Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘EA’

Wordle is a game that has a random secret word each day for its players to discover. The only clues are the letters of the words that players try to use first.
With enough luck, the first attempt will result in lots of green letters on the screen. But it’s a rare occurrence, and a little help might be needed if you don’t know what to guess next without too much information. Yellow letters are more common, and indicate that the player has found a letter that is present in the correct answer. but is not in the correct position.
Wordle also has a hard mode, in which all the letters found, yellow and green, must be used in subsequent attempts. In this way, the game limits the use of words and letters that can be tested, which makes the anagram strategy unfeasible. But each subsequent attempt brings the player almost necessarily closer to the correct answer.
If you’ve used your first few tries and you’ve only been able to figure out the letters ‘EA’ in the correct answer, here are some five-letter words with ‘EA’ in them, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters that you already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘EA’ to try on Wordle
- abeam
- ahead
- anear
- apeak
- apnea
- areae
- areal
- areas
- beach
- beads
- beady
- beaks
- beaky
- beals
- beams
- beamy
- beano
- beans
- beard
- bears
- beast
- beats
- beaus
- beaut
- beaux
- bleak
- blear
- bleat
- bohea
- bread
- break
- bream
- cease
- cheap
- cheat
- clean
- clear
- cleat
- creak
- cream
- deads
- deair
- deals
- dealt
- deans
- dears
- deary
- deash
- death
- deave
- dread
- dream
- drear
- eager
- eagle
- eagre
- eared
- earls
- early
- earns
- earth
- eased
- easel
- easer
- eases
- easts
- eaten
- eater
- eaved
- eaves
- fears
- fease
- feast
- feats
- feaze
- fleam
- fleas
- fovea
- freak
- galea
- geans
- gears
- gleam
- glean
- great
- heads
- heady
- heals
- heaps
- heapy
- heard
- hears
- heart
- heath
- heats
- heave
- heavy
- hevea
- ideal
- ideas
- ileal
- jeans
- knead
- leach
- leads
- leady
- leafs
- leafy
- leaks
- leaky
- leans
- leant
- leaps
- leapt
- learn
- lears
- leary
- lease
- leash
- least
- leave
- leavy
- lutea
- lycea
- meads
- meals
- mealy
- means
- meant
- meany
- meats
- meaty
- neaps
- nears
- neath
- neats
- obeah
- ocean
- ocrea
- oread
- paean
- palea
- peace
- peach
- peage
- peags
- peaks
- peaky
- peals
- peans
- pearl
- pears
- peart
- pease
- peats
- peaty
- peavy
- perea
- pilea
- plead
- pleas
- pleat
- quean
- reach
- react
- readd
- reads
- ready
- reais
- realm
- reals
- reams
- reaps
- rearm
- rears
- reata
- reave
- rheas
- seals
- seams
- seamy
- sears
- seats
- sheaf
- sheal
- shear
- sheas
- skean
- smear
- sneak
- sneap
- speak
- spean
- spear
- stead
- steak
- steal
- steam
- swear
- sweat
- teach
- teaks
- teals
- teams
- tears
- teary
- tease
- teats
- tinea
- toeas
- tread
- treat
- tweak
- ureal
- ureas
- usnea
- uveae
- uveal
- uveas
- veals
- vealy
- weald
- weals
- weans
- wears
- weary
- weave
- wheal
- wheat
- wreak
- yeahs
- yeans
- yearn
- years
- yeast
- zeals
- zoeae
- zoeal
- zoeas
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to guess the correct word as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.