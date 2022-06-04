Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘F’ 

Wordle presents a daily challenge to its players with six attempts to discover a secret word. There is no exact time limit to solve the game, other than that a new word will be chosen for the next day. But twenty four hours is enough time to be able to play during breaks from work, or at idle times throughout the day.

Its lack of restriction makes Wordle very accessible to a wide audience. More casual gamers, however, may struggle with the challenges Wordle poses for them, and sometimes a little help may be needed. If you used your first few tries and only discovered that the secret word of the day starts with the letter ‘F’, here are some five letter words starting with ‘F’, sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words starting with ‘F’ to try on Wordle

fable

faced

facer

faces

facet

facia

facta

facts

faddy

faded

fader

fades

fadge

fados

faena

faery

faffs

fails

faint

fairs

fairy

faith

faked

faker

fakes

fakey

fakie

fakir

falls

false

famed

fames

fancy

fanes

fanga

fangs

fanny

fanon

fanos

fanum

faqir

farad

farce

farci

farcy

fards

fared

farer

fares

farle

farls

farms

faros

farro

fasts

fatal

fated

fates

fatly

fatty

fatwa

faugh

fauld

fault

fauna

fauns

fauve

favas

faves

favor

favus

fawns

fawny

faxed

faxes

fayed

fazed

fazes

fears

fease

feast

feats

feaze

fecal

feces

fecks

fedex

feebs

feeds

feels

feeze

feign

feint

feist

felid

fella

fells

felly

felon

felts

felty

femes

femme

femur

fence

fends

fenny

feods

feoff

feral

feres

feria

ferly

fermi

ferns

ferny

ferry

fesse

festa

fests

fetal

fetas

fetch

feted

fetes

fetid

fetor

fetus

feuar

feuds

feued

fever

fewer

feyer

feyly

fezes

fezzy

fiars

fiats

fiber

fibre

fices

fiche

fichu

ficin

ficus

fidge

fidos

fiefs

field

fiend

fiery

fifed

fifer

fifes

fifth

fifty

fight

filar

filch

filed

filer

files

filet

filks

fille

fillo

fills

filly

filmi

films

filmy

filos

filth

filum

final

finca

finch

finds

fined

finer

fines

finis

finks

finny

finos

fiord

fique

fired

firer

fires

firms

firns

firry

first

firth

fiscs

fishy

fists

fitch

fitly

fiver

fives

fixed

fixer

fixes

fixit

fizzy

fjeld

fjord

flabs

flack

flags

flail

flair

flake

flaky

flame

flams

flamy

flank

flans

flaps

flare

flash

flask

flats

flava

flaws

flawy

flaxy

flays

fleam

fleas

fleck

fleer

flees

fleet

flesh

flews

fleys

flick

flics

flied

flier

flies

fling

flint

flips

flirs

flirt

flite

flits

float

flock

flocs

floes

flogs

flong

flood

floor

flops

flora

floss

flota

flour

flout

flown

flows

flubs

flued

flues

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

flyby

flyer

flyte

foals

foams

foamy

focal

focus

foehn

fogey

foggy

fogie

fohns

foils

foins

foist

folds

foley

folia

folic

folio

folks

folky

folly

fonds

fondu

fonts

foods

fools

foots

footy

foram

foray

forbs

forby

force

fordo

fords

fores

forex

forge

forgo

forks

forky

forme

forms

forte

forth

forts

forty

forum

fossa

fosse

fouls

found

fount

fours

fovea

fowls

foxed

foxes

foyer

frack

frags

frail

frame

franc

frank

fraps

frass

frats

fraud

frays

freak

freed

freer

frees

fremd

frena

frere

fresh

frets

friar

fried

frier

fries

frigs

frill

frise

frisk

frith

frits

fritt

fritz

frizz

frock

froes

frogs

frond

frons

front

frore

frosh

frost

froth

frown

frows

froze

frugs

fruit

frump

fryer

fubsy

fucus

fuddy

fudge

fudgy

fuels

fugal

fuggy

fugio

fugle

fugue

fugus

fujis

fulls

fully

fumed

fumer

fumes

fumet

fundi

funds

fungi

fungo

funks

funky

funny

furan

furls

furor

furry

furze

furzy

fused

fusee

fusel

fuses

fusil

fussy

fusty

futon

fuzed

fuzee

fuzes

fuzil

fuzzy

fyces

fykes

fytte

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present in the word of the day. Another good tip is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.