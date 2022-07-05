Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘F’

Wordle is a fun game with many players every day. It brought back the love of word games to levels never before seen on the internet, all thanks to the strength of sharing among its players that allowed the game to reach an incredible number of people.
But that’s not to say Wordle is an easy game. Sometimes help will be needed, as each day has a different word to discover. There are easier words because they are more common and others are more difficult to guess, or because they are not so used in everyday life, or perhaps because they contain repeated letters. So players need to be prepared.
If you used the first few tries and only found the secret word has the letter “F”, but you don’t know its position, here are some five-letter words with “F”, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to filter your choices by the letters you have already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘F’ to try on Wordle
- abaft
- afars
- affix
- afire
- afoot
- afore
- afoul
- afrit
- afros
- after
- alefs
- alfas
- alifs
- aloft
- aloof
- awful
- baffs
- baffy
- barfi
- barfs
- beefs
- beefy
- befit
- befog
- biffs
- biffy
- bifid
- blaff
- bluff
- boeuf
- boffo
- boffs
- brief
- buffi
- buffo
- buffs
- buffy
- bumfs
- burfi
- cafes
- caffs
- calfs
- calif
- chafe
- chaff
- chefs
- chief
- chufa
- chuff
- clefs
- cleft
- cliff
- clift
- coffs
- coifs
- comfy
- coofs
- craft
- croft
- cruft
- cuffs
- cuifs
- curfs
- daffs
- daffy
- decaf
- defat
- defer
- defis
- defog
- deify
- delfs
- delft
- diffs
- doffs
- draff
- draft
- drift
- duffs
- dufus
- dwarf
- edify
- elfin
- fable
- faced
- facer
- faces
- facet
- facia
- facta
- facts
- faddy
- faded
- fader
- fades
- fadge
- fados
- faena
- faery
- faffs
- faint
- fairs
- fairy
- faith
- faked
- faker
- fakes
- fakey
- fakie
- fakir
- falls
- false
- famed
- fames
- fancy
- fanes
- fanga
- fangs
- fanny
- fanon
- fanos
- fanum
- faqir
- farad
- farce
- farci
- farcy
- fards
- fared
- farer
- fares
- farle
- farls
- farms
- faros
- farro
- fasts
- fatal
- fated
- fates
- fatly
- fatty
- fatwa
- faugh
- fauld
- fault
- fauna
- fauns
- fauve
- favas
- faves
- favor
- favus
- fawns
- fawny
- faxed
- faxes
- fayed
- fazed
- fazes
- fears
- fease
- feast
- feats
- feaze
- fecal
- feces
- fecks
- fedex
- feebs
- feeds
- feels
- feeze
- feign
- feint
- feist
- felid
- fella
- fells
- felly
- felon
- felts
- felty
- femes
- femme
- femur
- fence
- fends
- fenny
- feods
- feoff
- feral
- feres
- feria
- ferly
- fermi
- ferns
- ferny
- ferry
- fesse
- festa
- fests
- fetal
- fetas
- fetch
- feted
- fetes
- fetid
- fetor
- fetus
- feuar
- feuds
- feued
- fever
- fewer
- feyer
- feyly
- fezes
- fezzy
- fiars
- fiats
- fiber
- fibre
- fices
- fiche
- fichu
- ficin
- ficus
- fidge
- fidos
- fiefs
- field
- fiend
- fiery
- fifed
- fifer
- fifes
- fifth
- fifty
- fight
- filar
- filch
- filed
- filer
- files
- filet
- filks
- fille
- fillo
- fills
- filly
- filmi
- films
- filmy
- filos
- filth
- filum
- final
- finca
- finch
- finds
- fined
- finer
- fines
- finis
- finks
- finny
- finos
- fiord
- fique
- fired
- firer
- fires
- firms
- firns
- firry
- first
- firth
- fiscs
- fishy
- fists
- fitch
- fitly
- fiver
- fives
- fixed
- fixer
- fixes
- fixit
- fizzy
- fjeld
- fjord
- flabs
- flack
- flags
- flail
- flair
