unsod
- untax
- untie
- until
- untin
- unwed
- unwet
- unwit
- unwon
- unzip
- upend
- upran
- uprun
- urban
- urena
- urent
- urine
- urman
- urnal
- urned
- urson
- using
- usnea
- vaunt
- venue
- venus
- vodun
- vulns
- wound
- wrung
- yamun
- young
- yourn
- yuans
- yulan
- yupon
- zupan
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.