Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’ as the fourth letter

Wordle’s players have the objective of guessing a five-letter secret word that is chosen each day. Everyone has six tries to find the answer, or the game will result in a loss. Each word attempt yields important hints to help you figure out the answer.

The rules may be simple, but many players manage to pull off different levels of complexity to solve their puzzles each day.

A strategy that quickly became popular among Wordle players is to use the first two attempts to test all vowels in the correct answer. It’s an almost guaranteed method of getting yellow letters in the hints on the first few tries.

Other players prefer to increase their overall chances of winning the game with common letters, such as the vowels “A” and “E” and the consonants “C” and “S.” Some of the words that are used the most for this purpose are “CRANE” and “SLATE,” as both manage to reduce the possible answers to less than a few hundred in most games.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and E in them

If you’ve already used your first few tries and only found that the letter “F” occupies the fourth position in the correct answer, here’s a list to help you.

Five-letter words with ‘F’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle