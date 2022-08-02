Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘CO’

While most days will be easy enough for longtime Wordle players, others might be tricky.

After finding a couple of letters, you may find yourself nowhere near the answer, with no idea where to go next. If today is one of those days for you, and all you found was a “C” followed by an “O” somewhere in the word, check out the list below.

Five-letter words with ‘CO’ to try on Wordle

ACOCK

ACOLD

ACORN

ANCON

ASCON

ASCOT

BACON

BANCO

BUNCO

CHICO

CISCO

COACH

COACT

COADY

COALA

COALS

COALY

COAPT

COAST

COATI

COATS

COBBS

COBBY

COBIA

COBLE

COBRA

COCAS

COCCI

COCKS

COCKY

COCOA

COCOS

CODAS

CODEC

CODED

CODEN

CODER

CODES

CODEX

CODON

COEDS

COFFS

COGON

COHOE

COHOG

COHOS

COIFS

COIGN

COILS

COINS

COIRS

COKED

COKES

COLAS

COLBY

COLDS

COLED

COLES

COLIC

COLIN

COLLY

COLOG

COLON

COLOR

COLTS

COLZA

COMAE

COMAL

COMAS

COMBE

COMBI

COMBO

COMBS

COMER

COMES

COMET

COMFY

COMIC

COMIX

COMMA

COMMO

COMMS

COMMY

COMPO

COMPS

COMPT

COMTE

CONCH

CONDO

CONED

CONES

CONEY

CONGA

CONGE

CONGO

CONIC

CONIN

CONKS

CONKY

CONNS

CONTO

CONUS

COOCH

COOED

COOEE

COOER

COOEY

COOFS

COOKS

COOKY

COOLS

COOLY

COOMB

COONS

COOPS

COOPT

COOTS

COPAL

COPAY

COPED

COPEN

COPER

COPES

COPRA

COPSE

COPSY

COQUI

CORAL

CORBY

CORDS

CORED

CORER

CORES

CORGI

CORIA

CORKS

CORKY

CORMS

CORNS

CORNU

CORNY

CORPS

CORSE

COSEC

COSES

COSET

COSEY

COSIE

COSTA

COSTS

COTAN

COTED

COTES

COTTA

COUCH

COUDE

COUGH

COULD

COUNT

COUPE

COUPS

COURT

COUTH

COVED

COVEN

COVER

COVES

COVET

COVEY

COVIN

COWED

COWER

COWLS

COWRY

COXAE

COXAL

COXED

COXES

COYAU

COYED

COYER

COYLY

COYPU

COZEN

COZES

COZEY

COZIE

DECOR

DECOS

DECOY

DICOT

DISCO

ESCOT

GUACO

ICONS

INCOG

JUCOS

JUNCO

LOCOS

MACON

MUCOR

NARCO

NICOL

PICOT

PISCO

RACON

RECON

SCOFF

SCOLD

SCONE

SCOOP

SCOOT

SCOPA

SCOPE

SCOPS

SCORE

SCORN

SCOTS

SCOUR

SCOUT

SCOWL

SCOWS

SECCO

SYCON

TACOS

TELCO

TOCOS

UNCOS

UNCOY

WILCO

ZINCO

The list contains all instances of a “C” followed by an “O” anywhere in the word, which means the actual list for your case will be much (or at least somewhat) shorter, depending on where the pair is.

A common strategy for when you’re feeling lost is to try and guess by elimination, trying out as many letters as you can and comparing with the possibilities on the list. And that might be your case today.

First, check all the letters that came out gray in previous guesses and rule out all the words on the list that contain each and every one of them. Then, one thing you can do is check which letters and repetitions appear the most frequently, because those are the ones that can give you the most information. At this stage, a yellow letter is almost as good as a green one, since you only have two options of where to place it.

You also need to watch out for those plural forms ending in “S” if your “CO” is not at the end of the word. Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, but those words are still valid guesses, so avoid them if you’re running low on tries.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).