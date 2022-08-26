Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘Y’

Wordle has many players who have gotten into the habit of sharing their results via social media. The challenge of guessing the five-letter word in up to six tries can be both a source of happiness and frustration.

One of the most common strategies for Wordle players is to start with words with a lot of vowels, to find out in fewer tries which vowels are in the secret word. Still, it’s important to remember that specific responses may contain only one vowel or none.

In these cases, it is important to have other ways of thinking since the possibility is high that the answer is a less common word than if it had several vowels.

It might be a good idea to test as many consonants as possible, starting with the ones that are most common to find in the answer like ‘N’, ‘R’, ‘S’, and ‘T’.

When finding the remaining letters is very difficult, even testing the most common consonants, it’s essential to evaluate the chances that there are also repeated consonants, it’s not the most common option, but it can happen, and thinking about it can save your winning streak.

If after the first few attempts it was only possible to discover that the secret word starts with the letter ‘S’ and ends with the letter ‘P’, here is a list of words that start with ‘S’ and end with ‘P’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle

acidy

aiery

aliya

amity

atimy

ayins

ayrie

beigy

bialy

biccy

biddy

biffy

biggy

bigly

bilby

bilgy

billy

bingy

birsy

bitsy

bitty

bivvy

bizzy

blimy

bliny

briny

byssi

chivy

ciggy

cissy

civvy

cylix

cynic

daily

dairy

daisy

deify

deity

diary

dicey

dicky

dicty

diddy

dikey

dilly

dimly

dingy

dinky

dippy

dirty

dishy

ditsy

ditty

ditzy

divvy

dizzy

doily

drily

dying

edify

eying

eyrie

eyrir

fairy

fiery

fifty

filly

filmy

finny

firry

fishy

fisty

fitly

fizzy

gaily

giddy

gilly

gilpy

gimpy

ginny

gippy

gipsy

girly

goyim

grimy

gripy

grisy

gynie

haily

hairy

hilly

hinky

hinny

hiply

hippy

hissy

hying

hylic

hyoid

icily

idyll

idyls

imply

imshy

inbye

inlay

irony

itchy

ivory

jiffy

jiggy

jimmy

jimpy

jivey

juicy

kicky

kiddy

kiley

kilty

kindy

kinky

kirby

kissy

kitty

kylie

kylin

kylix

kyrie

lairy

laity

layin

limby

limey

lindy

liney

lingy

linky

linny

linty

lippy

lying

lyric

lysin

lysis

lytic

meiny

micky

middy

midgy

miffy

mifty

milky

milty

mimsy

mincy

mingy

minny

minty

mirky

mirly

missy

misty

mizzy

myoid

mysid

mythi

nicky

niffy

nifty

ninny

nippy

nirly

nitry

nitty

noily

noisy

nying

piccy

picky

piety

piggy

pigmy

pikey

piney

pinky

pinny

piony

pioye

pioys

pippy

pisky

pithy

pricy

primy

privy

pyins

pyoid

pyric

pyxie

pyxis

rainy

reify

ribby

ricey

ridgy

rifty

riley

rindy

risky

ritzy

riyal

roily

sayid

seity

shily

shiny

sibyl

silky

silly

silty

sinky

sippy

sissy

sixty

skiey

skivy

slily

slimy

snipy

soily

spicy

spiky

spiny

spiry

stimy

stivy

styli

sybil

sylis

thymi

tichy

ticky

tiddy

tilly

tinny

tinty

tippy

tipsy

titty

tizzy

tripy

twiny

tying

tyiyn

typic

ulyie

unify

unity

vairy

veily

veiny

vibey

vichy

viewy

vinyl

vying

whiny

whity

wicky

widdy

wifey

wifty

wiggy

willy

wimpy

windy

winey

wingy

wispy

withy

witty

xylic

xysti

yagis

yaird

yetis

yield

yiked

yikes

yills

yince

yipes

yippy

yirds

yirks

yirrs

yirth

yites

yitie

ylike

yogic

yogin

yogis

yoick

yomim

yonic

yonis

yowie

yrivd

zayin

zincy

zingy

zinky

zippy

zymic

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.