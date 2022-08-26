Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’, ‘O’, ‘R’

Wordle is a fast-paced casual game. Many players can guess the correct answer in less than ten minutes and are then ready to wait until the new secret word appears at the next midnight.

The simple nature of the game is perfect for exercising vocabulary, using it for fun with friends, and betting to see who can find the correct answer in fewer tries or less time.

An interesting strategy that can help players find the secret answer quickly is to use a sequence of words in quick succession, no matter what clues they reveal.

Each word tests a letter totally different from the ones that were tested before, without repetitions. Chances are good that all five letters of the answer appeared before the last attempt. Then it will just be a matter of arranging them in the correct order.

While different and quick, it’s a risky strategy on days when the correct answer has repeated letters, but not having to think about which words to use saves a lot of time. Just prepare a list beforehand, like “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD” and “PLUMB”.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘R’ as second letter

If you took a lot of guesswork and only managed to find that the secret word has the letters “I”, “O”, and “R”, but don’t know their order, here are some five-letter words with “I”, “O”, and “R”, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to filter your choices by. letters that you have already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘I’, ‘O’, ‘R’ to try on Wordle

ariot

aroid

biros

boric

brios

broil

chiro

choir

coirs

corgi

coria

corni

crios

croci

curio

doric

doris

droid

droil

droit

fibro

fiord

giron

giros

goier

goris

griot

groin

guiro

horis

houri

ichor

inorb

intro

iroko

irone

irons

irony

ivory

ixora

kiore

koori

korai

lirot

livor

loirs

loric

loris

micro

milor

minor

moira

moire

moria

nidor

nitro

noirs

noria

noris

oiler

oorie

orbit

orcin

orgia

orgic

oribi

oriel

orixa

ornis

orpin

orris

osier

ourie

owrie

pirog

poori

primo

prion

prior

proin

radio

ratio

reoil

rhino

rigol

rigor

rioja

riots

rivos

robin

roils

roily

roins

roist

rojis

ronin

roric

rorid

rorie

roshi

rosin

rosit

rosti

rotis

rozit

siroc

tiros

toric

torii

torsi

trigo

triol

trior

trios

trois

vigor

vireo

visor

vizor

zoril

zoris

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.