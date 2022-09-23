Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘S’

Every Wordle player must have faced some complicated moments in the game. Having a strategy helps, but there are only so many letters you can cover within a single guess, so some days definitely start harder than others. After finding a couple of letters over a few guesses, you might be feeling stuck, with no idea of what to do next.
If the letters you found so far are an “S” at the beginning and an “I” somewhere else, check out the list below.
Five-letter words with “I” and starting with “S” to try on Wordle
- SABIN
- SABIR
- SADIS
- SAHIB
- SAICE
- SAICK
- SAICS
- SAIDS
- SAIGA
- SAILS
- SAIMS
- SAINE
- SAINS
- SAINT
- SAIRS
- SAIST
- SAITH
- SAKAI
- SAKIA
- SAKIS
- SAKTI
- SALIC
- SALIX
- SALMI
- SAMPI
- SAPID
- SARIN
- SARIS
- SASIN
- SATAI
- SATIN
- SATIS
- SAVIN
- SAYID
- SCAIL
- SCAPI
- SCION
- SCLIM
- SCRIM
- SCRIP
- SCUDI
- SDEIN
- SEGNI
- SEHRI
- SEIFS
- SEILS
- SEINE
- SEIRS
- SEISE
- SEISM
- SEITY
- SEIZA
- SEIZE
- SEMIE
- SEMIS
- SENGI
- SENSI
- SENTI
- SEPIA
- SEPIC
- SERAI
- SERIC
- SERIF
- SERIN
- SEWIN
- SHCHI
- SHEIK
- SHIAI
- SHIED
- SHIEL
- SHIER
- SHIES
- SHIFT
- SHILL
- SHILY
- SHIMS
- SHINE
- SHINS
- SHINY
- SHIPS
- SHIRE
- SHIRK
- SHIRR
- SHIRS
- SHIRT
- SHISH
- SHISO
- SHIST
- SHITE
- SHITS
- SHIUR
- SHIVA
- SHIVE
- SHIVS
- SHOGI
- SHOJI
- SHRIS
- SHTIK
- SIALS
- SIBBS
- SIBYL
- SICES
- SICHT
- SICKO
- SICKS
- SICKY
- SIDAS
- SIDED
- SIDER
- SIDES
- SIDHA
- SIDHE
- SIDLE
- SIEGE
- SIELD
- SIENS
- SIENT
- SIETH
- SIEUR
- SIEVE
- SIFTS
- SIGHS
- SIGHT
- SIGIL
- SIGLA
- SIGMA
- SIGNA
- SIGNS
- SIJOS
- SIKAS
- SIKER
- SIKES
- SILDS
- SILED
- SILEN
- SILER
- SILES
- SILEX
- SILKS
- SILKY
- SILLS
- SILLY
- SILOS
- SILTS
- SILTY
- SILVA
- SIMAR
- SIMAS
- SIMBA
- SIMIS
- SIMPS
- SIMUL
- SINCE
- SINDS
- SINED
- SINES
- SINEW
- SINGE
- SINGS
- SINHS
- SINKS
- SINKY
- SINUS
- SIPED
- SIPES
- SIPPY
- SIRED
- SIREE
- SIREN
- SIRES
- SIRIH
- SIRIS
- SIROC
- SIRRA
- SIRUP
- SISAL
- SISES
- SISSY
- SISTA
- SISTS
- SITAR
- SITED
- SITES
- SITHE
- SITKA
- SITUP
- SITUS
- SIVER
- SIXER
- SIXES
- SIXMO
- SIXTE
- SIXTH
- SIXTY
- SIZAR
- SIZED
- SIZEL
- SIZER
- SIZES
- SKAIL
- SKEIN
- SKIDS
- SKIED
- SKIER
- SKIES
- SKIEY
- SKIFF
- SKILL
- SKIMO
- SKIMP
- SKIMS
- SKINK
- SKINS
- SKINT
- SKIOS
- SKIPS
- SKIRL
- SKIRR
- SKIRT
- SKITE
- SKITS
- SKIVE
- SKIVY
- SKLIM
- SKRIK
- SLAID
- SLAIN
- SLICE
- SLICK
- SLIDE
- SLIER
- SLILY
- SLIME
- SLIMS
- SLIMY
- SLING
- SLINK
- SLIPE
- SLIPS
- SLIPT
- SLISH
- SLITS
- SLIVE
- SLOID
- SLUIT
- SMAIK
- SMEIK
- SMILE
- SMIRK
- SMIRR
- SMIRS
- SMITE
- SMITH
- SMITS
- SNAIL
- SNIBS
- SNICK
- SNIDE
- SNIES
- SNIFF
- SNIFT
- SNIGS
- SNIPE
- SNIPS
- SNIPY
- SNIRT
- SNITS
- SODIC
- SOILS
- SOILY
- SOLDI
- SOLEI
- SOLID
- SONIC
- SOZIN
- SPAHI
- SPAIL
- SPAIN
- SPAIT
- SPEIL
- SPEIR
- SPIAL
- SPICA
- SPICE
- SPICK
- SPICS
- SPICY
- SPIDE
- SPIED
- SPIEL
- SPIER
- SPIES
- SPIFF
- SPIFS
- SPIKE
- SPIKS
- SPIKY
- SPILE
- SPILL
- SPILT
- SPIMS
- SPINA
- SPINE
- SPINK
- SPINS
- SPINY
- SPIRE
- SPIRT
- SPIRY
- SPITE
- SPITS
- SPITZ
- SPIVS
- SPLIT
- SPOIL
- SPRIG
- SPRIT
- SQUIB
- SQUID
- SQUIT
- SQUIZ
- STAID
- STAIG
- STAIN
- STAIR
- STEIL
- STEIN
- STICH
- STICK
- STIED
- STIES
- STIFF
- STILB
- STILE
- STILL
- STILT
- STIME
- STIMS
- STIMY
- STING
- STINK
- STINT
- STIPA
- STIPE
- STIRE
- STIRK
- STIRP
- STIRS
- STIVE
- STIVY
- STOAI
- STOIC
- STOIT
- STRIA
- STRIG
- STRIM
- STRIP
- STYLI
- SUCCI
- SUIDS
- SUING
- SUINT
- SUITE
- SUITS
- SULCI
- SUMIS
- SUNIS
- SUSHI
- SWAIL
- SWAIN
- SWAMI
- SWEIR
- SWIES
- SWIFT
- SWIGS
- SWILE
- SWILL
- SWIMS
- SWINE
- SWING
- SWINK
- SWIPE
- SWIRE
- SWIRL
- SWISH
- SWISS
- SWITH
- SWITS
- SWIVE
- SWIZZ
- SYBIL
- SYLIS
The “I” is more likely to appear as the second or third letter in the word, and knowing something about its placement can already narrow down your options. Whether its box already turned out green or it’s still yellow for you, cross out all the words from the list that contain the vowel in places where you know it can’t be.
Remember that words where the “I” is repeated and one of them fits into your criteria are still valid words for you.
Then, start looking into the other letters. You may start from some of the most common: other vowels (“A,” “E,” “O,” “U”), “H,” “L,” “R,” and “T.” But it is important to avoid including letters that, based on previous feedback, you know can’t be part of the answer, such as the ones that came out gray. To prevent you from doing so, one thing you can do is also cross out all the words from the list that contain any of those letters. Keep doing so after each new guess, and make sure you include as many different letters as you can per single guess.
That should give you enough information to guess the word of the day.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).