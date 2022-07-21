Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘AP’

Wordle is a game that makes its players guess five-letter words in up to six tries. The hard part is the only clues available are the letters of the words tried earlier.

To win the game each player chooses their favorite strategies and can also switch between them. The first words to guess are important, but some more experienced players might get bored of starting the game every day in the same way.

For these cases, there are different strategies that can add some variety without having to resort to one of the more difficult beginnings than using the word ‘CRWTH’.

Trying to turn Wordle into a sort of anagram game can be fun for many players and might be worth a try someday when you’re feeling lucky. Just use trials to test out as many different letters as possible, while leaving only one or two trials to rearrange what was previously found. A good list of words to start using this strategy is as follows:

FAINT

CHEVY

PLUMB

SWORD

That way, there are still two attempts left, and there’s a good chance that all the letters of the correct answer are present.

If your favorite strategy had let you discover that the secret word has the letters ‘AP’, but you don’t know what to guess next, here are some five-letter words with ‘AP’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘AP’ to try on Wordle

adapt

agape

apace

apart

apeak

apeek

apers

apery

aphid

aphis

apian

aping

apish

apnea

apods

aport

appal

appel

apple

apply

apres

apron

apses

apsis

apter

aptly

ataps

becap

caped

caper

capes

caphs

capiz

capon

capos

capot

capri

caput

chape

chaps

chapt

cheap

claps

clapt

coapt

crape

craps

drape

etape

flaps

fraps

gaped

gaper

gapes

gappy

grape

graph

grapy

hapax

haply

happi

happy

heaps

heapy

inapt

jalap

japan

japed

japer

japes

kapas

kaphs

kapok

kapow

kappa

kapus

kaput

khaph

knaps

lapel

lapin

lapis

lapse

leaps

leapt

maple

napas

napes

nappa

nappe

nappy

neaps

okapi

papal

papas

papaw

paper

pappi

pappy

qapik

rapid

reaps

recap

remap

sapid

sapor

sappy

scape

scrap

shape

slaps

snaps

sneap

soaps

soapy

staph

strap

swaps

tapas

taped

taper

tapes

tapir

tapis

traps

trapt

unapt

uncap

vaped

vaper

vapes

vapid

vapor

watap

whaps

wraps

wrapt

yapok

yapon

yappy

zappy

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.