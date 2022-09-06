Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AU’

Wordle is a great vocabulary exercise. Thinking of words that have different letters to try to guess a new secret word each day not only teaches new words but confirms previous knowledge.

While certain answers may be known to a specific audience, they may be new to others. This is possible precisely because Wordle is accessible to very different players.

Winning is cool, but learning can be too and the most important thing is to have fun.

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘AU’, here are some five-letter words with ‘AU’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘AU’ to try on Wordle

amaut

audad

audio

audit

auger

aught

augur

aulas

aulic

auloi

aulos

aumil

aunes

aunts

aunty

aurae

aural

aurar

auras

aurei

aures

auric

auris

aurum

autos

auxin

bauds

bauks

baulk

baurs

beaus

beaut

beaux

blaud

boyau

cauda

cauks

cauld

caulk

cauls

caums

caups

causa

cause

claut

daube

daubs

dauby

dauds

dault

daunt

daurs

dauts

dwaum

faugh

fauld

fault

fauna

fauns

faurd

fauts

fauve

fraud

fraus

gaucy

gauds

gaudy

gauge

gauje

gault

gaums

gaumy

gaunt

gaups

gaurs

gauss

gauze

gauzy

ghaut

glaum

glaur

hauds

haufs

haugh

hauld

haulm

hauls

hault

haunt

hause

haute

hinau

imaum

jauks

jaunt

jaups

kaugh

kauri

kauru

kaury

kawau

knaur

kraut

lauan

lauch

lauds

laufs

laugh

laund

laura

luaus

mapau

mauby

mauds

mauls

maund

mauri

mauts

mauve

miaul

nauch

naunt

nikau

noyau

pauas

pauls

pause

pikau

pilau

praus

rauns

raupo

sauba

sauce

sauch

saucy

saugh

sauls

sault

sauna

saunt

saury

saute

sauts

scaud

scaup

scaur

shaul

spaul

staun

taube

tauld

taunt

tauon

taupe

tauts

unaus

vauch

vault

vaunt

vaute

vauts

wauff

waugh

wauks

waulk

wauls

waurs

whaup

whaur

yauds

yauld

yaups

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.