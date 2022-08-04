Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘RH’

Finding a strategy that fits your playstyle is a good enough guarantee that you will always get the Wordle answer right. But finding the answer still takes more time and effort on some days than others, even for longtime players. Sometimes, you might feel like you’re stuck after a couple of letters coming out green over a few tries, and your brain needs some inspiration to figure out where to go next.

If today is one of those days, and you’re feeling stuck after finding the sequence “RH” at the beginning of your word, check out the list below for words that fit the criteria. After the list, you will also find some of our tips to narrow the list down to as few guesses as possible. Don’t worry: you’ve already done the hardest part of the job.

Five-letter words starting with “RH” to try in Wordle

RHEAS

RHEME

RHEUM

RHINO

RHOMB

RHUMB

RHYME

RHYTA

Only two of those words (“RHINO” and “RHYME”) are more common, but Wordle can still surprise us with obscure vocabulary from time to time, so perhaps we should look at other ways to pick the next guess. One of them is looking at the placement of the vowels because the only vowel that appears more than once on the list above in the same position is the “E.” But that only works at this point in the game if you already have some information on the vowels; otherwise, it takes too many guesses.

Another possible strategy that takes a maximum of two or three guesses is looking at what words can give you the most precise information. It looks like the letter that appears the most frequently with this starting combination is “M,” closely followed by the “E.” If you haven’t used any of these in your previous guesses, now is the time, but do it wisely: “RHEUM” should be the single word that gives the most information. It can tell you if (and where) the “E” and “M” are in the answer, and it can help narrow down the other vowels if the “E” isn’t part of the answer. In case the three letters come out gray, “RHINO” and “RHYTA” will be the only options left, and it is likely you will have previous information about the presence of at least one of those letters.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).