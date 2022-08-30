Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E,’ ‘O,’ and ‘S’

Shortly after its release, the word-guessing puzzle Wordle quickly became one of the most popular games in the world. That can be explained by the fact that it is, at the same time, challenging and simple. With each guess, you get information about the letters in it, finding pieces of the answer little by little.

Even after you find two or three letters out of the five, they might all be common letters and none of them green, making you feel stuck, with no idea what to do next. If the letters you found today were “E,” “O,” and “S,” check out the list and guide below. Things may not be as tough as you think.

Five-letter words with “E,” “O,” and “S” to try on Wordle

AEONS

AEROS

ALOES

AROSE

BESOM

BESOT

BODES

BOEPS

BOETS

BOKES

BOLES

BONES

BOOSE

BORES

BOSIE

BOTES

BOUSE

BOWES

BOWSE

BOXES

BROSE

CEROS

CHOSE

CLOSE

CODES

COEDS

COKES

COLES

COMES

CONES

COPES

COPSE

CORES

CORSE

COSEC

COSED

COSES

COSET

COSEY

COSIE

COSTE

COTES

COVES

COXES

COZES

DECOS

DELOS

DEMOS

DEROS

DEVOS

DOBES

DOEKS

DOERS

DOEST

DOGES

DOLES

DOMES

DOPES

DORES

DORSE

DOSED

DOSEH

DOSER

DOSES

DOTES

DOUSE

DOVES

DOWSE

DOXES

DOZES

EBONS

ECHOS

EIDOS

ELOPS

ENOLS

ENOWS

EORLS

EOSIN

ERGOS

EROSE

ESCOT

ESTOC

ESTOP

ESTRO

ETHOS

EUROS

EUSOL

EXONS

EXPOS

EYOTS

FEODS

FLOES

FOMES

FONES

FORES

FOSSE

FOXES

FROES

GESSO

GOELS

GOERS

GOEST

GOLES

GOOSE

GORES

GORSE

GOSSE

GOXES

HELOS

HEROS

HOERS

HOISE

HOKES

HOLES

HOMES

HONES

HOPES

HORSE

HOSED

HOSEL

HOSEN

HOSER

HOSES

HOSEY

HOUSE

HOVES

HOWES

HOXES

JEONS

JOBES

JOEYS

JOKES

JOLES

JONES

KENOS

KEROS

KOELS

KORES

KOSES

LENOS

LESBO

LOBES

LODES

LOESS

LOGES

LOKES

LOMES

LOOSE

LOPES

LORES

LOSED

LOSEL

LOSEN

LOSER

LOSES

LOTES

LOUSE

LOVES

LOWES

LOWSE

LOXES

MEBOS

MEMOS

MEOUS

MEOWS

MESON

MESTO

MOBES

MODES

MOERS

MOKES

MOLES

MOMES

MOOSE

MOPES

MORES

MORSE

MOSED

MOSES

MOSEY

MOSTE

MOTES

MOUES

MOUSE

MOVES

MOZES

NEONS

NODES

NOELS

NOISE

NOLES

NOMES

NONES

NOOSE

NOSED

NOSER

NOSES

NOSEY

NOTES

NOXES

NOYES

OASES

OAVES

OBESE

OBEYS

OBOES

OCHES

OGEES

OGLES

OGRES

OKEHS

OLEOS

OLPES

OMENS

OMERS

ONCES

ONERS

ONSET

OOSES

OOZES

OPENS

ORFES

ORLES

OSIER

OUENS

OUSEL

OVELS

OVENS

OVERS

OWIES

OWRES

OWSEN

OXERS

OXIES

OYERS

PASEO

PEONS

PEPOS

PESOS

PESTO

POEMS

POEPS

POESY

POETS

POISE

POKES

POLES

POMES

PONES

POPES

PORES

POSED

POSER

POSES

POSEY

POSSE

POTES

POXES

POYSE

PROSE

PSOAE

REDOS

REGOS

RENOS

REPOS

RESOD

RESOW

RESTO

ROBES

RODES

ROHES

ROKES

ROLES

RONES

ROOSE

ROPES

RORES

ROSED

ROSES

ROSET

ROTES

ROUES

ROUSE

ROVES

SCONE

SCOPE

SCORE

SECCO

SEGNO

SEGOL

SEGOS

SEKOS

SENOR

SEPOY

SERON

SEROW

SERVO

SETON

SEXTO

SHEOL

SHERO

SHMOE

SHOED

SHOER

SHOES

SHONE

SHOPE

SHORE

SHOTE

SHOVE

SKEOS

SLOES

SLOPE

SLOVE

SMOKE

SMORE

SMOTE

SNOEK

SNOEP

SNOKE

SNORE

SOARE

SOAVE

SOBER

SOCES

SOCLE

SOGER

SOKEN

SOKES

SOLDE

SOLED

SOLEI

SOLER

SOLES

SOLVE

SONCE

SONDE

SONES

SONNE

SONSE

SOOEY

SOOLE

SOOTE

SORED

SOREE

SOREL

SORER

SORES

SOREX

SOUCE

SOUSE

SOWCE

SOWED

SOWER

SOWLE

SOWNE

SOWSE

SOYLE

SPEOS

SPODE

SPOKE

SPORE

STENO

STOAE

STOEP

STOKE

STOLE

STONE

STOPE

STORE

STOVE

SWOLE

SWORE

SYBOE

TELOS

THOSE

TOEAS

TOGES

TOISE

TOKES

TOLES

TOMES

TONES

TOPES

TORES

TORSE

TOSED

TOSES

TOTES

TOUSE

TOWSE

TOZES

VEGOS

VERSO

VOCES

VOLES

VOTES

WEROS

WHOSE

WOOSE

WORSE

YOKES

YORES

YOUSE

YOWES

ZEROS

ZOEAS

ZONES

The usual strategy at this point in the game is to cross out all the words that don’t fit your exact criteria: the words with letters that came out gray in your previous guesses, as well as the ones that repeat the “E,” “O,” and “S” in places you already know they can’t be. It is a good plan, which helps organize your thoughts and actual options. And in the case of today’s three letters, just by looking at the list, you can cross off dozens of other options if you want—the plural forms ending in “S,” which are valid guesses, but not possible answers to Wordle.

After narrowing down the list to fit your needs, look at the most common letters you haven’t used yet and make sure to include them in your next guesses. Look at the placement of the “E,” the “O,” and the “S,” always trying them in new places until they all turn green.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).