Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘FT’

In Wordle, it is very common for players to start their games using words that contain many vowels. It is a strategy that tries to guarantee one or more yellow letters in the first two attempts.

While “AUDIO” is a favorite for many players, there are actually options with the same foundation, but that get better results for a first word.

The words “ADIEU” and “AUREI” are better than “AUDIO” because they have the two most common vowels together: “A” and “E.” If both turn yellow or even green on the first try, it probably won’t even be necessary to test other vowels. That means an extra attempt at the end of the day, which can be the difference between a victory and a defeat.

Still following this line of thought, “AUREI” is better than “ADIEU,” as the consonant “R” is more common than “D.” If none of this yields many tips, the letter “Y” should be tested next, and the place where it appears most is at the end, as it does in the word “PHONY”.

here are some five-letter words with "FT," sorted alphabetically so you'll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you've already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘FT’ to try on Wordle

abaft

after

aleft

aloft

bafts

chaft

cleft

clift

craft

croft

delft

draft

drift

fifth

fifty

gifts

glift

graft

grift

hafts

hefte

hefts

hefty

iftar

kofta

kraft

lefte

lefts

lefty

lifts

lofts

lofty

mifty

mufti

nifty

often

ofter

rafts

rifte

rifts

rifty

scuft

shaft

shift

sifts

snift

softa

softs

softy

swift

theft

thoft

tifts

tofts

tufts

tufty

wafts

waift

wefte

wefts

wheft

whift

wifty

yufts

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.