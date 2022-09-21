Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘REC’

Wordle is a simple game, but it can sometimes pose serious difficulties for even the most experienced players.

The correct answer changes every day starting at midnight. There’s always the chance that an especially hard-to-find word will be the correct answer. Like when the secret word has repeated letters.

Another type of answer that can be very difficult to find is words that have many similar options. It may take a lucky guess to figure these out, because even if you figure out the position of two or three letters, there may still be multiple possible words that fit.

To try to reduce the chances of being caught in such a situation, it is possible to use words that are more likely to contain letters in correct positions, revealing green letters in the hints. Fortunately, there are several lists of good words to try first in Wordle that take this frequency data into account.

According to WordleBot, who is Wordle’s official assistant for the New York Times, the best words to get a head start on your matches are as follows:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

CARTE

Try starting your next matches with one of these for a few days to see if they make a difference to you.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘C’, and ‘E’ on them

If you’ve used your first guesses and only found that the correct answer has the letters ‘REC’ at the beginning, here are some five-letter words starting with ‘REC’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘REC’ to try on Wordle

recal

recap

recce

recco

reccy

recit

recks

recon

recta

recti

recto

recur

recut

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.