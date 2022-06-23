Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ starting with ‘B’

Wordle is a simple, fun, and casual game with many players who try to solve the secret word of the day and also end up sharing their results on their social networks.

You might be the type of player who likes to share the good results of your games, so every attempt is very important to be on top, and losing is not an option. But sometimes this simple game can seem to get too difficult.

If you just found out that the right answer has a letter ‘I’ somewhere that starts with ‘B’, but you still haven’t found the other letters or even their position, here are some five-letter words that start with ‘B’ and have ‘I’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ starting with ‘B’ to try on Wordle

bails

baing

bairn

baith

baits

baiza

baize

balti

barfi

baric

basic

basil

basin

basis

bassi

batik

bedim

beedi

befit

begin

beige

beigy

being

belie

bemix

benni

bewig

bezil

bhaji

biali

bialy

bibbs

bibes

bible

bicep

bices

biddy

bided

bider

bides

bidet

bidis

bield

biers

biffs

biffy

bifid

biggy

bight

bigly

bigos

bigot

bijou

biked

biker

bikes

bikie

bilbo

bilby

biles

bilge

bilgy

bilks

bills

billy

bimah

bimas

bimbo

binal

bindi

binds

biner

bines

binge

bingo

binit

bints

biogs

biome

biont

biota

biped

bipod

birch

birds

birks

birle

birls

birrs

birse

birth

bises

bisks

bison

bitch

biter

bites

bitsy

bitts

bitty

blain

blimp

blimy

blind

bling

blini

blink

bliny

blips

bliss

blite

blitz

bocci

bogie

boils

boing

boite

boric

bovid

braid

brail

brain

bravi

briar

bribe

brick

bride

brief

brier

bries

brigs

brill

brims

brine

bring

brink

brins

briny

brios

brisk

briss

brith

brits

britt

broil

bruin

bruit

buffi

build

built

burfi

burin

byssi

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.