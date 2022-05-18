Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending with ‘R’ 

Wordle is a fun and casual game played by many players every day. Its simplicity and ease of sharing match results on social media were an essential part of its success. It wasn’t long before the game, created by Josh Wardle, conquered the internet and was acquired by the New York Times. It makes sense since Wordle brings that feel of crossword games in the newspapers. Many players even like to play Wordle in the morning over coffee.

There are many different types of Wordle players. Some are more casual and enjoy playing games when they are bored or have some free time, logging into the New York Times website during breaks during work or on the go on their mobile devices.

There are those players who prefer to take the game more seriously and engage in discovering strategies, researching which words are best to start with, and doing everything possible to keep their winning streaks recorded on the Wordle website and shared on their social networks.

It doesn’t matter if you are a more casual gamer or a hardcore one. If you play Wordle often, it is very likely you have come across secret words that are more difficult to discover than others. It is part of the game, as every day new words are chosen. And in these more difficult times, a little online help may come in handy.

If you’ve used several of your attempts but only managed to find that the secret word of the day starts with the letter ‘S’ and ends with the letter ‘R’, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending with ‘R’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending with ‘R’ to try on Wordle

saber

sabir

safer

sager

saker

saner

sapor

satyr

saver

savor

sawer

sayer

scaur

scour

seder

senor

serer

sever

sewar

sewer

sexer

shear

sheer

shier

shirr

shiur

shoer

shyer

sieur

siker

simar

sitar

siver

sixer

sizar

sizer

skier

skirr

slier

slyer

smear

sneer

sober

sofar

solar

sonar

sopor

sorer

sowar

sower

spear

speer

speir

spier

spoor

stair

steer

stour

suber

sudor

sugar

super

surer

swear

sweer

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.