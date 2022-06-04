Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘F’ 

Wordle presents a daily challenge to its players with six attempts to discover a secret word. There is no exact time limit to solve the game, other than that a new word will be chosen for the next day. But twenty four hours is enough time to be able to play during breaks from work, or at idle times throughout the day.
Its lack of restriction makes Wordle very accessible to a wide audience. More casual gamers, however, may struggle with the challenges Wordle poses for them, and sometimes a little help may be needed. If you used your first few tries and only discovered that the secret word of the day starts with the letter ‘F’, here are some five letter words starting with ‘F’, sorted alphabetically.
Five-letter words starting with ‘F’ to try on Wordle
- fable
- faced
- facer
- faces
- facet
- facia
- facta
- facts
- faddy
- faded
- fader
- fades
- fadge
- fados
- faena
- faery
- faffs
- fails
- faint
- fairs
- fairy
- faith
- faked
- faker
- fakes
- fakey
- fakie
- fakir
- falls
- false
- famed
- fames
- fancy
- fanes
- fanga
- fangs
- fanny
- fanon
- fanos
- fanum
- faqir
- farad
- farce
- farci
- farcy
- fards
- fared
- farer
- fares
- farle
- farls
- farms
- faros
- farro
- fasts
- fatal
- fated
- fates
- fatly
- fatty
- fatwa
- faugh
- fauld
- fault
- fauna
- fauns
- fauve
- favas
- faves
- favor
- favus
- fawns
- fawny
- faxed
- faxes
- fayed
- fazed
- fazes
- fears
- fease
- feast
- feats
- feaze
- fecal
- feces
- fecks
- fedex
- feebs
- feeds
- feels
- feeze
- feign
- feint
- feist
- felid
- fella
- fells
- felly
- felon
- felts
- felty
- femes
- femme
- femur
- fence
- fends
- fenny
- feods
- feoff
- feral
- feres
- feria
- ferly
- fermi
- ferns
- ferny
- ferry
- fesse
- festa
- fests
- fetal
- fetas
- fetch
- feted
- fetes
- fetid
- fetor
- fetus
- feuar
- feuds
- feued
- fever
- fewer
- feyer
- feyly
- fezes
- fezzy
- fiars
- fiats
- fiber
- fibre
- fices
- fiche
- fichu
- ficin
- ficus
- fidge
- fidos
- fiefs
- field
- fiend
- fiery
- fifed
- fifer
- fifes
- fifth
- fifty
- fight
- filar
- filch
- filed
- filer
- files
- filet
- filks
- fille
- fillo
- fills
- filly
- filmi
- films
- filmy
- filos
- filth
- filum
- final
- finca
- finch
- finds
- fined
- finer
- fines
- finis
- finks
- finny
- finos
- fiord
- fique
- fired
- firer
- fires
- firms
- firns
- firry
- first
- firth
- fiscs
- fishy
- fists
- fitch
- fitly
- fiver
- fives
- fixed
- fixer
- fixes
- fixit
- fizzy
- fjeld
- fjord
- flabs
- flack
- flags
- flail
- flair
- flake
- flaky
- flame
- flams
- flamy
- flank
- flans
- flaps
- flare
- flash
- flask
- flats
- flava
- flaws
- flawy
- flaxy
- flays
- fleam
- fleas
- fleck
- fleer
- flees
- fleet
- flesh
- flews
- fleys
- flick
- flics
- flied
- flier
- flies
- fling
- flint
- flips
- flirs
- flirt
- flite
- flits
- float
- flock
- flocs
- floes
- flogs
- flong
- flood
- floor
- flops
- flora
- floss
- flota
- flour
- flout
- flown
- flows
- flubs
- flued
- flues
- fluff
- fluid
- fluke
- fluky
- flume
- flump
- flung
- flunk
- fluor
- flush
- flute
- fluty
- fluyt
- flyby
- flyer
- flyte
- foals
- foams
- foamy
- focal
- focus
- foehn
- fogey
- foggy
- fogie
- fohns
- foils
- foins
- foist
- folds
- foley
- folia
- folic
- folio
- folks
- folky
- folly
- fonds
- fondu
- fonts
- foods
- fools
- foots
- footy
- foram
- foray
- forbs
- forby
- force
- fordo
- fords
- fores
- forex
- forge
- forgo
- forks
- forky
- forme
- forms
- forte
- forth
- forts
- forty
- forum
- fossa
- fosse
- fouls
- found
- fount
- fours
- fovea
- fowls
- foxed
- foxes
- foyer
- frack
- frags
- frail
- frame
- franc
- frank
- fraps
- frass
- frats
- fraud
- frays
- freak
- freed
- freer
- frees
- fremd
- frena
- frere
- fresh
- frets
- friar
- fried
- frier
- fries
- frigs
- frill
- frise
- frisk
- frith
- frits
- fritt
- fritz
- frizz
- frock
- froes
- frogs
- frond
- frons
- front
- frore
- frosh
- frost
- froth
- frown
- frows
- froze
- frugs
- fruit
- frump
- fryer
- fubsy
- fucus
- fuddy
- fudge
- fudgy
- fuels
- fugal
- fuggy
- fugio
- fugle
- fugue
- fugus
- fujis
- fulls
- fully
- fumed
- fumer
- fumes
- fumet
- fundi
- funds
- fungi
- fungo
- funks
- funky
- funny
- furan
- furls
- furor
- furry
- furze
- furzy
- fused
- fusee
- fusel
- fuses
- fusil
- fussy
- fusty
- futon
- fuzed
- fuzee
- fuzes
- fuzil
- fuzzy
- fyces
- fykes
- fytte
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present in the word of the day. Another good tip is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.