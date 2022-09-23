Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and starting with ‘S’

Every Wordle player must have faced some complicated moments in the game. Having a strategy helps, but there are only so many letters you can cover within a single guess, so some days definitely start harder than others. After finding a couple of letters over a few guesses, you might be feeling stuck, with no idea of what to do next.

If the letters you found so far are an “S” at the beginning and an “I” somewhere else, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with “I” and starting with “S” to try on Wordle

SABIN

SABIR

SADIS

SAHIB

SAICE

SAICK

SAICS

SAIDS

SAIGA

SAILS

SAIMS

SAINE

SAINS

SAINT

SAIRS

SAIST

SAITH

SAKAI

SAKIA

SAKIS

SAKTI

SALIC

SALIX

SALMI

SAMPI

SAPID

SARIN

SARIS

SASIN

SATAI

SATIN

SATIS

SAVIN

SAYID

SCAIL

SCAPI

SCION

SCLIM

SCRIM

SCRIP

SCUDI

SDEIN

SEGNI

SEHRI

SEIFS

SEILS

SEINE

SEIRS

SEISE

SEISM

SEITY

SEIZA

SEIZE

SEMIE

SEMIS

SENGI

SENSI

SENTI

SEPIA

SEPIC

SERAI

SERIC

SERIF

SERIN

SEWIN

SHCHI

SHEIK

SHIAI

SHIED

SHIEL

SHIER

SHIES

SHIFT

SHILL

SHILY

SHIMS

SHINE

SHINS

SHINY

SHIPS

SHIRE

SHIRK

SHIRR

SHIRS

SHIRT

SHISH

SHISO

SHIST

SHITE

SHITS

SHIUR

SHIVA

SHIVE

SHIVS

SHOGI

SHOJI

SHRIS

SHTIK

SIALS

SIBBS

SIBYL

SICES

SICHT

SICKO

SICKS

SICKY

SIDAS

SIDED

SIDER

SIDES

SIDHA

SIDHE

SIDLE

SIEGE

SIELD

SIENS

SIENT

SIETH

SIEUR

SIEVE

SIFTS

SIGHS

SIGHT

SIGIL

SIGLA

SIGMA

SIGNA

SIGNS

SIJOS

SIKAS

SIKER

SIKES

SILDS

SILED

SILEN

SILER

SILES

SILEX

SILKS

SILKY

SILLS

SILLY

SILOS

SILTS

SILTY

SILVA

SIMAR

SIMAS

SIMBA

SIMIS

SIMPS

SIMUL

SINCE

SINDS

SINED

SINES

SINEW

SINGE

SINGS

SINHS

SINKS

SINKY

SINUS

SIPED

SIPES

SIPPY

SIRED

SIREE

SIREN

SIRES

SIRIH

SIRIS

SIROC

SIRRA

SIRUP

SISAL

SISES

SISSY

SISTA

SISTS

SITAR

SITED

SITES

SITHE

SITKA

SITUP

SITUS

SIVER

SIXER

SIXES

SIXMO

SIXTE

SIXTH

SIXTY

SIZAR

SIZED

SIZEL

SIZER

SIZES

SKAIL

SKEIN

SKIDS

SKIED

SKIER

SKIES

SKIEY

SKIFF

SKILL

SKIMO

SKIMP

SKIMS

SKINK

SKINS

SKINT

SKIOS

SKIPS

SKIRL

SKIRR

SKIRT

SKITE

SKITS

SKIVE

SKIVY

SKLIM

SKRIK

SLAID

SLAIN

SLICE

SLICK

SLIDE

SLIER

SLILY

SLIME

SLIMS

SLIMY

SLING

SLINK

SLIPE

SLIPS

SLIPT

SLISH

SLITS

SLIVE

SLOID

SLUIT

SMAIK

SMEIK

SMILE

SMIRK

SMIRR

SMIRS

SMITE

SMITH

SMITS

SNAIL

SNIBS

SNICK

SNIDE

SNIES

SNIFF

SNIFT

SNIGS

SNIPE

SNIPS

SNIPY

SNIRT

SNITS

SODIC

SOILS

SOILY

SOLDI

SOLEI

SOLID

SONIC

SOZIN

SPAHI

SPAIL

SPAIN

SPAIT

SPEIL

SPEIR

SPIAL

SPICA

SPICE

SPICK

SPICS

SPICY

SPIDE

SPIED

SPIEL

SPIER

SPIES

SPIFF

SPIFS

SPIKE

SPIKS

SPIKY

SPILE

SPILL

SPILT

SPIMS

SPINA

SPINE

SPINK

SPINS

SPINY

SPIRE

SPIRT

SPIRY

SPITE

SPITS

SPITZ

SPIVS

SPLIT

SPOIL

SPRIG

SPRIT

SQUIB

SQUID

SQUIT

SQUIZ

STAID

STAIG

STAIN

STAIR

STEIL

STEIN

STICH

STICK

STIED

STIES

STIFF

STILB

STILE

STILL

STILT

STIME

STIMS

STIMY

STING

STINK

STINT

STIPA

STIPE

STIRE

STIRK

STIRP

STIRS

STIVE

STIVY

STOAI

STOIC

STOIT

STRIA

STRIG

STRIM

STRIP

STYLI

SUCCI

SUIDS

SUING

SUINT

SUITE

SUITS

SULCI

SUMIS

SUNIS

SUSHI

SWAIL

SWAIN

SWAMI

SWEIR

SWIES

SWIFT

SWIGS

SWILE

SWILL

SWIMS

SWINE

SWING

SWINK

SWIPE

SWIRE

SWIRL

SWISH

SWISS

SWITH

SWITS

SWIVE

SWIZZ

SYBIL

SYLIS

The “I” is more likely to appear as the second or third letter in the word, and knowing something about its placement can already narrow down your options. Whether its box already turned out green or it’s still yellow for you, cross out all the words from the list that contain the vowel in places where you know it can’t be.

Remember that words where the “I” is repeated and one of them fits into your criteria are still valid words for you.

Then, start looking into the other letters. You may start from some of the most common: other vowels (“A,” “E,” “O,” “U”), “H,” “L,” “R,” and “T.” But it is important to avoid including letters that, based on previous feedback, you know can’t be part of the answer, such as the ones that came out gray. To prevent you from doing so, one thing you can do is also cross out all the words from the list that contain any of those letters. Keep doing so after each new guess, and make sure you include as many different letters as you can per single guess.

That should give you enough information to guess the word of the day.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).