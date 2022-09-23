Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘S’ and ending in ‘T’

On most days, longtime Wordle fans won’t have that much trouble finding the mystery word. Those with a strategy to the game already have their favorite ways to start, most of which can guarantee a win. But some days are harder than others, depending on how your game begins, and you might be feeling stuck after finding a couple of letters from the answer.
If the letters you found today are an “S” at the very start and a “T” at the very end, check out the list and guide below. It should help you find out what happens in the middle.
Five-letter words starting with “S” and ending in “T” to try on Wordle
- SABOT
- SAINT
- SAIST
- SALAT
- SALET
- SALUT
- SAULT
- SAUNT
- SAYST
- SCANT
- SCART
- SCATT
- SCEAT
- SCENT
- SCOOT
- SCOUT
- SCRAT
- SCUFT
- SHAFT
- SHAKT
- SHALT
- SHEET
- SHENT
- SHIFT
- SHIRT
- SHIST
- SHOAT
- SHOOT
- SHORT
- SHOTT
- SHOUT
- SHUNT
- SICHT
- SIENT
- SIGHT
- SKART
- SKATT
- SKEET
- SKINT
- SKIRT
- SKORT
- SLANT
- SLART
- SLEET
- SLEPT
- SLIPT
- SLOOT
- SLUIT
- SMALT
- SMART
- SMELT
- SMOLT
- SMOOT
- SMOUT
- SMOWT
- SNIFT
- SNIRT
- SNOOT
- SNORT
- SNOUT
- SOUCT
- SPAIT
- SPALT
- SPART
- SPEAT
- SPECT
- SPELT
- SPENT
- SPILT
- SPIRT
- SPLAT
- SPLIT
- SPOOT
- SPORT
- SPOUT
- SPRAT
- SPRIT
- SPURT
- SQUAT
- SQUIT
- START
- STENT
- STEPT
- STILT
- STINT
- STOAT
- STOIT
- STOPT
- STOTT
- STOUT
- STRUT
- STUNT
- STURT
- SUENT
- SUINT
- SURAT
- SWAPT
- SWART
- SWEAT
- SWEET
- SWELT
- SWEPT
- SWIFT
- SWOPT
Though “S” and “T” are common consonants, there are not that many options to choose from. The most important thing you need to do in your future guesses is not re-use letters that came out gray before, which you can do by crossing out all the words from the list that contain any of those letters. Then, it is time to find the other three.
Statistically, there are nine letters that are more likely to fill the blanks, each with about a 20 percent chance or higher: “A,” “E,” “I,” “L,” “N,” “O,” “P,” “R,” and “U.” Having tried some of them before will save you the trouble of doing so now, as well as considerably narrowing down your list. After each new guess, look at the new greens, yellows, and grays, updating your list and crossing out new words accordingly.
Paying attention to the list is also important in case you want to set the “S” and the “T” aside to look into more letters at once. If that is what you’re doing today, remember there are five letters that do not appear anywhere on the list: “D,” “J,” “V,” “X,” and “Z.” Including any of them will probably be a waste of your time, because there is no possible result other than gray and you can also form better words with other letters anyway.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).