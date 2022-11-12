Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ending in ‘T’

Wordle can be quite difficult on certain days, so it’s normal to need extra help to solve the challenge.

Wordle’s difficulty is linked in part to which word was chosen as the correct answer, but not only that. The word the player chooses to start with and their sequence of attempts can also greatly influence the game.

In the event that a word with less common letters is the right answer, all players who start using words like “SLATE” or “CARES” may have a harder time on the first few tries, while players who start with different words may be lucky enough to get great starting hints.

If you don’t know what word to start with, in general, the best idea is to use common words. There are many lists of good starting words, but the best ones according to the New York Times’ own assistant are “CRANE”, “SLATE”, “TRACE”, “SLANT”, “CRATE”, and “CARTE”.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the answer ends with the letter “T” and has “E” somewhere, here’s a list of five letter words with those letters to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ending in ‘T’ to try on Wordle