Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘S’

Wordle entertains countless people every day as he makes them guess five-letter words until they get the correct answer. Some days though can be harder than others and a little help can make a difference.

Different strategies can be used to get better results in the game. Even though none of them are mandatory, six tries are enough to guess the correct answer regardless of how you start the game.

But if you’re interested in knowing the best words to start your attempts at, there are different sources ranking five-letter words with scores from 0 to 100.

A very reliable source of analysis comes from the New York Times itself. WordleBot is the name of their official assistant for Wordle. Players who have some kind of subscription to the site can enjoy its many functions related to the statics of the game, always after having played, but thinking about improving for the future.

For starters, you can receive a word-for-word analysis of the game you played that day. WordleBot also makes recommendations when it calculates words that could perform better than the ones you’ve chosen.

After that, it is possible to analyze various statistics that compare their results with the results of all players who have already played that day, revealing information such as which were the most used words in each attempt and how many chances each player won.

Among this information, one of the most valuable is undoubtedly the WordleBot ranking of the best words to start Wordle guessing. The following words received a score of 99, and are ranked as the best choice to start with.

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARTE

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘SL’

If you’re in need of help with only finding the letters “H” and “S”, here’s a list of five-letter words with “H” and “S” to help you figure out the right answer. Don’t forget to start by guessing the most common words.

Five-letter words with ‘H’ and ‘S’ to try on Wordle