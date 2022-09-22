Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘R’

If you have been playing Wordle for a while, you’ve probably found or developed a strategy that fits your playstyle. It is highly likely that you have a favorite word to start, which can take each game to a completely different place but still guarantee a win. But every longtime player also knows that some days are harder than others, depending on how you start—whether because you can’t think of any options or because there are too many.
In case you’re feeling stuck today after finding an “R” at the start and an “E” somewhere in the word, check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to do next.
Five-letter words with ‘E’ and starting with ‘R’ to try on Wordle
- RACED
- RACER
- RACES
- RACHE
- RADGE
- RAGDE
- RAGED
- RAGEE
- RAGER
- RAGES
- RAHED
- RAILE
- RAINE
- RAISE
- RAJES
- RAKED
- RAKEE
- RAKER
- RAKES
- RALES
- RAMEE
- RAMEN
- RAMET
- RAMIE
- RANCE
- RANEE
- RANGE
- RANKE
- RAPED
- RAPER
- RAPES
- RAPHE
- RAPPE
- RARED
- RAREE
- RARER
- RARES
- RASED
- RASER
- RASES
- RASSE
- RATED
- RATEL
- RATER
- RATES
- RATHE
- RAVED
- RAVEL
- RAVEN
- RAVER
- RAVES
- RAVEY
- RAWER
- RAXED
- RAXES
- RAYED
- RAYLE
- RAYNE
- RAZED
- RAZEE
- RAZER
- RAZES
- REACH
- REACT
- READD
- READS
- READY
- REAIS
- REAKS
- REALM
- REALO
- REALS
- REAME
- REAMS
- REAMY
- REANS
- REAPS
- REARM
- REARS
- REAST
- REATA
- REATE
- REAVE
- REBAR
- REBBE
- REBEC
- REBEL
- REBID
- REBIT
- REBOP
- REBUS
- REBUT
- REBUY
- RECAL
- RECAP
- RECCE
- RECCO
- RECCY
- RECIT
- RECKS
- RECON
- RECTA
- RECTI
- RECTO
- RECUR
- RECUT
- REDAN
- REDDS
- REDDY
- REDED
- REDES
- REDIA
- REDID
- REDIP
- REDLY
- REDON
- REDOS
- REDOX
- REDRY
- REDUB
- REDUX
- REDYE
- REECH
- REEDE
- REEDS
- REEDY
- REEFS
- REEFY
- REEKS
- REEKY
- REELS
- REENS
- REEST
- REEVE
- REFED
- REFEL
- REFER
- REFFO
- REFIS
- REFIT
- REFIX
- REFLY
- REFRY
- REGAL
- REGAR
- REGES
- REGGO
- REGIE
- REGMA
- REGNA
- REGOS
- REGUR
- REHAB
- REHEM
- REIFS
- REIFY
- REIGN
- REIKI
- REIKS
- REINK
- REINS
- REIRD
- REIST
- REIVE
- REJIG
- REJON
- REKED
- REKES
- REKEY
- RELAX
- RELAY
- RELET
- RELIC
- RELIE
- RELIT
- RELLO
- REMAN
- REMAP
- REMEN
- REMET
- REMEX
- REMIT
- REMIX
- RENAL
- RENAY
- RENDS
- RENEW
- RENEY
- RENGA
- RENIG
- RENIN
- RENNE
- RENOS
- RENTE
- RENTS
- REOIL
- REORG
- REPAY
- REPEG
- REPEL
- REPIN
- REPLA
- REPLY
- REPOS
- REPOT
- REPPS
- REPRO
- RERAN
- RERIG
- RERUN
- RESAT
- RESAW
- RESAY
- RESEE
- RESES
- RESET
- RESEW
- RESID
- RESIN
- RESIT
- RESOD
- RESOW
- RESTO
- RESTS
- RESTY
- RESUS
- RETAG
- RETAX
- RETCH
- RETEM
- RETIA
- RETIE
- RETOX
- RETRO
- RETRY
- REUSE
- REVEL
- REVET
- REVIE
- REVUE
- REWAN
- REWAX
- REWED
- REWET
- REWIN
- REWON
- REWTH
- REXES
- REZES
- RHEAS
- RHEME
- RHEUM
- RHIES
- RHIME
- RHINE
- RHONE
- RHYME
- RHYNE
- RIBES
- RICED
- RICER
- RICES
- RICEY
- RIDER
- RIDES
- RIDGE
- RIELS
- RIEMS
- RIEVE
- RIFER
- RIFLE
- RIFTE
- RILED
- RILES
- RILEY
- RILLE
- RIMAE
- RIMED
- RIMER
- RIMES
- RINES
- RINSE
- RIPED
- RIPEN
- RIPER
- RIPES
- RISEN
- RISER
- RISES
- RITES
- RIVED
- RIVEL
- RIVEN
- RIVER
- RIVES
- RIVET
- ROATE
- ROBED
- ROBES
- ROBLE
- RODED
- RODEO
- RODES
- ROGER
- ROGUE
- ROHES
- ROKED
- ROKER
- ROKES
- ROLES
- ROMEO
- RONDE
- RONEO
- RONES
- RONNE
- RONTE
- ROOSE
- ROPED
- ROPER
- ROPES
- ROPEY
- ROQUE
- RORES
- RORIE
- ROSED
- ROSES
- ROSET
- ROTED
- ROTES
- ROTTE
- ROUEN
- ROUES
- ROUGE
- ROULE
- ROUSE
- ROUTE
- ROVED
- ROVEN
- ROVER
- ROVES
- ROWED
- ROWEL
- ROWEN
- ROWER
- ROWIE
- ROWME
- ROYNE
- ROZET
- RUBEL
- RUBES
- RUBLE
- RUCHE
- RUDER
- RUDES
- RUDIE
- RUEDA
- RUERS
- RUFFE
- RUGAE
- RULED
- RULER
- RULES
- RUMEN
- RUMES
- RUNED
- RUNES
- RUPEE
- RUSES
- RUSSE
- RYKED
- RYKES
- RYMME
- RYPER
There are hundreds of valid options on the list above, so you will need to narrow it down to find the answer. First, take into account the letters you used in previous guesses and the placement of the “E” in today’s world, and use those clues to cross out all the options that don’t fit your exact criteria. Cross out all the words containing letters that came out gray, as well as all that include other letters in wrong placements, like the ones that came out yellow for you. That is a way to make sure you won’t re-use them, which guarantees more useful information from each future guess.
Then, look at the structure of the words above. If the “E” is not the second letter today, there are only six letters that can fill that spot: “A,” “H,” “I,” “O,” “U,” and “Y.” And if the “E” is the second letter, all the words contain at least one of those letters as well. Make sure that, over your next guesses, you try some of them. It should be a good idea to mix them with popular consonants, like “L,” “P,” “S,” and “T,” depending on what you haven’t tried yet, including as many different letters per word as you can. After each guess, update your personal list of options by crossing out all the words that don’t fit with the new clues you found.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).