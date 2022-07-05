Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’

Wordle is a fun game with many players every day. It brought back the love of word games to levels never before seen on the internet, all thanks to the strength of sharing among its players that allowed the game to reach an incredible number of people.

But that’s not to say Wordle is an easy game. Sometimes help will be needed, as each day has a different word to discover. There are easier words because they are more common and others are more difficult to guess, or because they are not so used in everyday life, or perhaps because they contain repeated letters. So players need to be prepared.

If you used the first few tries and only found the secret word has the letter “F”, but you don’t know its position, here are some five-letter words with “F”, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to filter your choices by the letters you have already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘F’ to try on Wordle

abaft

afars

affix

afire

afoot

afore

afoul

afrit

afros

after

alefs

alfas

alifs

aloft

aloof

awful

baffs

baffy

barfi

barfs

beefs

beefy

befit

befog

biffs

biffy

bifid

blaff

bluff

boeuf

boffo

boffs

brief

buffi

buffo

buffs

buffy

bumfs

burfi

cafes

caffs

calfs

calif

chafe

chaff

chefs

chief

chufa

chuff

clefs

cleft

cliff

clift

coffs

coifs

comfy

coofs

craft

croft

cruft

cuffs

cuifs

curfs

daffs

daffy

decaf

defat

defer

defis

defog

deify

delfs

delft

diffs

doffs

draff

draft

drift

duffs

dufus

dwarf

edify

elfin

fable

faced

facer

faces

facet

facia

facta

facts

faddy

faded

fader

fades

fadge

fados

faena

faery

faffs

faint

fairs

fairy

faith

faked

faker

fakes

fakey

fakie

fakir

falls

false

famed

fames

fancy

fanes

fanga

fangs

fanny

fanon

fanos

fanum

faqir

farad

farce

farci

farcy

fards

fared

farer

fares

farle

farls

farms

faros

farro

fasts

fatal

fated

fates

fatly

fatty

fatwa

faugh

fauld

fault

fauna

fauns

fauve

favas

faves

favor

favus

fawns

fawny

faxed

faxes

fayed

fazed

fazes

fears

fease

feast

feats

feaze

fecal

feces

fecks

fedex

feebs

feeds

feels

feeze

feign

feint

feist

felid

fella

fells

felly

felon

felts

felty

femes

femme

femur

fence

fends

fenny

feods

feoff

feral

feres

feria

ferly

fermi

ferns

ferny

ferry

fesse

festa

fests

fetal

fetas

fetch

feted

fetes

fetid

fetor

fetus

feuar

feuds

feued

fever

fewer

feyer

feyly

fezes

fezzy

fiars

fiats

fiber

fibre

fices

fiche

fichu

ficin

ficus

fidge

fidos

fiefs

field

fiend

fiery

fifed

fifer

fifes

fifth

fifty

fight

filar

filch

filed

filer

files

filet

filks

fille

fillo

fills

filly

filmi

films

filmy

filos

filth

filum

final

finca

finch

finds

fined

finer

fines

finis

finks

finny

finos

fiord

fique

fired

firer

fires

firms

firns

firry

first

firth

fiscs

fishy

fists

fitch

fitly

fiver

fives

fixed

fixer

fixes

fixit

fizzy

fjeld

fjord

flabs

flack

flags

flail

flair

flake

flaky

flame

flams

flamy

flank

flans

flaps

flare

flash

flask

flats

flava

flaws

flawy

flaxy

flays

fleam

fleas

fleck

fleer

flees

fleet

flesh

flews

fleys

flick

flics

flied

flier

flies

fling

flint

flips

flirs

flirt

flite

flits

float

flock

flocs

floes

flogs

flong

flood

floor

flops

flora

floss

flota

flour

flout

flown

flows

flubs

flued

flues

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

flyby

flyer

flyte

foals

foams

foamy

focal

focus

foehn

fogey

foggy

fogie

fohns

foils

foins

foist

folds

foley

folia

folic

folio

folks

folky

folly

fonds

fondu

fonts

foods

fools

foots

footy

foram

foray

forbs

forby

force

fordo

fords

fores

forex

forge

forgo

forks

forky

forme

forms

forte

forth

forts

forty

forum

fossa

fosse

fouls

found

fount

fours

fovea

fowls

foxed

foxes

foyer

frack

frags

frail

frame

franc

frank

fraps

frass

frats

fraud

frays

freak

freed

freer

frees

fremd

frena

frere

fresh

frets

friar

fried

frier

fries

frigs

frill

frise

frisk

frith

frits

fritt

fritz

frizz

frock

froes

frogs

frond

frons

front

frore

frosh

frost

froth

frown

frows

froze

frugs

fruit

frump

fryer

fubsy

fucus

fuddy

fudge

fudgy

fuels

fugal

fuggy

fugio

fugle

fugue

fugus

fujis

fulls

fully

fumed

fumer

fumes

fumet

fundi

funds

fungi

fungo

funks

funky

funny

furan

furls

furor

furry

furze

furzy

fused

fusee

fusel

fuses

fusil

fussy

fusty

futon

fuzed

fuzee

fuzes

fuzil

fuzzy

fyces

fykes

fytte

gaffe

gaffs

ganef

ganof

gifts

gliff

gofer

golfs

gonef

gonif

gonof

goofs

goofy

graft

grief

griff

grift

gruff

guffs

gulfs

gulfy

haafs

hafiz

hafts

hefts

hefty

hoofs

howff

howfs

huffs

huffy

infer

infix

infos

infra

jefes

jiffs

jiffy

kafir

kaifs

kalif

keefs

kefir

kenaf

kerfs

khafs

kiefs

kloof

knife

kofta

kraft

kufis

kulfi

leafs

leafy

lefts

lefty

lifer

lifts

loafs

lofts

lofty

loofa

loofs

luffa

luffs

mafia

mafic

miffs

miffy

motif

muffs

mufti

naffs

naifs

nakfa

neifs

niffs

niffy

nifty

nuffs

offal

offed

offer

often

ofter

pelfs

pilaf

poofs

pouff

poufs

profs

proof

puffs

puffy

quaff

quiff

raffs

rafts

reefs

reefy

refed

refel

refer

refit

refix

refly

refry

reifs

reify

rifer

riffs

rifle

rifts

rolfs

roofs

ruffe

ruffs

safer

safes

samfu

scarf

scoff

scuff

scurf

seifs

selfs

serfs

serif

shaft

sheaf

shelf

shift

sifts

skiff

sluff

snafu

snarf

sniff

snuff

sofar

sofas

softa

softs

softy

spiff

spoof

staff

stiff

stuff

sulfa

sulfo

surfs

surfy

swarf

swift

taffy

tafia

teffs

theft

thief

tiffs

toffs

toffy

tofts

tofus

trayf

trefa

treyf

tufas

tuffs

tufts

tufty

turfs

turfy

unfed

unfit

unfix

unify

viffs

wafer

waffs

wafts

waifs

wefts

wharf

whiff

whoof

wifed

wifes

wifey

wifty

woful

wolfs

woofs

yaffs

yoofs

zarfs

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.