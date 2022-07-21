Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘H’

Since its October 2021 release, Josh Wardle’s word-guessing puzzle Wordle has become an internet phenomenon. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter mystery word from the English language, which players need to guess in up to six tries and within a 24-hour timeframe.

There are no clues to start, but the letters themselves will provide valuable information after each guess: they change colors depending on their presence and placement in the answer. Each letter in the same position in your guess and the answer will change to green; those in a different position will change to yellow, and a letter will come out gray if it is not part of the answer at all.

The most popular Wordle strategies revolve around the best words, or combinations of words, to start your guesses with. For example, starting off with a couple of vowel-heavy words, or not repeating any letters in any guess. Even with a strategy, though, you might feel stuck in the game. Maybe you even found a couple of letters from the answer but you need some inspiration to figure out where to go next. If that is the case for you after finding an “I” and an “H” somewhere in the word, check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘H’ to try on Wordle

AHING

AIRTH

AITCH

APHID

APHIS

APISH

ARCHI

BAITH

BHAJI

BIGHT

BIMAH

BIRCH

BIRTH

BITCH

BRITH

CHAIN

CHAIR

CHAIS

CHIAO

CHIAS

CHICA

CHICK

CHICO

CHICS

CHIDE

CHIEF

CHIEL

CHILD

CHILE

CHILI

CHILL

CHIMB

CHIME

CHIMP

CHINA

CHINE

CHING

CHINO

CHINS

CHIPS

CHIRK

CHIRM

CHIRO

CHIRP

CHIRR

CHIRU

CHITS

CHIVE

CHIVY

CHOIL

CHOIR

CHOLI

CINCH

CUISH

DASHI

DESHI

DHIKR

DHOBI

DHOTI

DHUTI

DIGHT

DISHY

DITCH

EIGHT

ETHIC

FAITH

FICHE

FICHU

FIFTH

FIGHT

FILCH

FILTH

FINCH

FIRTH

FISHY

FITCH

FRITH

GHAZI

GIGHE

GINCH

GIRSH

GIRTH

GITCH

GRITH

HABIT

HADJI

HAFIZ

HAICK

HAIKA

HAIKS

HAIKU

HAILS

HAINT

HAIRS

HAIRY

HAJIS

HAJJI

HAKIM

HALID

HAPPI

HEIGH

HEILS

HEIRS

HEIST

HELIO

HELIX

HEMIC

HEMIN

HICKS

HIDED

HIDER

HIDES

HIGHS

HIGHT

HIJAB

HIJRA

HIKED

HIKER

HIKES

HILAR

HILLO

HILLS

HILLY

HILTS

HILUM

HILUS

HIMBO

HINDS

HINGE

HINKY

HINNY

HINTS

HIPLY

HIPPO

HIPPY

HIRED

HIREE

HIRER

HIRES

HISSY

HISTS

HITCH

HIVED

HIVES

HOICK

HOISE

HOIST

HOMIE

HONGI

HOURI

HUMIC

HUMID

HYING

HYOID

ICHOR

IHRAM

ITCHY

ITHER

JIHAD

KHADI

KHAKI

KITHE

KITHS

KNISH

LAICH

LAIGH

LAITH

LATHI

LICHI

LICHT

LIGHT

LITHE

LITHO

MICHE

MIGHT

MILCH

MIRTH

MOCHI

NEIGH

NICHE

NIGHS

NIGHT

NIHIL

NIKAH

NINTH

OHIAS

OHING

OHMIC

PHIAL

PHISH

PHIZZ

PINCH

PITCH

PITHS

PITHY

RHINO

RIGHT

RISHI

ROSHI

SAHIB

SAITH

SHEIK

SHIED

SHIEL

SHIER

SHIES

SHIFT

SHILL

SHILY

SHIMS

SHINE

SHINS

SHINY

SHIPS

SHIRE

SHIRK

SHIRR

SHIRT

SHIST

SHIUR

SHIVA

SHIVE

SHIVS

SHOGI

SHOJI

SHRIS

SHTIK

SIDHE

SIGHS

SIGHT

SINHS

SIXTH

SMITH

SPAHI

STICH

SUSHI

SWISH

SWITH

THALI

THEIN

THEIR

THICK

THIEF

THIGH

THILL

THINE

THING

THINK

THINS

THIOL

THIRD

THIRL

THRIP

THYMI

TIGHT

TILTH

TITCH

TITHE

TOPHI

UNHIP

VICHY

WEIGH

WHICH

WHIDS

WHIFF

WHIGS

WHILE

WHIMS

WHINE

WHINS

WHINY

WHIPS

WHIPT

WHIRL

WHIRR

WHIRS

WHISH

WHISK

WHIST

WHITE

WHITS

WHITY

WHIZZ

WIDTH

WIGHT

WINCH

WISHA

WITCH

WITHE

WITHY

YIRTH

ZILCH

Starting from the list above, you have a few options to narrow it down. Combine a couple of the most common vowels, like “A” and “E,” with some of the most common consonants, like “L,” “P,” “R,” and “S,” and avoid repeating letters you used before. That should help get the most information out of each guess, which is important, considering the variety among the words that fit with the clues you found. Some of them only have the “I” as a vowel, while some have more, and some have repeated letters. Keep all of those options in mind.

Also, Wordle will not pick a plural form as the answer to the daily puzzle, even if they are valid guesses in the game, so watch out for those words ending in “S” if you’re running low on tries. If you’re not, you can use a plural form as a way to fit in the “S” with other letters you need information about, which should be helpful.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).