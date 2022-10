Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘M’

Wordle has simple rules any type of player can learn quickly. The only difficulty is with words with repeated letters.

The clues only appear after the words are guessed and the colors mean they are present in the correct position, are present in the wrong position, or are not present in the answer.

But a letter can only have one color, so for repeated letters to be found, it is necessary that a word with that letter in question is used, and that at least one of its letters is in the right position. So that the hint reveals a green letter and a yellow one, indicating that despite having hit the position of one of them, the other is still present but in the wrong position.

Because of this complexity, it is common for repeated letters to be found only after the third attempt, with the help of letters that are not present in the answers, the gray letters.

The best strategy to avoid defeat on days with answers that contain repeated letters is to bet on the most common letters while paying attention to the gray letters to discover the letters present in the correct answer as quickly as possible.

If you’ve only found the letters “E” and “M” in the correct answer and don’t know what to guess next, we’ve got you covered with this five-letter word list with “E” and “M” in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘M’ to try on Wordle

abeam

acmes

adeem

admen

aimed

aimer

almeh

almes

amate

amaze

amber

amble

ameba

ameer

amend

amene

amens

ament

amice

amide

amies

amine

amole

amove

amped

ample

amuse

anime

arame

armed

armer

armet

axmen

azyme

beams

beamy

bedim

begem

begum

bemad

bemas

bemix

bemud

berme

berms

besom

biome

blame

blume

bombe

brame

bream

breem

breme

brome

brume

camel

cameo

cames

cecum

celom

chemo

chime

chyme

cimex

clame

clems

clime

comae

combe

comer

comes

comet

comte

crame

cream

creme

crems

crime

crome

cumec

cymae

cymes

dames

damme

deems

degum

deism

deman

demes

demic

demit

demob

demon

demos

dempt

demur

denim

derma

derms

dimer

dimes

disme

domed

domes

dream

drome

edema

egmas

elemi

elmen

emacs

email

embar

embay

embed

ember

embog

embow

embox

embus

emcee

emeer

emend

emery

emeus

emirs

emits

emmas

emmer

emmet

emmew

emmys

emong

emote

emove

empts

empty

emule

emure

emyde

emyds

enarm

enema

enemy

enmew

enorm

enzym

eprom

etyma

exams

exeem

exeme

famed

fames

fehme

femal

femes

femme

femmy

femur

fermi

ferms

flame

fleam

fleme

flume

fomes

forme

frame

fremd

fumed

fumer

fumes

fumet

gambe

gamed

gamer

games

gamey

gamme

gemel

gemma

gemmy

gemot

genom

germs

germy

geums

gimel

gimme

gleam

glime

glume

gnome

golem

gomer

grame

grime

grume

haems

hamed

hames

harem

heame

helms

hemal

hemes

hemic

hemin

hemps

hempy

herma

herms

hiems

homed

homer

homes

homey

homie

homme

horme

hymen

ileum

image

imbed

imbue

imide

imine

immew

imped

impel

inerm

items

jambe

james

jembe

jemmy

kames

kamme

kasme

kelim

kembo

kembs

kemps

kempt

kempy

kerma

lamed

lamer

lames

leams

ledum

leman

lemed

lemel

lemes

lemma

lemon

lemur

limed

limen

limes

limey

lomed

lomes

lumen

lumme

lymes

maaed

maare

mabes

maced

macer

maces

mache

macle

madge

madre

mages

mahoe

maile

maire

maise

maize

maker

makes

males

mamee

mamey

mamie

maned

maneh

manes

manet

mange

manse

maple

marae

mares

marge

marle

marse

mased

maser

mases

masse

mated

mater

mates

matey

matte

mauve

maven

mavie

mawed

maxed

maxes

maybe

mayed

mazed

mazer

mazes

mazey

meads

meals

mealy

meane

means

meant

meany

meare

mease

meath

meats

meaty

mebos

mecca

mecks

medal

media

medic

medii

medle

meeds

meers

meets

meffs

meins

meint

meiny

meith

mekka

melas

melds

melee

melic

melik

mells

melon

melts

melty

memes

memos

menad

mends

mened

menes

menge

mengs

mensa

mense

mensh

menta

mento

menus

meous

meows

merch

mercs

mercy

merde

mered

merel

merer

meres

merge

meril

meris

merit

merks

merle

merls

merry

merse

mesal

mesas

mesel

meses

meshy

mesic

mesne

meson

messy

mesto

metal

meted

meter

metes

metho

meths

metic

metif

metis

metol

metre

metro

meuse

meved

meves

mewed

mewls

meynt

mezes

mezze

mezzo

miche

midge

miens

mieve

miked

mikes

miler

miles

mille

mimed

mimeo

mimer

mimes

minae

mince

mined

miner

mines

minge

minke

mired

mires

mirex

miser

mises

miter

mites

mitre

mixed

mixen

mixer

mixes

mixte

mizen

mneme

mobes

mobie

moble

model

modem

moder

modes

modge

moers

mohel

moire

mokes

moles

momes

monde

moner

money

monie

monte

mooed

moose

moove

moped

moper

mopes

mopey

morae

morel

mores

morne

morse

mosed

moses

mosey

moste

moted

motel

moten

motes

motet

motey

motte

moues

mouse

moved

mover

moves

movie

mowed

mower

moxie

moyle

mozed

mozes

mpret

mudge

muled

mules

muley

mulse

mured

mures

murex

murre

mused

muser

muses

muset

musse

muted

muter

mutes

muxed

muxes

mvule

myope

mzees

named

namer

names

neemb

neems

nemas

nemns

nempt

neume

neums

nomen

nomes

numen

odeum

ojime

oleum

omber

ombre

omega

omens

omers

ormer

oxime

pelma

perms

plume

poems

pombe

pomes

prems

premy

prime

proem

pumie

queme

ramee

ramen

ramet

ramie

realm

reame

reams

reamy

rearm

regma

rehem

reman

remap

remen

remet

remex

remit

remix

retem

rheme

rheum

rhime

rhyme

riems

rimae

rimed

rimer

rimes

romeo

rowme

rumen

rumes

rymme

samek

samel

samen

sames

samey

satem

seame

seams

seamy

sebum

sedum

seems

seism

semee

semen

semes

semie

semis

serum

shame

shmek

skelm

slime

smaze

smear

smeek

smees

smell

smelt

smerk

smews

smile

smite

smoke

smore

smote

sperm

spume

steam

steem

steme

stems

stime

styme

tamed

tamer

tames

teams

teems

temed

temes

tempi

tempo

temps

tempt

temse

terms

thema

theme

therm

thyme

timed

timer

times

tomes

totem

trema

turme

ulema

umbel

umber

umble

umbre

umped

umpie

unmet

unmew

vehme

velum

venom

vimen

voema

vomer

wamed

wames

weamb

weems

wembs

whelm

women

xylem

yamen

yealm

yelms

ylems

ympes

ysame

zymes

All words in this list are accepted in Wordle as valid attempts. Many players like to start by guessing the vowels first, but don’t forget that many answers only have two vowels.