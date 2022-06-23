Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ starting with ‘B’

Wordle is a simple, fun, and casual game with many players who try to solve the secret word of the day and also end up sharing their results on their social networks.
You might be the type of player who likes to share the good results of your games, so every attempt is very important to be on top, and losing is not an option. But sometimes this simple game can seem to get too difficult.
If you just found out that the right answer has a letter ‘I’ somewhere that starts with ‘B’, but you still haven’t found the other letters or even their position, here are some five-letter words that start with ‘B’ and have ‘I’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘I’ starting with ‘B’ to try on Wordle
- bails
- baing
- bairn
- baith
- baits
- baiza
- baize
- balti
- barfi
- baric
- basic
- basil
- basin
- basis
- bassi
- batik
- bedim
- beedi
- befit
- begin
- beige
- beigy
- being
- belie
- bemix
- benni
- bewig
- bezil
- bhaji
- biali
- bialy
- bibbs
- bibes
- bible
- bicep
- bices
- biddy
- bided
- bider
- bides
- bidet
- bidis
- bield
- biers
- biffs
- biffy
- bifid
- biggy
- bight
- bigly
- bigos
- bigot
- bijou
- biked
- biker
- bikes
- bikie
- bilbo
- bilby
- biles
- bilge
- bilgy
- bilks
- bills
- billy
- bimah
- bimas
- bimbo
- binal
- bindi
- binds
- biner
- bines
- binge
- bingo
- binit
- bints
- biogs
- biome
- biont
- biota
- biped
- bipod
- birch
- birds
- birks
- birle
- birls
- birrs
- birse
- birth
- bises
- bisks
- bison
- bitch
- biter
- bites
- bitsy
- bitts
- bitty
- blain
- blimp
- blimy
- blind
- bling
- blini
- blink
- bliny
- blips
- bliss
- blite
- blitz
- bocci
- bogie
- boils
- boing
- boite
- boric
- bovid
- braid
- brail
- brain
- bravi
- briar
- bribe
- brick
- bride
- brief
- brier
- bries
- brigs
- brill
- brims
- brine
- bring
- brink
- brins
- briny
- brios
- brisk
- briss
- brith
- brits
- britt
- broil
- bruin
- bruit
- buffi
- build
- built
- burfi
- burin
- byssi
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.