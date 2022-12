Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘K’ and ‘O’

Think about these words before guessing the next one.

Wordle is a game where players have to find a secret five-letter answer. Every day a new word is chosen, so it’s normal to need a little help from time to time.

There are only six attempts before the game ends in defeat, so you need to think carefully about which words to guess next so you don’t waste a chance.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘O’

If you’ve already used your first few guesses and found the letters “K” and “O” in the correct answer, but don’t know what to guess next, here’s a list to help you.

Five-letter words with ‘K’ and ‘O’ to try on Wordle