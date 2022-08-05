Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘G’ and ‘U’

If those two came out yellow or green, this should help.

On most days, getting the Wordle answer right will not be that hard for long-time players with a strategy in mind. But there are always those words that make you feel stuck, even after finding a couple of letters from the answer.

If today you had a “G” and a “U” come out yellow or green and that only made you feel more lost, check out the list below and a few ideas to narrow it down.

Five-letter words with “G” and “U” to try in Wordle

AGLUS

AGUED

AGUES

AJUGA

ALGUM

ALMUG

ARGUE

ARGUS

AUGER

AUGHT

BEGUM

BEGUN

BOGUS

BOUGH

BOURG

BRUGH

BRUNG

BUDGE

BUGGY

BUGLE

BULGE

BULGY

BUNGS

BURGH

BURGS

CHUGS

CLUNG

COUGH

CUING

DEBUG

DEGUM

DOUGH

DRUGS

DUNGS

DUNGY

ERUGO

FAUGH

FLUNG

FRUGS

FUDGE

FUDGY

FUGAL

FUGGY

FUGIO

FUGLE

FUGUE

FUNGI

FUNGO

GAMUT

GAUCH

GAUDS

GAUDY

GAUGE

GAULT

GAUMS

GAUNT

GAURS

GAUSS

GAUZE

GAUZY

GENUA

GENUS

GETUP

GEUMS

GHAUT

GHOUL

GIGUE

GLOUT

GLUED

GLUER

GLUES

GLUEY

GLUGS

GLUME

GLUMS

GLUON

GLUTE

GLUTS

GOUGE

GOURD

GOUTS

GOUTY

GROUP

GROUT

GRUBS

GRUEL

GRUES

GRUFF

GRUME

GRUMP

GRUNT

GUACO

GUANO

GUANS

GUARD

GUARS

GUAVA

GUCKS

GUDES

GUESS

GUEST

GUFFS

GUIDE

GUIDS

GUILD

GUILE

GUILT

GUIRO

GUISE

GULAG

GULAR

GULCH

GULES

GULFS

GULFY

GULLS

GULLY

GULPS

GULPY

GUMBO

GUMMA

GUMMI

GUMMY

GUNGE

GUNGY

GUNKS

GUNKY

GUNNY

GUPPY

GURDY

GURGE

GURRY

GURSH

GUSHY

GUSSY

GUSTO

GUSTS

GUSTY

GUTSY

GUTTA

GUTTY

GUYED

GUYOT

GYRUS

HAUGH

HEUGH

HUGER

HUGGY

IGLUS

JUDGE

JUDGY

JUGAL

KAGUS

KLUGE

KUGEL

LAUGH

LOUGH

LUGED

LUGER

LUGES

LUNGE

LUNGI

LUNGS

MAGUS

MOGUL

MUGGS

MUGGY

MUNGO

MUNGS

NEGUS

NUDGE

OUGHT

OUTGO

PLUGS

PUDGE

PUDGY

PUGGY

PUNGS

PURGE

QUAGS

ROGUE

ROUGE

ROUGH

RUGAE

RUGAL

RUGBY

RUING

RUNGS

SAGUM

SAUGH

SEGUE

SHRUG

SLUGS

SLUNG

SNUGS

SOUGH

SPRUG

SQUEG

STUNG

SUGAR

SUGHS

SUING

SURGE

SURGY

SWUNG

TEGUA

TEGUS

TEUGH

THUGS

TOGUE

TOUGH

TRUGS

TUNGS

UNGOT

UNPEG

UNRIG

URGED

URGER

URGES

USAGE

USING

VAGUE

VAGUS

VOGUE

VUGGS

VUGGY

VUGHS

VULGO

WAUGH

WRUNG

YOUNG

YUGAS

The list above is a little tricky to narrow down. The “G” and the “U” appear more frequently in sequences like a starting “GU” and a final “UNG,” which makes it harder to guess if today’s word fits into that group. There are also several occurrences of repeated letters—mainly the “G” itself, as well as letters like “L,” “R,” and “T.” You will need to use all the information you have and not waste any guesses.

First, check the placement of your “G” and your “U” even if both letters came out yellow. Knowing somewhere they’re not is almost as useful as getting the green box, because you get to experiment with other letters as you figure it out. Cross out all the words from the list that absolutely do not fit the information you already have, like a wrong placement or a letter that came out gray before.

From now on, prioritize the letters that appear the most frequently among the ones you haven’t tested yet. In addition to the usual “L,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” some good ideas are “N” and “Y,” but it depends on the words you have left on the list and the ones that still fit your criteria. If nothing seems to work, remember that there might be a double letter.

Also, keep in mind that Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, even if plural forms are valid guesses.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).