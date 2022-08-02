Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘CO’

While most days will be easy enough for longtime Wordle players, others might be tricky.
After finding a couple of letters, you may find yourself nowhere near the answer, with no idea where to go next. If today is one of those days for you, and all you found was a “C” followed by an “O” somewhere in the word, check out the list below.
Five-letter words with ‘CO’ to try on Wordle
- ACOCK
- ACOLD
- ACORN
- ANCON
- ASCON
- ASCOT
- BACON
- BANCO
- BUNCO
- CHICO
- CISCO
- COACH
- COACT
- COADY
- COALA
- COALS
- COALY
- COAPT
- COAST
- COATI
- COATS
- COBBS
- COBBY
- COBIA
- COBLE
- COBRA
- COCAS
- COCCI
- COCKS
- COCKY
- COCOA
- COCOS
- CODAS
- CODEC
- CODED
- CODEN
- CODER
- CODES
- CODEX
- CODON
- COEDS
- COFFS
- COGON
- COHOE
- COHOG
- COHOS
- COIFS
- COIGN
- COILS
- COINS
- COIRS
- COKED
- COKES
- COLAS
- COLBY
- COLDS
- COLED
- COLES
- COLIC
- COLIN
- COLLY
- COLOG
- COLON
- COLOR
- COLTS
- COLZA
- COMAE
- COMAL
- COMAS
- COMBE
- COMBI
- COMBO
- COMBS
- COMER
- COMES
- COMET
- COMFY
- COMIC
- COMIX
- COMMA
- COMMO
- COMMS
- COMMY
- COMPO
- COMPS
- COMPT
- COMTE
- CONCH
- CONDO
- CONED
- CONES
- CONEY
- CONGA
- CONGE
- CONGO
- CONIC
- CONIN
- CONKS
- CONKY
- CONNS
- CONTO
- CONUS
- COOCH
- COOED
- COOEE
- COOER
- COOEY
- COOFS
- COOKS
- COOKY
- COOLS
- COOLY
- COOMB
- COONS
- COOPS
- COOPT
- COOTS
- COPAL
- COPAY
- COPED
- COPEN
- COPER
- COPES
- COPRA
- COPSE
- COPSY
- COQUI
- CORAL
- CORBY
- CORDS
- CORED
- CORER
- CORES
- CORGI
- CORIA
- CORKS
- CORKY
- CORMS
- CORNS
- CORNU
- CORNY
- CORPS
- CORSE
- COSEC
- COSES
- COSET
- COSEY
- COSIE
- COSTA
- COSTS
- COTAN
- COTED
- COTES
- COTTA
- COUCH
- COUDE
- COUGH
- COULD
- COUNT
- COUPE
- COUPS
- COURT
- COUTH
- COVED
- COVEN
- COVER
- COVES
- COVET
- COVEY
- COVIN
- COWED
- COWER
- COWLS
- COWRY
- COXAE
- COXAL
- COXED
- COXES
- COYAU
- COYED
- COYER
- COYLY
- COYPU
- COZEN
- COZES
- COZEY
- COZIE
- DECOR
- DECOS
- DECOY
- DICOT
- DISCO
- ESCOT
- GUACO
- ICONS
- INCOG
- JUCOS
- JUNCO
- LOCOS
- MACON
- MUCOR
- NARCO
- NICOL
- PICOT
- PISCO
- RACON
- RECON
- SCOFF
- SCOLD
- SCONE
- SCOOP
- SCOOT
- SCOPA
- SCOPE
- SCOPS
- SCORE
- SCORN
- SCOTS
- SCOUR
- SCOUT
- SCOWL
- SCOWS
- SECCO
- SYCON
- TACOS
- TELCO
- TOCOS
- UNCOS
- UNCOY
- WILCO
- ZINCO
The list contains all instances of a “C” followed by an “O” anywhere in the word, which means the actual list for your case will be much (or at least somewhat) shorter, depending on where the pair is.
A common strategy for when you’re feeling lost is to try and guess by elimination, trying out as many letters as you can and comparing with the possibilities on the list. And that might be your case today.
First, check all the letters that came out gray in previous guesses and rule out all the words on the list that contain each and every one of them. Then, one thing you can do is check which letters and repetitions appear the most frequently, because those are the ones that can give you the most information. At this stage, a yellow letter is almost as good as a green one, since you only have two options of where to place it.
You also need to watch out for those plural forms ending in “S” if your “CO” is not at the end of the word. Wordle will never pick a plural form as the answer to the puzzle, but those words are still valid guesses, so avoid them if you’re running low on tries.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).