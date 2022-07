Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘P’

Wordle is a quick and simple way to have fun at work breaks or at the start of the day with coffee.

Many players play every day trying to keep their winning streaks as long as possible, a motivation that is often accompanied by sharing their results on social media.

If you don’t want to lose your winning streak you may need a little help from time to time, like when you only find the letters ‘E’ and ‘P’ in the correct answer, but you still don’t know your positions. For these moments, here are some five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘P’, sorted alphabetically.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ as the fourth letter

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘P’ to try on Wordle

adept

agape

aleph

amped

ample

apace

apeak

apeek

apers

apery

apnea

appel

apple

apres

apses

apter

arepa

arpen

aspen

asper

bebop

becap

beeps

bicep

biped

bleep

blype

caped

caper

capes

cepes

chape

cheap

cheep

clepe

clept

coped

copen

coper

copes

copse

coupe

crape

creep

crepe

crept

crepy

cripe

cupel

deeps

depot

depth

doped

doper

dopes

dopey

drape

drupe

duped

duper

dupes

duple

elope

empty

epact

epees

ephah

ephas

ephod

ephor

epics

epoch

epode

epoxy

equip

erupt

estop

etape

expat

expel

expos

gaped

gaper

gapes

genip

getup

grape

gripe

grope

heaps

heapy

helps

hemps

hempy

hoped

hoper

hopes

hyped

hyper

hypes

imped

impel

inept

japed

japer

japes

jeeps

julep

jupes

keeps

kelep

kelps

kelpy

kemps

kempt

kempy

kepis

kopek

kopje

kreep

lapel

lapse

leaps

leapt

leper

lepta

letup

loped

loper

lopes

loupe

maple

moped

moper

mopes

mopey

myope

napes

nappe

neaps

neeps

netop

opens

opera

opine

opted

ouphe

paced

pacer

paces

pacey

padle

padre

paean

paeon

paged

pager

pages

paise

palea

paled

paler

pales

palet

paned

panel

panes

panne

paper

parae

pared

paren

pareo

parer

pares

pareu

parge

parle

parse

parve

paseo

pases

passe

paste

pated

paten

pater

pates

pause

paved

paver

paves

pawed

pawer

paxes

payed

payee

payer

peace

peach

peage

peags

peaks

peaky

peals

peans

pearl

pears

peart

pease

peats

peaty

peavy

pecan

pechs

pecks

pecky

pedal

pedes

pedro

peeks

peels

peens

peeps

peers

peery

peeve

peins

peise

pekan

pekes

pekin

pekoe

pelau

peles

pelfs

pelon

pelts

penal

pence

pends

penes

pengo

penis

penna

penne

penni

penny

peons

peony

pepla

pepos

peppy

perch

percs

perdu

perdy

perea

peres

peril

peris

perks

perky

perms

perps

perry

perse

pervo

pervs

pervy

pesky

pesos

pesto

pests

pesty

petal

peter

petit

petti

petto

petty

pewee

pewit

phage

phase

phone

phyle

piece

piers

pieta

piety

piezo

piked

piker

pikes

pilea

piled

pilei

piles

pined

pines

piney

piped

piper

pipes

pipet

pique

piste

pixel

pixes

pixie

place

plage

plane

plate

plead

pleas

pleat

plebe

plebs

plena

pleon

plews

plied

plier

plies

ploye

plume

plyer

poems

poesy

poets

pogey

poise

poked

poker

pokes

pokey

poled

poler

poles

pombe

pomes

ponce

pones

pooed

popes

pored

pores

posed

poser

poses

posey

posse

power

poxed

poxes

prase

prate

preed

preen

prees

preop

preps

presa

prese

press

prest

prexy

preys

price

pride

pried

prier

pries

prime

prise

prize

probe

proem

prole

prone

prose

prove

prude

prune

pryer

pseud

psoae

pubes

puces

pudge

puked

pukes

pukey

puled

puler

pules

pulse

pupae

puree

purer

purge

purse

puses

pyres

pyxes

pyxie

raphe

reaps

rebop

recap

redip

remap

repay

repeg

repel

repin

reply

repos

repot

repps

repro

riped

ripen

riper

ripes

roped

roper

ropes

ropey

rupee

salep

scape

scope

seeps

seepy

sepal

sepia

sepic

sepoy

septa

septs

setup

shape

sheep

shlep

siped

sipes

skelp

skeps

sleep

slept

slipe

slope

slype

sneap

snipe

space

spade

spaed

spaes

spake

spale

spare

spate

speak

spean

spear

speck

specs

speed

speel

speer

speil

speir

spell

spelt

spend

spent

sperm

spews

spice

spied

spiel

spier

spies

spike

spile

spine

spire

spite

spode

spoke

spore

spree

sprue

spued

spues

spume

steep

steps

stipe

stope

strep

stupe

super

supes

sweep

swept

swipe

taped

taper

tapes

taupe

tempi

tempo

temps

tempt

tepal

tepas

tepee

tepid

tepoy

thesp

toped

topee

toper

topes

tophe

tripe

trope

tweep

twerp

typed

types

typey

umped

unpeg

unpen

upbye

upend

upped

upper

upset

urped

vaped

vaper

vapes

veeps

viper

weeps

weepy

wheep

whelp

wiped

wiper

wipes

yelps

yipes

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.