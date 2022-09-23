Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’

Two of the most common consonants are down, so look for the others (and the vowels).

On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.

If the letters you found today are an “S” at the very start and a “T” at the very end, check out the list and guide below. It should help you find out what happens in the middle.

Five-letter words starting with “S” and ending in “T” to try on Wordle

SABOT

SAINT

SAIST

SALAT

SALET

SALUT

SAULT

SAUNT

SAYST

SCANT

SCART

SCATT

SCEAT

SCENT

SCOOT

SCOUT

SCRAT

SCUFT

SHAFT

SHAKT

SHALT

SHEET

SHENT

SHIFT

SHIRT

SHIST

SHOAT

SHOOT

SHORT

SHOTT

SHOUT

SHUNT

SICHT

SIENT

SIGHT

SKART

SKATT

SKEET

SKINT

SKIRT

SKORT

SLANT

SLART

SLEET

SLEPT

SLIPT

SLOOT

SLUIT

SMALT

SMART

SMELT

SMOLT

SMOOT

SMOUT

SMOWT

SNIFT

SNIRT

SNOOT

SNORT

SNOUT

SOUCT

SPAIT

SPALT

SPART

SPEAT

SPECT

SPELT

SPENT

SPILT

SPIRT

SPLAT

SPLIT

SPOOT

SPORT

SPOUT

SPRAT

SPRIT

SPURT

SQUAT

SQUIT

START

STENT

STEPT

STILT

STINT

STOAT

STOIT

STOPT

STOTT

STOUT

STRUT

STUNT

STURT

SUENT

SUINT

SURAT

SWAPT

SWART

SWEAT

SWEET

SWELT

SWEPT

SWIFT

SWOPT

Though “S” and “T” are common consonants, there are not that many options to choose from. The most important thing you need to do in your future guesses is not re-use letters that came out gray before, which you can do by crossing out all the words from the list that contain any of those letters. Then, it is time to find the other three.

Statistically, there are nine letters that are more likely to fill the blanks, each with about a 20 percent chance or higher: “A,” “E,” “I,” “L,” “N,” “O,” “P,” “R,” and “U.” Having tried some of them before will save you the trouble of doing so now, as well as considerably narrowing down your list. After each new guess, look at the new greens, yellows, and grays, updating your list and crossing out new words accordingly.

Paying attention to the list is also important in case you want to set the “S” and the “T” aside to look into more letters at once. If that is what you’re doing today, remember there are five letters that do not appear anywhere on the list: “D,” “J,” “V,” “X,” and “Z.” Including any of them will probably be a waste of your time, because there is no possible result other than gray and you can also form better words with other letters anyway.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).