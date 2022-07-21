Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘H’

Since its October 2021 release, Josh Wardle’s word-guessing puzzle Wordle has become an internet phenomenon. Each day, the game will pick a different five-letter mystery word from the English language, which players need to guess in up to six tries and within a 24-hour timeframe.
There are no clues to start, but the letters themselves will provide valuable information after each guess: they change colors depending on their presence and placement in the answer. Each letter in the same position in your guess and the answer will change to green; those in a different position will change to yellow, and a letter will come out gray if it is not part of the answer at all.
The most popular Wordle strategies revolve around the best words, or combinations of words, to start your guesses with. For example, starting off with a couple of vowel-heavy words, or not repeating any letters in any guess. Even with a strategy, though, you might feel stuck in the game. Maybe you even found a couple of letters from the answer but you need some inspiration to figure out where to go next. If that is the case for you after finding an “I” and an “H” somewhere in the word, check out the list and guide below.
Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘H’ to try on Wordle
- AHING
- AIRTH
- AITCH
- APHID
- APHIS
- APISH
- ARCHI
- BAITH
- BHAJI
- BIGHT
- BIMAH
- BIRCH
- BIRTH
- BITCH
- BRITH
- CHAIN
- CHAIR
- CHAIS
- CHIAO
- CHIAS
- CHICA
- CHICK
- CHICO
- CHICS
- CHIDE
- CHIEF
- CHIEL
- CHILD
- CHILE
- CHILI
- CHILL
- CHIMB
- CHIME
- CHIMP
- CHINA
- CHINE
- CHING
- CHINO
- CHINS
- CHIPS
- CHIRK
- CHIRM
- CHIRO
- CHIRP
- CHIRR
- CHIRU
- CHITS
- CHIVE
- CHIVY
- CHOIL
- CHOIR
- CHOLI
- CINCH
- CUISH
- DASHI
- DESHI
- DHIKR
- DHOBI
- DHOTI
- DHUTI
- DIGHT
- DISHY
- DITCH
- EIGHT
- ETHIC
- FAITH
- FICHE
- FICHU
- FIFTH
- FIGHT
- FILCH
- FILTH
- FINCH
- FIRTH
- FISHY
- FITCH
- FRITH
- GHAZI
- GIGHE
- GINCH
- GIRSH
- GIRTH
- GITCH
- GRITH
- HABIT
- HADJI
- HAFIZ
- HAICK
- HAIKA
- HAIKS
- HAIKU
- HAILS
- HAINT
- HAIRS
- HAIRY
- HAJIS
- HAJJI
- HAKIM
- HALID
- HAPPI
- HEIGH
- HEILS
- HEIRS
- HEIST
- HELIO
- HELIX
- HEMIC
- HEMIN
- HICKS
- HIDED
- HIDER
- HIDES
- HIGHS
- HIGHT
- HIJAB
- HIJRA
- HIKED
- HIKER
- HIKES
- HILAR
- HILLO
- HILLS
- HILLY
- HILTS
- HILUM
- HILUS
- HIMBO
- HINDS
- HINGE
- HINKY
- HINNY
- HINTS
- HIPLY
- HIPPO
- HIPPY
- HIRED
- HIREE
- HIRER
- HIRES
- HISSY
- HISTS
- HITCH
- HIVED
- HIVES
- HOICK
- HOISE
- HOIST
- HOMIE
- HONGI
- HOURI
- HUMIC
- HUMID
- HYING
- HYOID
- ICHOR
- IHRAM
- ITCHY
- ITHER
- JIHAD
- KHADI
- KHAKI
- KITHE
- KITHS
- KNISH
- LAICH
- LAIGH
- LAITH
- LATHI
- LICHI
- LICHT
- LIGHT
- LITHE
- LITHO
- MICHE
- MIGHT
- MILCH
- MIRTH
- MOCHI
- NEIGH
- NICHE
- NIGHS
- NIGHT
- NIHIL
- NIKAH
- NINTH
- OHIAS
- OHING
- OHMIC
- PHIAL
- PHISH
- PHIZZ
- PINCH
- PITCH
- PITHS
- PITHY
- RHINO
- RIGHT
- RISHI
- ROSHI
- SAHIB
- SAITH
- SHEIK
- SHIED
- SHIEL
- SHIER
- SHIES
- SHIFT
- SHILL
- SHILY
- SHIMS
- SHINE
- SHINS
- SHINY
- SHIPS
- SHIRE
- SHIRK
- SHIRR
- SHIRT
- SHIST
- SHIUR
- SHIVA
- SHIVE
- SHIVS
- SHOGI
- SHOJI
- SHRIS
- SHTIK
- SIDHE
- SIGHS
- SIGHT
- SINHS
- SIXTH
- SMITH
- SPAHI
- STICH
- SUSHI
- SWISH
- SWITH
- THALI
- THEIN
- THEIR
- THICK
- THIEF
- THIGH
- THILL
- THINE
- THING
- THINK
- THINS
- THIOL
- THIRD
- THIRL
- THRIP
- THYMI
- TIGHT
- TILTH
- TITCH
- TITHE
- TOPHI
- UNHIP
- VICHY
- WEIGH
- WHICH
- WHIDS
- WHIFF
- WHIGS
- WHILE
- WHIMS
- WHINE
- WHINS
- WHINY
- WHIPS
- WHIPT
- WHIRL
- WHIRR
- WHIRS
- WHISH
- WHISK
- WHIST
- WHITE
- WHITS
- WHITY
- WHIZZ
- WIDTH
- WIGHT
- WINCH
- WISHA
- WITCH
- WITHE
- WITHY
- YIRTH
- ZILCH
Starting from the list above, you have a few options to narrow it down. Combine a couple of the most common vowels, like “A” and “E,” with some of the most common consonants, like “L,” “P,” “R,” and “S,” and avoid repeating letters you used before. That should help get the most information out of each guess, which is important, considering the variety among the words that fit with the clues you found. Some of them only have the “I” as a vowel, while some have more, and some have repeated letters. Keep all of those options in mind.
Also, Wordle will not pick a plural form as the answer to the daily puzzle, even if they are valid guesses in the game, so watch out for those words ending in “S” if you’re running low on tries. If you’re not, you can use a plural form as a way to fit in the “S” with other letters you need information about, which should be helpful.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).