Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘U’

On most days, getting the Wordle answer right will not be that hard for long-time players with a strategy in mind. But there are always those words that make you feel stuck, even after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
If today you had a “G” and a “U” come out yellow or green and that only made you feel more lost, check out the list below and a few ideas to narrow it down.
Five-letter words with “G” and “U” to try in Wordle
- AGLUS
- AGUED
- AGUES
- AJUGA
- ALGUM
- ALMUG
- ARGUE
- ARGUS
- AUGER
- AUGHT
- BEGUM
- BEGUN
- BOGUS
- BOUGH
- BOURG
- BRUGH
- BRUNG
- BUDGE
- BUGGY
- BUGLE
- BULGE
- BULGY
- BUNGS
- BURGH
- BURGS
- CHUGS
- CLUNG
- COUGH
- CUING
- DEBUG
- DEGUM
- DOUGH
- DRUGS
- DUNGS
- DUNGY
- ERUGO
- FAUGH
- FLUNG
- FRUGS
- FUDGE
- FUDGY
- FUGAL
- FUGGY
- FUGIO
- FUGLE
- FUGUE
- FUNGI
- FUNGO
- GAMUT
- GAUCH
- GAUDS
- GAUDY
- GAUGE
- GAULT
- GAUMS
- GAUNT
- GAURS
- GAUSS
- GAUZE
- GAUZY
- GENUA
- GENUS
- GETUP
- GEUMS
- GHAUT
- GHOUL
- GIGUE
- GLOUT
- GLUED
- GLUER
- GLUES
- GLUEY
- GLUGS
- GLUME
- GLUMS
- GLUON
- GLUTE
- GLUTS
- GOUGE
- GOURD
- GOUTS
- GOUTY
- GROUP
- GROUT
- GRUBS
- GRUEL
- GRUES
- GRUFF
- GRUME
- GRUMP
- GRUNT
- GUACO
- GUANO
- GUANS
- GUARD
- GUARS
- GUAVA
- GUCKS
- GUDES
- GUESS
- GUEST
- GUFFS
- GUIDE
- GUIDS
- GUILD
- GUILE
- GUILT
- GUIRO
- GUISE
- GULAG
- GULAR
- GULCH
- GULES
- GULFS
- GULFY
- GULLS
- GULLY
- GULPS
- GULPY
- GUMBO
- GUMMA
- GUMMI
- GUMMY
- GUNGE
- GUNGY
- GUNKS
- GUNKY
- GUNNY
- GUPPY
- GURDY
- GURGE
- GURRY
- GURSH
- GUSHY
- GUSSY
- GUSTO
- GUSTS
- GUSTY
- GUTSY
- GUTTA
- GUTTY
- GUYED
- GUYOT
- GYRUS
- HAUGH
- HEUGH
- HUGER
- HUGGY
- IGLUS
- JUDGE
- JUDGY
- JUGAL
- KAGUS
- KLUGE
- KUGEL
- LAUGH
- LOUGH
- LUGED
- LUGER
- LUGES
- LUNGE
- LUNGI
- LUNGS
- MAGUS
- MOGUL
- MUGGS
- MUGGY
- MUNGO
- MUNGS
- NEGUS
- NUDGE
- OUGHT
- OUTGO
- PLUGS
- PUDGE
- PUDGY
- PUGGY
- PUNGS
- PURGE
- QUAGS
- ROGUE
- ROUGE
- ROUGH
- RUGAE
- RUGAL
- RUGBY
- RUING
- RUNGS
- SAGUM
- SAUGH
- SEGUE
- SHRUG
- SLUGS
- SLUNG
- SNUGS
- SOUGH
- SPRUG
- SQUEG
- STUNG
- SUGAR
- SUGHS
- SUING
- SURGE
- SURGY
- SWUNG
- TEGUA
- TEGUS
- TEUGH
- THUGS
- TOGUE
- TOUGH
- TRUGS
- TUNGS
- UNGOT
- UNPEG
- UNRIG
- URGED
- URGER
- URGES
- USAGE
- USING
- VAGUE
- VAGUS
- VOGUE
- VUGGS
- VUGGY
- VUGHS
- VULGO
- WAUGH
- WRUNG
- YOUNG
- YUGAS
The list above is a little tricky to narrow down. The “G” and the “U” appear more frequently in sequences like a starting “GU” and a final “UNG,” which makes it harder to guess if today’s word fits into that group. There are also several occurrences of repeated letters—mainly the “G” itself, as well as letters like “L,” “R,” and “T.” You will need to use all the information you have and not waste any guesses.
First, check the placement of your “G” and your “U” even if both letters came out yellow. Knowing somewhere they’re not is almost as useful as getting the green box, because you get to experiment with other letters as you figure it out. Cross out all the words from the list that absolutely do not fit the information you already have, like a wrong placement or a letter that came out gray before.
From now on, prioritize the letters that appear the most frequently among the ones you haven’t tested yet. In addition to the usual “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” some good ideas are “N” and “Y,” but it depends on the words you have left on the list and the ones that still fit your criteria. If nothing seems to work, remember that there might be a double letter.
Also, keep in mind that Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, even if plural forms are valid guesses.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).