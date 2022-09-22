Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘R’

If you have been playing Wordle for a while, you’ve probably found or developed a strategy that fits your playstyle. It is highly likely that you have a favorite word to start, which can take each game to a completely different place but still guarantee a win. But every longtime player also knows that some days are harder than others, depending on how you start—whether because you can’t think of any options or because there are too many.

In case you’re feeling stuck today after finding an “R” at the start and an “E” somewhere in the word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘R’ to try on Wordle

RACED

RACER

RACES

RACHE

RADGE

RAGDE

RAGED

RAGEE

RAGER

RAGES

RAHED

RAILE

RAINE

RAISE

RAJES

RAKED

RAKEE

RAKER

RAKES

RALES

RAMEE

RAMEN

RAMET

RAMIE

RANCE

RANEE

RANGE

RANKE

RAPED

RAPER

RAPES

RAPHE

RAPPE

RARED

RAREE

RARER

RARES

RASED

RASER

RASES

RASSE

RATED

RATEL

RATER

RATES

RATHE

RAVED

RAVEL

RAVEN

RAVER

RAVES

RAVEY

RAWER

RAXED

RAXES

RAYED

RAYLE

RAYNE

RAZED

RAZEE

RAZER

RAZES

REACH

REACT

READD

READS

READY

REAIS

REAKS

REALM

REALO

REALS

REAME

REAMS

REAMY

REANS

REAPS

REARM

REARS

REAST

REATA

REATE

REAVE

REBAR

REBBE

REBEC

REBEL

REBID

REBIT

REBOP

REBUS

REBUT

REBUY

RECAL

RECAP

RECCE

RECCO

RECCY

RECIT

RECKS

RECON

RECTA

RECTI

RECTO

RECUR

RECUT

REDAN

REDDS

REDDY

REDED

REDES

REDIA

REDID

REDIP

REDLY

REDON

REDOS

REDOX

REDRY

REDUB

REDUX

REDYE

REECH

REEDE

REEDS

REEDY

REEFS

REEFY

REEKS

REEKY

REELS

REENS

REEST

REEVE

REFED

REFEL

REFER

REFFO

REFIS

REFIT

REFIX

REFLY

REFRY

REGAL

REGAR

REGES

REGGO

REGIE

REGMA

REGNA

REGOS

REGUR

REHAB

REHEM

REIFS

REIFY

REIGN

REIKI

REIKS

REINK

REINS

REIRD

REIST

REIVE

REJIG

REJON

REKED

REKES

REKEY

RELAX

RELAY

RELET

RELIC

RELIE

RELIT

RELLO

REMAN

REMAP

REMEN

REMET

REMEX

REMIT

REMIX

RENAL

RENAY

RENDS

RENEW

RENEY

RENGA

RENIG

RENIN

RENNE

RENOS

RENTE

RENTS

REOIL

REORG

REPAY

REPEG

REPEL

REPIN

REPLA

REPLY

REPOS

REPOT

REPPS

REPRO

RERAN

RERIG

RERUN

RESAT

RESAW

RESAY

RESEE

RESES

RESET

RESEW

RESID

RESIN

RESIT

RESOD

RESOW

RESTO

RESTS

RESTY

RESUS

RETAG

RETAX

RETCH

RETEM

RETIA

RETIE

RETOX

RETRO

RETRY

REUSE

REVEL

REVET

REVIE

REVUE

REWAN

REWAX

REWED

REWET

REWIN

REWON

REWTH

REXES

REZES

RHEAS

RHEME

RHEUM

RHIES

RHIME

RHINE

RHONE

RHYME

RHYNE

RIBES

RICED

RICER

RICES

RICEY

RIDER

RIDES

RIDGE

RIELS

RIEMS

RIEVE

RIFER

RIFLE

RIFTE

RILED

RILES

RILEY

RILLE

RIMAE

RIMED

RIMER

RIMES

RINES

RINSE

RIPED

RIPEN

RIPER

RIPES

RISEN

RISER

RISES

RITES

RIVED

RIVEL

RIVEN

RIVER

RIVES

RIVET

ROATE

ROBED

ROBES

ROBLE

RODED

RODEO

RODES

ROGER

ROGUE

ROHES

ROKED

ROKER

ROKES

ROLES

ROMEO

RONDE

RONEO

RONES

RONNE

RONTE

ROOSE

ROPED

ROPER

ROPES

ROPEY

ROQUE

RORES

RORIE

ROSED

ROSES

ROSET

ROTED

ROTES

ROTTE

ROUEN

ROUES

ROUGE

ROULE

ROUSE

ROUTE

ROVED

ROVEN

ROVER

ROVES

ROWED

ROWEL

ROWEN

ROWER

ROWIE

ROWME

ROYNE

ROZET

RUBEL

RUBES

RUBLE

RUCHE

RUDER

RUDES

RUDIE

RUEDA

RUERS

RUFFE

RUGAE

RULED

RULER

RULES

RUMEN

RUMES

RUNED

RUNES

RUPEE

RUSES

RUSSE

RYKED

RYKES

RYMME

RYPER

There are hundreds of valid options on the list above, so you will need to narrow it down to find the answer. First, take into account the letters you used in previous guesses and the placement of the “E” in today’s world, and use those clues to cross out all the options that don’t fit your exact criteria. Cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray, as well as all that include other letters in wrong placements, like the ones that came out yellow for you. That is a way to make sure you won’t re-use them, which guarantees more useful information from each future guess.

Then, look at the structure of the words above. If the “E” is not the second letter today, there are only six letters that can fill that spot: “A,” “H,” “I,” “O,” “U,” and “Y.” And if the “E” is the second letter, all the words contain at least one of those letters as well. Make sure that, over your next guesses, you try some of them. It should be a good idea to mix them with popular consonants, like “L,” “P,” “S,” and “T,” depending on what you haven’t tried yet, including as many different letters per word as you can. After each guess, update your personal list of options by crossing out all the words that don’t fit with the new clues you found.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).