- flake
- flaky
- flame
- flams
- flamy
- flank
- flans
- flaps
- flare
- flash
- flask
- flats
- flava
- flaws
- flawy
- flaxy
- flays
- fleam
- fleas
- fleck
- fleer
- flees
- fleet
- flesh
- flews
- fleys
- flick
- flics
- flied
- flier
- flies
- fling
- flint
- flips
- flirs
- flirt
- flite
- flits
- float
- flock
- flocs
- floes
- flogs
- flong
- flood
- floor
- flops
- flora
- floss
- flota
- flour
- flout
- flown
- flows
- flubs
- flued
- flues
- fluff
- fluid
- fluke
- fluky
- flume
- flump
- flung
- flunk
- fluor
- flush
- flute
- fluty
- fluyt
- flyby
- flyer
- flyte
- foals
- foams
- foamy
- focal
- focus
- foehn
- fogey
- foggy
- fogie
- fohns
- foils
- foins
- foist
- folds
- foley
- folia
- folic
- folio
- folks
- folky
- folly
- fonds
- fondu
- fonts
- foods
- fools
- foots
- footy
- foram
- foray
- forbs
- forby
- force
- fordo
- fords
- fores
- forex
- forge
- forgo
- forks
- forky
- forme
- forms
- forte
- forth
- forts
- forty
- forum
- fossa
- fosse
- fouls
- found
- fount
- fours
- fovea
- fowls
- foxed
- foxes
- foyer
- frack
- frags
- frail
- frame
- franc
- frank
- fraps
- frass
- frats
- fraud
- frays
- freak
- freed
- freer
- frees
- fremd
- frena
- frere
- fresh
- frets
- friar
- fried
- frier
- fries
- frigs
- frill
- frise
- frisk
- frith
- frits
- fritt
- fritz
- frizz
- frock
- froes
- frogs
- frond
- frons
- front
- frore
- frosh
- frost
- froth
- frown
- frows
- froze
- frugs
- fruit
- frump
- fryer
- fubsy
- fucus
- fuddy
- fudge
- fudgy
- fuels
- fugal
- fuggy
- fugio
- fugle
- fugue
- fugus
- fujis
- fulls
- fully
- fumed
- fumer
- fumes
- fumet
- fundi
- funds
- fungi
- fungo
- funks
- funky
- funny
- furan
- furls
- furor
- furry
- furze
- furzy
- fused
- fusee
- fusel
- fuses
- fusil
- fussy
- fusty
- futon
- fuzed
- fuzee
- fuzes
- fuzil
- fuzzy
- fyces
- fykes
- fytte
- gaffe
- gaffs
- ganef
- ganof
- gifts
- gliff
- gofer
- golfs
- gonef
- gonif
- gonof
- goofs
- goofy
- graft
- grief
- griff
- grift
- gruff
- guffs
- gulfs
- gulfy
- haafs
- hafiz
- hafts
- hefts
- hefty
- hoofs
- howff
- howfs
- huffs
- huffy
- infer
- infix
- infos
- infra
- jefes
- jiffs
- jiffy
- kafir
- kaifs
- kalif
- keefs
- kefir
- kenaf
- kerfs
- khafs
- kiefs
- kloof
- knife
- kofta
- kraft
- kufis
- kulfi
- leafs
- leafy
- lefts
- lefty
- lifer
- lifts
- loafs
- lofts
- lofty
- loofa
- loofs
- luffa
- luffs
- mafia
- mafic
- miffs
- miffy
- motif
- muffs
- mufti
- naffs
- naifs
- nakfa
- neifs
- niffs
- niffy
- nifty
- nuffs
- offal
- offed
- offer
- often
- ofter
- pelfs
- pilaf
- poofs
- pouff
- poufs
- profs
- proof
- puffs
- puffy
- quaff
- quiff
- raffs
- rafts
- reefs
- reefy
- refed
- refel
- refer
- refit
- refix
- refly
- refry
- reifs
- reify
- rifer
- riffs
- rifle
- rifts
- rolfs
- roofs
- ruffe
- ruffs
- safer
- safes
- samfu
- scarf
- scoff
- scuff
- scurf
- seifs
- selfs
- serfs
- serif
- shaft
- sheaf
- shelf
- shift
- sifts
- skiff
- sluff
- snafu
- snarf
- sniff
- snuff
- sofar
- sofas
- softa
- softs
- softy
- spiff
- spoof
- staff
- stiff
- stuff
- sulfa
- sulfo
- surfs
- surfy
- swarf
- swift
- taffy
- tafia
- teffs
- theft
- thief
- tiffs
- toffs
- toffy
- tofts
- tofus
- trayf
- trefa
- treyf
- tufas
- tuffs
- tufts
- tufty
- turfs
- turfy
- unfed
- unfit
- unfix
- unify
- viffs
- wafer
- waffs
- wafts
- waifs
- wefts
- wharf
- whiff
- whoof
- wifed
- wifes
- wifey
- wifty
- woful
- wolfs
- woofs
- yaffs
- yoofs
- zarfs
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.