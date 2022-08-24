Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E,’ ‘N,’ and ‘Y’

Since its October 2021 release, Wordle has become a worldwide phenomenon. The idea of the game is simple: each day, a new five-letter word is up, and you have a maximum of six tries over 24 hours to guess it correctly. There are no clues to start, but the letters in each guess change colors to indicate if they are part of the answer or not—and even if they are in the right place.

With good strategies, which usually revolve around starting words and combos of words, you can maximize the amount of information your first guesses provide. That can guarantee that, at least on most days, solving the puzzle will not be an impossible challenge. But even the best players can still feel stuck from time to time, feeling like they need some inspiration after finding a few letters from the answer. If the letters you found today are “E,” “N,” and “Y,” check out the list and guide below.

Five-letter words with “E,” “N,” and “Y” to try on Wordle

BENDY

BENNY

BONEY

CONEY

DOYEN

DYNEL

DYNES

EBONY

EENSY

ENEMY

ENJOY

ENSKY

ENTRY

ENVOY

ENZYM

EYING

FENNY

FERNY

GYNIE

HENRY

HONEY

HYENA

HYMEN

INBYE

JENNY

LINEY

MEANY

MEINY

MONEY

NEDDY

NEEDY

NELLY

NERDY

NERVY

NETTY

NEWLY

NEWSY

NOSEY

ONERY

PENNY

PEONY

PINEY

SNYES

SYREN

TEENY

TENNY

TENTY

TONEY

TYNED

TYNES

VEINY

WANEY

WEENY

WENNY

WINEY

YAMEN

YEANS

YEARN

YENTA

YENTE

YINCE

The first thing you should do is analyze the placement of the three letters you already know: even if they all came out yellow, at least you still know one place where each of them can’t be in the word. Cross out all the words that contain those letters in places where they can’t be, as well as all the words containing letters that came out gray in your previous guesses. That is the list that should guide your next guesses.

Overall, there are some letters that appear more frequently than others. “O” and “T” take the lead: “O” is part of about 20 percent of the options, and “T” comes right after (even being doubled in a couple of the words). They are followed by “D,” “I,” “R,” and “S,” while some other letters (namely “Q,” “U,” and “X”) do not appear at all. Several words also repeat either the “E” or the “N” that you already found, so keep an eye out for that possibility.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).