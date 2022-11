Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘R’ 

You can use this list whenever you need it.

Wordle challenges players to guess a new secret word each day. There are only six attempts to get it and because of that, help can be welcome.

The game is simple, but the way hints are presented to players can make the difficulty vary greatly depending on the right answer and words chosen as first attempts.

If you’ve used your first few tries and only found that the correct answer has the letters “I” and “R”, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters in any order to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘R’ to try on Wordle