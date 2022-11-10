Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘KE’

By now, most longtime players have found or developed their favorite strategies to guarantee a win on Wordle. Some, for example, have a specific set of two to four words, all comprised of different letters, that they always start with, while some always try to find the vowels first.
And though some of those strategies are usually really effective, there is only so much you can do with a guess that covers about 20 percent of the alphabet. They will not work the same way every day. Sometimes your strategy may get you close to the answer in one guess, and sometimes you might feel lost even after two or three tries.
Even if you’re feeling lost, there are strategies you can follow to salvage your daily Wordle streak. One of them is looking at whatever clues you may have already found and looking for words that fit that exact criteria, regardless of your clues coming in green boxes or yellow ones.
If the letters you found so far are a “K” and an “E” together in the sequence “KE,” check out the list and guide below for some ideas.
Five-letter words with “KE” to try on Wordle
- ACKEE
- ACKER
- AKEES
- AKELA
- AKENE
- ALIKE
- ANKER
- ARKED
- ASKED
- ASKER
- ASKEW
- ATOKE
- AWAKE
- AWOKE
- BAKED
- BAKEN
- BAKER
- BAKES
- BECKE
- BIKED
- BIKER
- BIKES
- BLOKE
- BOKED
- BOKEH
- BOKES
- BRAKE
- BROKE
- BUKES
- BURKE
- BYKED
- BYKES
- CAKED
- CAKES
- CAKEY
- CHOKE
- CLOKE
- COKED
- COKES
- CRAKE
- CUKES
- DAKER
- DEKED
- DEKES
- DIKED
- DIKER
- DIKES
- DIKEY
- DIRKE
- DRAKE
- DROKE
- DUKED
- DUKES
- DYKED
- DYKES
- DYKEY
- EIKED
- ESKER
- EUKED
- EVOKE
- EWKED
- FAKED
- FAKER
- FAKES
- FAKEY
- FIKED
- FIKES
- FLAKE
- FLUKE
- FYKED
- FYKES
- GLIKE
- GRIKE
- GRYKE
- HAKEA
- HAKES
- HIKED
- HIKER
- HIKES
- HOKED
- HOKES
- HOKEY
- HYKES
- ICKER
- INKED
- INKER
- IRKED
- JAKER
- JAKES
- JAKEY
- JOKED
- JOKER
- JOKES
- JOKEY
- JUKED
- JUKES
- KEBAB
- KEBAR
- KEBOB
- KECKS
- KEDGE
- KEDGY
- KEECH
- KEEFS
- KEEKS
- KEELS
- KEEMA
- KEENO
- KEENS
- KEEPS
- KEETS
- KEEVE
- KEFIR
- KEHUA
- KEIRS
- KELEP
- KELIM
- KELLS
- KELLY
- KELPS
- KELPY
- KELTS
- KELTY
- KEMBO
- KEMBS
- KEMPS
- KEMPT
- KEMPY
- KENAF
- KENCH
- KENDO
- KENOS
- KENTE
- KENTS
- KEPIS
- KERBS
- KEREL
- KERFS
- KERKY
- KERMA
- KERNE
- KERNS
- KEROS
- KERRY
- KERVE
- KESAR
- KESTS
- KETAS
- KETCH
- KETES
- KETOL
- KEVEL
- KEVIL
- KEXES
- KEYED
- KEYER
- KIKES
- KOKER
- LAKED
- LAKER
- LAKES
- LATKE
- LIKED
- LIKEN
- LIKER
- LIKES
- LOKES
- MAKER
- MAKES
- MIKED
- MIKES
- MINKE
- MOKES
- NAKED
- NAKER
- NUKED
- NUKES
- OAKED
- OAKEN
- OAKER
- OCKER
- OKEHS
- PECKE
- PEKES
- PIKED
- PIKER
- PIKES
- PIKEY
- POAKE
- POKED
- POKER
- POKES
- POKEY
- POUKE
- PROKE
- PUKED
- PUKER
- PUKES
- PUKEY
- QUAKE
- RAKED
- RAKEE
- RAKER
- RAKES
- RANKE
- REKED
- REKES
- REKEY
- ROKED
- ROKER
- ROKES
- RYKED
- RYKES
- SAKER
- SAKES
- SHAKE
- SIKER
- SIKES
- SKEAN
- SKEAR
- SKEDS
- SKEED
- SKEEF
- SKEEN
- SKEER
- SKEES
- SKEET
- SKEGG
- SKEGS
- SKEIN
- SKELF
- SKELL
- SKELM
- SKELP
- SKENE
- SKENS
- SKEOS
- SKEPS
- SKERS
- SKETS
- SKEWS
- SLAKE
- SMEKE
- SMOKE
- SNAKE
- SNOKE
- SOKEN
- SOKES
- SPAKE
- SPIKE
- SPOKE
- STAKE
- STOKE
- SYKER
- SYKES
- TAKEN
- TAKER
- TAKES
- TIKES
- TOKED
- TOKEN
- TOKER
- TOKES
- TRIKE
- TROKE
- TRYKE
- TSKED
- TYKES
- UNKED
- UNKET
- WACKE
- WAKED
- WAKEN
- WAKER
- WAKES
- WEEKE
- WELKE
- WOKEN
- WOKER
- WROKE
- YIKED
- YIKES
- YLIKE
- YLKES
- YOKED
- YOKEL
- YOKER
- YOKES
- YUKED
- YUKES
- ZINKE
Knowing where exactly the “KE” is in the word—which is probably the case for you, considering you know the two letters are together in that order—saves you some trouble. Start by crossing out all the words where that sequence does not appear in the same place you found, as well as all the words containing letters that came out gray in your earlier guesses.
That leaves a much shorter list to begin the process with.
Your next goal will be finding the remaining three letters. It is a relatively simple task that requires you to focus on letters that haven’t been used yet, trying as many at once as possible. Mix vowels like “A” or “O” with common consonants like “L,” “R,” or “S.” You can even set the “KE” aside if you’re not playing hard mode, which allows for testing more new letters at once.
Following each guess, cross out more options from the list based on which letters came out gray or yellow. If nothing seems to be working, check the remaining words carefully to see if the blank spaces in your game can be filled with any repeated letters, whether it’s the “K,” the “E,” or any other.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).