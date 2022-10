Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘IS’

This list will help you find the correct answer.

Wordle has a clear objective and simple rules. Players can play once each day before a new challenge begins.

Through five-letter word guessing, players are given Mastermind-style hints to find the correct answer and there are only six guesses.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle

If you’re not sure what to guess after discovering that the correct answer has the letters “IS”, here’s a list of five-letter words to help you, arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘IS’ to try on Wordle