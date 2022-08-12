Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘B’ and ‘E’

For Wordle players, some days are always more difficult than others. Even with a good strategy, there are several factors that make a difference on how long it takes to get the answer right.

If you’re feeling stuck today after finding a “B” and an “E” somewhere in the word, don’t worry. Check out the list below and the guide that follows to know what to do next.

Five-letter words with “B” and “E” to try on Wordle

ABASE

ABATE

ABBES

ABBEY

ABEAM

ABELE

ABETS

ABIDE

ABLED

ABLER

ABLES

ABODE

ABOVE

ABUSE

ABYES

ACERB

ADOBE

AMBER

AMBLE

AMEBA

ARDEB

BAAED

BABEL

BABES

BADGE

BAGEL

BAIZE

BAKED

BAKER

BAKES

BALED

BALER

BALES

BANED

BANES

BARBE

BARDE

BARED

BARER

BARES

BARGE

BARRE

BARYE

BASED

BASER

BASES

BASTE

BATED

BATES

BATHE

BAYED

BAYER

BEACH

BEADS

BEADY

BEAKS

BEAKY

BEALS

BEAMS

BEAMY

BEANO

BEANS

BEARD

BEARS

BEAST

BEATS

BEAUS

BEAUT

BEAUX

BEBOP

BECAP

BECKS

BEDAD

BEDEL

BEDEW

BEDIM

BEECH

BEEDI

BEEFS

BEEFY

BEEPS

BEERS

BEERY

BEETS

BEFIT

BEFOG

BEGAD

BEGAN

BEGAT

BEGEM

BEGET

BEGIN

BEGOT

BEGUM

BEGUN

BEIGE

BEIGY

BEING

BELAY

BELCH

BELGA

BELIE

BELLE

BELLS

BELLY

BELON

BELOW

BELTS

BEMAS

BEMIX

BENCH

BENDS

BENDY

BENES

BENNE

BENNI

BENNY

BENTO

BENTS

BERET

BERGS

BERKS

BERME

BERMS

BERRY

BERTH

BERYL

BESES

BESET

BESOM

BESOT

BESTS

BETAS

BETEL

BETHS

BETON

BETTA

BEVEL

BEVOR

BEVVY

BEWIG

BEZEL

BEZIL

BIBES

BIBLE

BICEP

BICES

BIDED

BIDER

BIDES

BIDET

BIELD

BIERS

BIKED

BIKER

BIKES

BIKIE

BILES

BILGE

BINER

BINES

BINGE

BIOME

BIPED

BIRLE

BIRSE

BISES

BITER

BITES

BIZES

BLADE

BLAME

BLARE

BLASE

BLATE

BLAZE

BLEAK

BLEAR

BLEAT

BLEBS

BLECH

BLEED

BLEEP

BLEND

BLENT

BLESS

BLEST

BLETS

BLITE

BLOKE

BLUED

BLUER

BLUES

BLUET

BLUEY

BLUME

BLYPE

BOCCE

BODED

BODES

BOEUF

BOGEY

BOGIE

BOGLE

BOHEA

BOITE

BOKEH

BOLES

BOMBE

BONCE

BONED

BONER

BONES

BONEY

BONNE

BONZE

BOOED

BOOZE

BORED

BORER

BORES

BORNE

BOTEL

BOULE

BOUSE

BOWED

BOWEL

BOWER

BOWSE

BOXED

BOXER

BOXES

BRACE

BRAES

BRAKE

BRAVE

BRAZE

BREAD

BREAK

BREAM

BREDE

BREED

BREES

BRENS

BRENT

BREVE

BREWS

BRIBE

BRIDE

BRIEF

BRIER

BRIES

BRINE

BROKE

BROME

BROSE

BRUME

BRUTE

BUBBE

BUDGE

BUGLE

BULGE

BURET

BURKE

BURSE

BUSED

BUSES

BUTEO

BUTES

BUTLE

BUTTE

BUYER

BYRES

BYTES

CABER

CABLE

CEBID

CEIBA

CELEB

COBLE

COMBE

CUBEB

CUBED

CUBER

CUBES

CYBER

DAUBE

DEBAG

DEBAR

DEBIT

DEBTS

DEBUG

DEBUR

DEBUT

DEBYE

DEMOB

DERBY

DOBES

DOBIE

DWEEB

EBBED

EBBET

EBONS

EBONY

EBOOK

ELBOW

EMBAR

EMBAY

EMBED

EMBER

EMBOW

EXURB

FABLE

FEEBS

FIBER

FIBRE

GABLE

GAMBE

GIBED

GIBER

GIBES

GLEBA

GLEBE

GLOBE

GREBE

GYBED

GYBES

HERBS

HERBY

IMBED

IMBUE

INBYE

JAMBE

JEBEL

JIBED

JIBER

JIBES

JUBES

KEBAB

KEBAR

KEBOB

KERBS

KIBBE

KIBEI

KIBES

KUBIE

LABEL

LEBEN

LIBEL

LIBER

LOBED

LOBES

LUBED

LUBES

MABES

MANEB

MAYBE

NABES

NEWBS

NOBLE

OBEAH

OBELI

OBESE

OBEYS

OBJET

OBOES

OBOLE

OMBER

OMBRE

ORBED

PLEBE

PLEBS

POMBE

PROBE

PUBES

REBAR

REBBE

REBEC

REBEL

REBID

REBOP

REBUS

REBUT

REBUY

REDUB

REHAB

RIBES

ROBED

ROBES

ROBLE

RUBEL

RUBES

RUBLE

SABED

SABER

SABES

SABLE

SABRE

SEBUM

SOBER

SUBER

TABER

TABES

TABLE

THEBE

TRIBE

TUBAE

TUBED

TUBER

TUBES

UMBEL

UMBER

UPBYE

VERBS

VIBES

WEBBY

WEBER

XEBEC

YERBA

ZEBEC

ZEBRA

ZEBUS

ZIBET

ZINEB

While the sheer amount of options might be overwhelming at first, remember that the actual list for you will be shorter.

With the information that you already found so far, like the placement of the “B” and the “E” and the letters that came out gray, it is possible to rule out a big portion of that. And that is the first thing you should do: cross out all the options from the list that do not apply to your current situation.

Then, work your way through the rest of the list by trying new letters you haven’t used before, as well as new placements for the “B” and the “E” if they didn’t come out green yet. Some common letters that you can try first include “A,” “L,” “M,” “R,” and “T.”

Do not re-use letters that came out gray before, because that will waste your time and your precious remaining guesses. And, if the fifth letter seems like a big mystery, keep in mind that it could be another instance of one of the other four letters.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).