Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’

Wordle is a simple game, but it hides a lot of research and strategies in its formula.

The New York Times website has its own Wordle assistant for players who want specific insights into their play, WordleBot.

To access WordleBot, players need to have Times Games, News, or All Access subscriptions. All matches recorded on the site can be analyzed by guess after guess with scores from zero to 100 for skill and luck, in addition to comparing their results with the average player and with the answers of WordleBot itself.

The recommendation of “best” words is also one of its functions including for the first guess. If you don’t have access to WordleBot, the best words according to its calculations are:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARD

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘A’ and ‘P’, here are some five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’ on them, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘P’ to try on Wordle

abamp

adapt

adept

adopt

agape

aheap

alaap

alapa

alaps

aleph

alpha

amped

ample

amply

ampul

apace

apage

apaid

apart

apayd

apays

apeak

apeek

apers

apert

apery

apgar

aphid

aphis

apian

aping

apiol

apish

apism

apnea

apode

apods

apoop

aport

appal

appay

appel

apple

apply

appro

appui

appuy

apres

apron

apses

apsis

apsos

apted

apter

aptly

arepa

arpas

arpen

aspen

asper

aspic

aspis

aspro

ataps

atopy

atrip

attap

ayelp

bapus

barps

becap

bepat

calpa

calps

campi

campo

camps

campy

capas

caped

caper

capes

caphs

capiz

caple

capon

capos

capot

capul

caput

carap

carpi

carps

caups

champ

chape

chaps

chapt

cheap

clamp

claps

clapt

clasp

coapt

copal

copay

copra

cramp

crape

craps

crapy

culpa

cuppa

damps

dampy

dopas

drape

draps

epact

ephah

ephas

etape

eupad

expat

flaps

frape

fraps

galop

gamps

gaped

gaper

gapes

gapos

gappy

gasps

gaspy

gaups

gawps

gompa

gopak

graip

gramp

grape

graph

grapy

grasp

hanap

hapax

haply

happy

hapus

harps

harpy

hasps

heaps

heapy

hepar

hypha

igapo

inapt

jaaps

jalap

jalop

japan

japed

japer

japes

jarps

jaspe

jasps

jaups

kalpa

kapas

kaphs

kapok

kappa

kaput

khaph

kippa

klaps

knaps

koaps

koppa

lamps

lapel

lapin

lapis

lapje

lapse

layup

leaps

leapt

lepra

lepta

limpa

mapau

maple

milpa

napas

naped

napes

napoo

nappa

nappe

nappy

neaps

nipas

nopal

okapi

olpae

opahs

opals

opera

oupas

paals

pacas

paced

pacer

paces

pacey

pacha

packs

pacos

pacta

pacts

paddy

padis

padle

padma

padre

padri

paean

paeon

pagan

paged

pager

pages

pagle

pagod

pagri

paiks

pails

pains

paint

paire

pairs

paisa

paise

pakka

palas

palay

palea

paled

paler

pales

palet

palki

palla

palls

pally

palms

palmy

palpi

palps

palsy

pampa

panax

pance

panda

pands

pandy

paned

panel

panes

panga

pangs

panic

panim

panne

pansy

panto

pants

panty

paoli

paolo

papal

papas

papaw

paper

papes

pappi

pappy

parae

paras

parch

pardi

pards

pardy

pared

pareo

parer

pares

pareu

parev

parge

pargo

paris

parka

parki

parks

parky

parle

parly

parol

parps

parra

parrs

parry

parse

parti

parts

party

parve

parvo

paseo

pases

pasha

pashm

paspy

passe

pasta

paste

pasts

pasty

patch

pated

paten

pater

pates

paths

patin

patio

patly

patsy

patte

patty

patus

pauas

pauls

pause

pavan

paved

paven

paver

paves

pavid

pavin

pavis

pawas

pawaw

pawed

pawer

pawks

pawky

pawls

pawns

paxes

payed

payee

payer

payor

paysd

peace

peach

peage

peags

peaks

peaky

peals

peans

peare

pearl

pears

peart

pease

peats

peaty

peavy

peaze

pebas

pecan

pedal

pekan

pelas

pelma

pelta

penal

penna

pepla

perai

perea

petal

petar

phage

phang

phare

phase

phial

phoca

phyla

piano

pians

pibal

pical

picas

picra

pieta

pikas

pikau

pilaf

pilao

pilar

pilau

pilaw

pilea

pimas

pinas

pinna

pinta

pipal

pipas

pirai

pitas

pitta

pizza

plaas

place

plack

plage

plaid

plain

plait

plane

plank

plans

plant

plaps

plash

plasm

plast

plate

plats

platy

playa

plays

plaza

plead

pleas

pleat

plena

plica

ploat

poach

poaka

poake

podal

podia

pokal

polar

polka

ponga

pooja

pooka

poppa

porae

poral

porta

potae

powan

praam

prads

prahu

prams

prana

prang

prank

praos

prase

prate

prats

pratt

praty

praus

prawn

prays

presa

prial

prima

proas

pruta

psalm

pshaw

psoae

psoai

psoas

psora

pucan

pucka

puhas

pujah

pujas

pukka

pulao

pulas

pulka

pumas

punas

punga

punka

pupae

pupal

pupas

purda

pyats

pygal

pyral

pyran

pzazz

ralph

ramps

raped

raper

rapes

raphe

rapid

rappe

rasps

raspy

raupo

reaps

recap

remap

repay

repla

rupia

salep

salop

salpa

salps

sampi

samps

sapan

sapid

sapor

sappy

scalp

scamp

scapa

scape

scapi

scarp

scaup

scopa

scrap

sepad

sepal

sepia

septa

shape

shaps

sharp

slaps

snaps

sneap

soaps

soapy

sopra

space

spacy

spade

spado

spaed

spaer

spaes

spags

spahi

spail

spain

spait

spake

spald

spale

spall

spalt

spams

spane

spang

spank

spans

spard

spare

spark

spars

spart

spasm

spate

spats

spaul

spawl

spawn

spaws

spayd

spays

spaza

spazz

speak

speal

spean

spear

speat

spial

spica

spina

splat

splay

sprad

sprag

sprat

spray

sputa

spyal

stamp

staph

staps

stipa

strap

stupa

supra

swamp

swaps

swapt

talpa

tamps

tapas

taped

tapen

taper

tapes

tapet

tapir

tapis

tappa

tapus

tarps

taupe

tepal

tepas

topaz

tramp

trape

traps

trapt

tulpa

typal

ulpan

unapt

uncap

unpay

uplay

upran

uptak

vamps

vampy

vapid

vapor

vespa

warps

wasps

waspy

watap

whaps

whaup

wraps

wrapt

yampy

yapok

yapon

yapps

yappy

yaups

yawps

yrapt

zappy

zoppa

zupan

zupas

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.