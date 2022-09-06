Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AU’

Wordle is a great vocabulary exercise. Thinking of words that have different letters to try to guess a new secret word each day not only teaches new words but confirms previous knowledge.
While certain answers may be known to a specific audience, they may be new to others. This is possible precisely because Wordle is accessible to very different players.
Winning is cool, but learning can be too and the most important thing is to have fun.
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘AU’, here are some five-letter words with ‘AU’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘AU’ to try on Wordle
- amaut
- audad
- audio
- audit
- auger
- aught
- augur
- aulas
- aulic
- auloi
- aulos
- aumil
- aunes
- aunts
- aunty
- aurae
- aural
- aurar
- auras
- aurei
- aures
- auric
- auris
- aurum
- autos
- auxin
- bauds
- bauks
- baulk
- baurs
- beaus
- beaut
- beaux
- blaud
- boyau
- cauda
- cauks
- cauld
- caulk
- cauls
- caums
- caups
- causa
- cause
- claut
- daube
- daubs
- dauby
- dauds
- dault
- daunt
- daurs
- dauts
- dwaum
- faugh
- fauld
- fault
- fauna
- fauns
- faurd
- fauts
- fauve
- fraud
- fraus
- gaucy
- gauds
- gaudy
- gauge
- gauje
- gault
- gaums
- gaumy
- gaunt
- gaups
- gaurs
- gauss
- gauze
- gauzy
- ghaut
- glaum
- glaur
- hauds
- haufs
- haugh
- hauld
- haulm
- hauls
- hault
- haunt
- hause
- haute
- hinau
- imaum
- jauks
- jaunt
- jaups
- kaugh
- kauri
- kauru
- kaury
- kawau
- knaur
- kraut
- lauan
- lauch
- lauds
- laufs
- laugh
- laund
- laura
- luaus
- mapau
- mauby
- mauds
- mauls
- maund
- mauri
- mauts
- mauve
- miaul
- nauch
- naunt
- nikau
- noyau
- pauas
- pauls
- pause
- pikau
- pilau
- praus
- rauns
- raupo
- sauba
- sauce
- sauch
- saucy
- saugh
- sauls
- sault
- sauna
- saunt
- saury
- saute
- sauts
- scaud
- scaup
- scaur
- shaul
- spaul
- staun
- taube
- tauld
- taunt
- tauon
- taupe
- tauts
- unaus
- vauch
- vault
- vaunt
- vaute
- vauts
- wauff
- waugh
- wauks
- waulk
- wauls
- waurs
- whaup
- whaur
- yauds
- yauld
- yaups
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.