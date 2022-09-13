Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’

Wordle is a simple game, but it hides a lot of research and strategies in its formula.
The New York Times website has its own Wordle assistant for players who want specific insights into their play, WordleBot.
To access WordleBot, players need to have Times Games, News, or All Access subscriptions. All matches recorded on the site can be analyzed by guess after guess with scores from zero to 100 for skill and luck, in addition to comparing their results with the average player and with the answers of WordleBot itself.
The recommendation of “best” words is also one of its functions including for the first guess. If you don’t have access to WordleBot, the best words according to its calculations are:
- CRANE
- SLATE
- TRACE
- SLANT
- CRATE
- CARD
If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘A’ and ‘P’, here are some five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’ on them, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’ to try on Wordle
- abamp
- adapt
- adept
- adopt
- agape
- aheap
- alaap
- alapa
- alaps
- aleph
- alpha
- amped
- ample
- amply
- ampul
- apace
- apage
- apaid
- apart
- apayd
- apays
- apeak
- apeek
- apers
- apert
- apery
- apgar
- aphid
- aphis
- apian
- aping
- apiol
- apish
- apism
- apnea
- apode
- apods
- apoop
- aport
- appal
- appay
- appel
- apple
- apply
- appro
- appui
- appuy
- apres
- apron
- apses
- apsis
- apsos
- apted
- apter
- aptly
- arepa
- arpas
- arpen
- aspen
- asper
- aspic
- aspis
- aspro
- ataps
- atopy
- atrip
- attap
- ayelp
- bapus
- barps
- becap
- bepat
- calpa
- calps
- campi
- campo
- camps
- campy
- capas
- caped
- caper
- capes
- caphs
- capiz
- caple
- capon
- capos
- capot
- capul
- caput
- carap
- carpi
- carps
- caups
- champ
- chape
- chaps
- chapt
- cheap
- clamp
- claps
- clapt
- clasp
- coapt
- copal
- copay
- copra
- cramp
- crape
- craps
- crapy
- culpa
- cuppa
- damps
- dampy
- dopas
- drape
- draps
- epact
- ephah
- ephas
- etape
- eupad
- expat
- flaps
- frape
- fraps
- galop
- gamps
- gaped
- gaper
- gapes
- gapos
- gappy
- gasps
- gaspy
- gaups
- gawps
- gompa
- gopak
- graip
- gramp
- grape
- graph
- grapy
- grasp
- hanap
- hapax
- haply
- happy
- hapus
- harps
- harpy
- hasps
- heaps
- heapy
- hepar
- hypha
- igapo
- inapt
- jaaps
- jalap
- jalop
- japan
- japed
- japer
- japes
- jarps
- jaspe
- jasps
- jaups
- kalpa
- kapas
- kaphs
- kapok
- kappa
- kaput
- khaph
- kippa
- klaps
- knaps
- koaps
- koppa
- lamps
- lapel
- lapin
- lapis
- lapje
- lapse
- layup
- leaps
- leapt
- lepra
- lepta
- limpa
- mapau
- maple
- milpa
- napas
- naped
- napes
- napoo
- nappa
- nappe
- nappy
- neaps
- nipas
- nopal
- okapi
- olpae
- opahs
- opals
- opera
- oupas
- paals
- pacas
- paced
- pacer
- paces
- pacey
- pacha
- packs
- pacos
- pacta
- pacts
- paddy
- padis
- padle
- padma
- padre
- padri
- paean
- paeon
- pagan
- paged
- pager
- pages
- pagle
- pagod
- pagri
- paiks
- pails
- pains
- paint
- paire
- pairs
- paisa
- paise
- pakka
- palas
- palay
- palea
- paled
- paler
- pales
- palet
- palki
- palla
- palls
- pally
- palms
- palmy
- palpi
- palps
- palsy
- pampa
- panax
- pance
- panda
- pands
- pandy
- paned
- panel
- panes
- panga
- pangs
- panic
- panim
- panne
- pansy
- panto
- pants
- panty
- paoli
