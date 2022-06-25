Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EA’

Wordle is a game that has a random secret word each day for its players to discover. The only clues are the letters of the words that players try to use first.

With enough luck, the first attempt will result in lots of green letters on the screen. But it’s a rare occurrence, and a little help might be needed if you don’t know what to guess next without too much information. Yellow letters are more common, and indicate that the player has found a letter that is present in the correct answer. but is not in the correct position.

Wordle also has a hard mode, in which all the letters found, yellow and green, must be used in subsequent attempts. In this way, the game limits the use of words and letters that can be tested, which makes the anagram strategy unfeasible. But each subsequent attempt brings the player almost necessarily closer to the correct answer.

If you’ve used your first few tries and you’ve only been able to figure out the letters ‘EA’ in the correct answer, here are some five-letter words with ‘EA’ in them, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters that you already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘EA’ to try on Wordle

abeam

ahead

anear

apeak

apnea

areae

areal

areas

beach

beads

beady

beaks

beaky

beals

beams

beamy

beano

beans

beard

bears

beast

beats

beaus

beaut

beaux

bleak

blear

bleat

bohea

bread

break

bream

cease

cheap

cheat

clean

clear

cleat

creak

cream

deads

deair

deals

dealt

deans

dears

deary

deash

death

deave

dread

dream

drear

eager

eagle

eagre

eared

earls

early

earns

earth

eased

easel

easer

eases

easts

eaten

eater

eaved

eaves

fears

fease

feast

feats

feaze

fleam

fleas

fovea

freak

galea

geans

gears

gleam

glean

great

heads

heady

heals

heaps

heapy

heard

hears

heart

heath

heats

heave

heavy

hevea

ideal

ideas

ileal

jeans

knead

leach

leads

leady

leafs

leafy

leaks

leaky

leans

leant

leaps

leapt

learn

lears

leary

lease

leash

least

leave

leavy

lutea

lycea

meads

meals

mealy

means

meant

meany

meats

meaty

neaps

nears

neath

neats

obeah

ocean

ocrea

oread

paean

palea

peace

peach

peage

peags

peaks

peaky

peals

peans

pearl

pears

peart

pease

peats

peaty

peavy

perea

pilea

plead

pleas

pleat

quean

reach

react

readd

reads

ready

reais

realm

reals

reams

reaps

rearm

rears

reata

reave

rheas

seals

seams

seamy

sears

seats

sheaf

sheal

shear

sheas

skean

smear

sneak

sneap

speak

spean

spear

stead

steak

steal

steam

swear

sweat

teach

teaks

teals

teams

tears

teary

tease

teats

tinea

toeas

tread

treat

tweak

ureal

ureas

usnea

uveae

uveal

uveas

veals

vealy

weald

weals

weans

wears

weary

weave

wheal

wheat

wreak

yeahs

yeans

yearn

years

yeast

zeals

zoeae

zoeal

zoeas

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to guess the correct word as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.