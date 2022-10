Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘I’

This list will help you in today's Wordle.

Wordle players share the results of their matches every day on social media and many of the attempts to guess the five-letter words end in success, but it’s common to see players venting their frustrations of defeat.

After guessing a few words and finding a few clues, you may need to get extra help to keep the winning streak going.

If you’re looking for five-letter words with “C” and “I” to help you find the correct answer, here’s a list of words with those letters, arranged alphabetically to make your search easier.

Five-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘I’ to try on Wordle

abaci

acais

acari

acids

acidy

acing

acini

acmic

acrid

actin

aecia

aitch

alcid

amice

amici

amnic

antic

areic

artic

asdic

aspic

attic

aulic

auric

azoic

baric

basic

biccy

bicep

bices

birch

bitch

bocci

boric

brick

cabin

cacti

cadie

cadis

caids

cains

caird

cairn

calid

calif

calix

camis

campi

canid

capiz

cardi

carpi

cavie

cavil

cebid

cedis

ceiba

ceili

ceils

celli

cerci

ceria

ceric

cesti

chain

chair

chais

chiao

chias

chibs

chica

chich

chick

chico

chics

chide

chief

chiel

chiks

child

chile

chili

chill

chimb

chime

chimo

chimp

china

chine

chink

chino

chins

chips

chirk

chirl

chirm

chiro

chirp

chirr

chirt

chiru

chits

chive

chivs

chivy

chizz

choir

choli

ciaos

cibol

cided

cider

cides

ciels

cigar

ciggy

cilia

cills

cimar

cimex

cinch

cinct

cines

cions

cippi

circa

circs

cires

cirls

cirri

cisco

cissy

cists

cital

cited

citer

cites

cives

civet

civic

civie

civil

civvy

claim

clavi

cleik

click

clied

clies

cliff

clift

climb

clime

cline

cling

clink

clint

clipe

clips

clipt

cnida

coati

cobia

cocci

cogie

coifs

coign

coils

coins

coirs

coits

colic

colin

combi

comic

comix

conia

conic

conin

corgi

coria

corni

cosie

covin

cozie

craic

craig

cribs

crick

cried

crier

cries

crime

crimp

crims

crine

crios

cripe

crise

crisp

crith

crits

croci

cubic

cubit

cuifs

cuing

cuish

cuits

culti

cumin

cunei

cupid

curia

curie

curio

curli

cursi

cutie

cutin

cutis

cylix

cynic

daric

deice

demic

diact

diced

dicer

dices

dicey

dicht

dicks

dicky

dicot

dicta

dicts

dicty

dinic

disci

disco

discs

ditch

dolci

domic

doric

drice

edict

elchi

eniac

epics

erica

erick

erics

ethic

evict

facia

farci

fasci

fecit

fices

fiche

fichu

ficin

ficos

ficus

filch

finca

finch

fiscs

fitch

flick

flics

folic

gamic

genic

grice

haick

hemic

hicks

hilch

hitch

hoick

humic

hylic

icers

iched

iches

ichor

icier

icily

icing

icker

ickle

icons

ictal

ictic

ictus

ileac

iliac

incle

incog

incur

incus

incut

iodic

ionic

itchy

juice

juicy

kicks

kicky

klick

laich

laics

lichi

licht

licit

licks

lilac

linac

linch

logic

loric

lotic

lucid

ludic

lyric

lytic

machi

mafic

magic

malic

manic

medic

melic

mesic

metic

micas

miche

micht

micks

micky

micos

micra

micro

milch

mimic

mince

mincy

misch

mitch

mucic

mucid

mucin

music

naric

nicad

nicer

niche

nicht

nicks

nicky

nicol

niece

nomic

oculi

ogmic

ohmic

oleic

ontic

optic

orcin

orgic

osmic

panic

pical

picas

piccy

picks

picky

picot

picra

picul

piece

pilch

pinch

pisco

pitch

plica

price

prick

pricy

pubic

pudic

pyric

quich

quick

rabic

recit

recti

relic

riced

ricer

rices

ricey

richt

ricin

ricks

roric

runic

saice

saick

saics

salic

scail

scapi

scion

sclim

scrim

scrip

scudi

sepic

seric

shchi

sices

sicht

sicko

sicks

since

siroc

slice

slick

snick

sodic

sonic

spica

spice

spick

spics

spicy

stich

stick

stoic

succi

sulci

tacit

telic

theic

thick

tical

ticca

ticed

tices

tichy

ticks

ticky

tinct

titch

tonic

topic

toric

toxic

triac

trice

trick

tunic

twice

typic

umiac

uncia

ureic

vatic

vicar

viced

vices

vichy

vinca

vinic

voice

vraic

which

wicca

wicks

wicky

wilco

wince

winch

witch

wrick

xenic

xeric

xylic

yince

yogic

yoick

yonic

zilch

zinco

zincs

zincy

zymic

The words that make up this list are fully valid for use in Wordle. They can give more clues about letters that may or may not be present in the correct answer. If you weren’t lucky enough to find many letters, don’t forget that the secret word can contain repeated letters.

Finally, always start with the most common words among your options, as it is easier for them to be the answer.

Follow these tips and you will complete your daily game sooner.