- paolo
- papal
- papas
- papaw
- paper
- papes
- pappi
- pappy
- parae
- paras
- parch
- pardi
- pards
- pardy
- pared
- pareo
- parer
- pares
- pareu
- parev
- parge
- pargo
- paris
- parka
- parki
- parks
- parky
- parle
- parly
- parol
- parps
- parra
- parrs
- parry
- parse
- parti
- parts
- party
- parve
- parvo
- paseo
- pases
- pasha
- pashm
- paspy
- passe
- pasta
- paste
- pasts
- pasty
- patch
- pated
- paten
- pater
- pates
- paths
- patin
- patio
- patly
- patsy
- patte
- patty
- patus
- pauas
- pauls
- pause
- pavan
- paved
- paven
- paver
- paves
- pavid
- pavin
- pavis
- pawas
- pawaw
- pawed
- pawer
- pawks
- pawky
- pawls
- pawns
- paxes
- payed
- payee
- payer
- payor
- paysd
- peace
- peach
- peage
- peags
- peaks
- peaky
- peals
- peans
- peare
- pearl
- pears
- peart
- pease
- peats
- peaty
- peavy
- peaze
- pebas
- pecan
- pedal
- pekan
- pelas
- pelma
- pelta
- penal
- penna
- pepla
- perai
- perea
- petal
- petar
- phage
- phang
- phare
- phase
- phial
- phoca
- phyla
- piano
- pians
- pibal
- pical
- picas
- picra
- pieta
- pikas
- pikau
- pilaf
- pilao
- pilar
- pilau
- pilaw
- pilea
- pimas
- pinas
- pinna
- pinta
- pipal
- pipas
- pirai
- pitas
- pitta
- pizza
- plaas
- place
- plack
- plage
- plaid
- plain
- plait
- plane
- plank
- plans
- plant
- plaps
- plash
- plasm
- plast
- plate
- plats
- platy
- playa
- plays
- plaza
- plead
- pleas
- pleat
- plena
- plica
- ploat
- poach
- poaka
- poake
- podal
- podia
- pokal
- polar
- polka
- ponga
- pooja
- pooka
- poppa
- porae
- poral
- porta
- potae
- powan
- praam
- prads
- prahu
- prams
- prana
- prang
- prank
- praos
- prase
- prate
- prats
- pratt
- praty
- praus
- prawn
- prays
- presa
- prial
- prima
- proas
- pruta
- psalm
- pshaw
- psoae
- psoai
- psoas
- psora
- pucan
- pucka
- puhas
- pujah
- pujas
- pukka
- pulao
- pulas
- pulka
- pumas
- punas
- punga
- punka
- pupae
- pupal
- pupas
- purda
- pyats
- pygal
- pyral
- pyran
- pzazz
- ralph
- ramps
- raped
- raper
- rapes
- raphe
- rapid
- rappe
- rasps
- raspy
- raupo
- reaps
- recap
- remap
- repay
- repla
- rupia
- salep
- salop
- salpa
- salps
- sampi
- samps
- sapan
- sapid
- sapor
- sappy
- scalp
- scamp
- scapa
- scape
- scapi
- scarp
- scaup
- scopa
- scrap
- sepad
- sepal
- sepia
- septa
- shape
- shaps
- sharp
- slaps
- snaps
- sneap
- soaps
- soapy
- sopra
- space
- spacy
- spade
- spado
- spaed
- spaer
- spaes
- spags
- spahi
- spail
- spain
- spait
- spake
- spald
- spale
- spall
- spalt
- spams
- spane
- spang
- spank
- spans
- spard
- spare
- spark
- spars
- spart
- spasm
- spate
- spats
- spaul
- spawl
- spawn
- spaws
- spayd
- spays
- spaza
- spazz
- speak
- speal
- spean
- spear
- speat
- spial
- spica
- spina
- splat
- splay
- sprad
- sprag
- sprat
- spray
- sputa
- spyal
- stamp
- staph
- staps
- stipa
- strap
- stupa
- supra
- swamp
- swaps
- swapt
- talpa
- tamps
- tapas
- taped
- tapen
- taper
- tapes
- tapet
- tapir
- tapis
- tappa
- tapus
- tarps
- taupe
- tepal
- tepas
- topaz
- tramp
- trape
- traps
- trapt
- tulpa
- typal
- ulpan
- unapt
- uncap
- unpay
- uplay
- upran
- uptak
- vamps
- vampy
- vapid
- vapor
- vespa
- warps
- wasps
- waspy
- watap
- whaps
- whaup
- wraps
- wrapt
- yampy
- yapok
- yapon
- yapps
- yappy
- yaups
- yawps
- yrapt
- zappy
- zoppa
- zupan
- zupas
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.
Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.