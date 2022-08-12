Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘E’

For Wordle players, some days are always more difficult than others. Even with a good strategy, there are several factors that make a difference on how long it takes to get the answer right.
If you’re feeling stuck today after finding a “B” and an “E” somewhere in the word, don’t worry. Check out the list below and the guide that follows to know what to do next.
Five-letter words with “B” and “E” to try on Wordle
- ABASE
- ABATE
- ABBES
- ABBEY
- ABEAM
- ABELE
- ABETS
- ABIDE
- ABLED
- ABLER
- ABLES
- ABODE
- ABOVE
- ABUSE
- ABYES
- ACERB
- ADOBE
- AMBER
- AMBLE
- AMEBA
- ARDEB
- BAAED
- BABEL
- BABES
- BADGE
- BAGEL
- BAIZE
- BAKED
- BAKER
- BAKES
- BALED
- BALER
- BALES
- BANED
- BANES
- BARBE
- BARDE
- BARED
- BARER
- BARES
- BARGE
- BARRE
- BARYE
- BASED
- BASER
- BASES
- BASTE
- BATED
- BATES
- BATHE
- BAYED
- BAYER
- BEACH
- BEADS
- BEADY
- BEAKS
- BEAKY
- BEALS
- BEAMS
- BEAMY
- BEANO
- BEANS
- BEARD
- BEARS
- BEAST
- BEATS
- BEAUS
- BEAUT
- BEAUX
- BEBOP
- BECAP
- BECKS
- BEDAD
- BEDEL
- BEDEW
- BEDIM
- BEECH
- BEEDI
- BEEFS
- BEEFY
- BEEPS
- BEERS
- BEERY
- BEETS
- BEFIT
- BEFOG
- BEGAD
- BEGAN
- BEGAT
- BEGEM
- BEGET
- BEGIN
- BEGOT
- BEGUM
- BEGUN
- BEIGE
- BEIGY
- BEING
- BELAY
- BELCH
- BELGA
- BELIE
- BELLE
- BELLS
- BELLY
- BELON
- BELOW
- BELTS
- BEMAS
- BEMIX
- BENCH
- BENDS
- BENDY
- BENES
- BENNE
- BENNI
- BENNY
- BENTO
- BENTS
- BERET
- BERGS
- BERKS
- BERME
- BERMS
- BERRY
- BERTH
- BERYL
- BESES
- BESET
- BESOM
- BESOT
- BESTS
- BETAS
- BETEL
- BETHS
- BETON
- BETTA
- BEVEL
- BEVOR
- BEVVY
- BEWIG
- BEZEL
- BEZIL
- BIBES
- BIBLE
- BICEP
- BICES
- BIDED
- BIDER
- BIDES
- BIDET
- BIELD
- BIERS
- BIKED
- BIKER
- BIKES
- BIKIE
- BILES
- BILGE
- BINER
- BINES
- BINGE
- BIOME
- BIPED
- BIRLE
- BIRSE
- BISES
- BITER
- BITES
- BIZES
- BLADE
- BLAME
- BLARE
- BLASE
- BLATE
- BLAZE
- BLEAK
- BLEAR
- BLEAT
- BLEBS
- BLECH
- BLEED
- BLEEP
- BLEND
- BLENT
- BLESS
- BLEST
- BLETS
- BLITE
- BLOKE
- BLUED
- BLUER
- BLUES
- BLUET
- BLUEY
- BLUME
- BLYPE
- BOCCE
- BODED
- BODES
- BOEUF
- BOGEY
- BOGIE
- BOGLE
- BOHEA
- BOITE
- BOKEH
- BOLES
- BOMBE
- BONCE
- BONED
- BONER
- BONES
- BONEY
- BONNE
- BONZE
- BOOED
- BOOZE
- BORED
- BORER
- BORES
- BORNE
- BOTEL
- BOULE
- BOUSE
- BOWED
- BOWEL
- BOWER
- BOWSE
- BOXED
- BOXER
- BOXES
- BRACE
- BRAES
- BRAKE
- BRAVE
- BRAZE
- BREAD
- BREAK
- BREAM
- BREDE
- BREED
- BREES
- BRENS
- BRENT
- BREVE
- BREWS
- BRIBE
- BRIDE
- BRIEF
- BRIER
- BRIES
- BRINE
- BROKE
- BROME
- BROSE
- BRUME
- BRUTE
- BUBBE
- BUDGE
- BUGLE
- BULGE
- BURET
- BURKE
- BURSE
- BUSED
- BUSES
- BUTEO
- BUTES
- BUTLE
- BUTTE
- BUYER
- BYRES
- BYTES
- CABER
- CABLE
- CEBID
- CEIBA
- CELEB
- COBLE
- COMBE
- CUBEB
- CUBED
- CUBER
- CUBES
- CYBER
- DAUBE
- DEBAG
- DEBAR
- DEBIT
- DEBTS
- DEBUG
- DEBUR
- DEBUT
- DEBYE
- DEMOB
- DERBY
- DOBES
- DOBIE
- DWEEB
- EBBED
- EBBET
- EBONS
- EBONY
- EBOOK
- ELBOW
- EMBAR
- EMBAY
- EMBED
- EMBER
- EMBOW
- EXURB
- FABLE
- FEEBS
- FIBER
- FIBRE
- GABLE
- GAMBE
- GIBED
- GIBER
- GIBES
- GLEBA
- GLEBE
- GLOBE
- GREBE
- GYBED
- GYBES
- HERBS
- HERBY
- IMBED
- IMBUE
- INBYE
- JAMBE
- JEBEL
- JIBED
- JIBER
- JIBES
- JUBES
- KEBAB
- KEBAR
- KEBOB
- KERBS
- KIBBE
- KIBEI
- KIBES
- KUBIE
- LABEL
- LEBEN
- LIBEL
- LIBER
- LOBED
- LOBES
- LUBED
- LUBES
- MABES
- MANEB
- MAYBE
- NABES
- NEWBS
- NOBLE
- OBEAH
- OBELI
- OBESE
- OBEYS
- OBJET
- OBOES
- OBOLE
- OMBER
- OMBRE
- ORBED
- PLEBE
- PLEBS
- POMBE
- PROBE
- PUBES
- REBAR
- REBBE
- REBEC
- REBEL
- REBID
- REBOP
- REBUS
- REBUT
- REBUY
- REDUB
- REHAB
- RIBES
- ROBED
- ROBES
- ROBLE
- RUBEL
- RUBES
- RUBLE
- SABED
- SABER
- SABES
- SABLE
- SABRE
- SEBUM
- SOBER
- SUBER
- TABER
- TABES
- TABLE
- THEBE
- TRIBE
- TUBAE
- TUBED
- TUBER
- TUBES
- UMBEL
- UMBER
- UPBYE
- VERBS
- VIBES
- WEBBY
- WEBER
- XEBEC
- YERBA
- ZEBEC
- ZEBRA
- ZEBUS
- ZIBET
- ZINEB
While the sheer amount of options might be overwhelming at first, remember that the actual list for you will be shorter.
With the information that you already found so far, like the placement of the “B” and the “E” and the letters that came out gray, it is possible to rule out a big portion of that. And that is the first thing you should do: cross out all the options from the list that do not apply to your current situation.
Then, work your way through the rest of the list by trying new letters you haven’t used before, as well as new placements for the “B” and the “E” if they didn’t come out green yet. Some common letters that you can try first include “A,” “L,” “M,” “R,” and “T.”
Do not re-use letters that came out gray before, because that will waste your time and your precious remaining guesses. And, if the fifth letter seems like a big mystery, keep in mind that it could be another instance of one of the other four letters.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).