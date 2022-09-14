Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A,’ ‘H,’ and ‘L’

On most days, longtime Wordle fans should not have much trouble figuring out the answer to the puzzle. But some days are more challenging than others, and you might often find yourself stuck after getting a couple of letters from the answer.

If the letters you found today are “A,” “H,” and “L,” check out the list and guide below for some ideas.

Five-letter words with “A,” “H,” and “L” to try on Wordle

AHOLD

AHULL

ALEPH

ALMAH

ALMEH

ALOHA

ALPHA

ALTHO

BELAH

BLAHS

BLASH

CHALK

CHALS

CHELA

CHOLA

CLACH

CLASH

DAHLS

DHALS

ETHAL

FLASH

GALAH

HABLE

HADAL

HAILS

HAILY

HALAL

HALED

HALER

HALES

HALFA

HALFS

HALID

HALLO

HALLS

HALMA

HALMS

HALON

HALOS

HALSE

HALTS

HALVA

HALVE

HALWA

HAMAL

HAOLE

HAPLY

HARLS

HAULD

HAULM

HAULS

HAULT

HAYLE

HAZEL

HEALD

HEALS

HEMAL

HILAR

HOLLA

HORAL

HULAS

HYLAS

JHALA

KAHAL

LAHAL

LAHAR

LAICH

LAIGH

LAITH

LAKHS

LANCH

LARCH

LATAH

LATCH

LATHE

LATHI

LATHS

LATHY

LAUCH

LAUGH

LEACH

LEASH

LEHUA

LOACH

LOATH

LOHAN

LOTAH

LUACH

NAHAL

OMLAH

PHIAL

PHYLA

PLASH

RALPH

SELAH

SHALE

SHALL

SHALM

SHALT

SHALY

SHAUL

SHAWL

SHEAL

SHOAL

SHOLA

SLASH

SOLAH

THALE

THALI

UHLAN

WHALE

WHEAL

This combination, depending on where each of the letters is placed, already leaves a more limited number of options, because you already found three of the five letters in the word. The first thing you can do before entering any new guesses is find out which words still fit your exact criteria and which letters can still be part of the answer. For example, in addition to the letters that came out gray in your previous guesses (and therefore can’t be part of the mystery word), there might be letters that do not appear anywhere on the list above, like “X.” Using any of those in your future guesses will be just a waste of time, so you should avoid it.

With that information at hand, try to include as many new letters as you can in each new guess. Remember that at least one of them might be a repetition (a word like “HALAL” even repeats the “L” and the “A”), but don’t count on it unless your personal list of options strongly indicates that there could be a repetition.

In case you haven’t found the actual placement of the “A,” “H,” and “L” yet, make sure to not repeat placements that came out yellow in previous tries as well.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).