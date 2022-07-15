Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘R’

Wordle is a game that has managed to be simple enough for anyone to enjoy playing, while maintaining a complexity that the most die-hard players will love. At any time, players can access the New York Times website on any computer or mobile device to try to find the secret word proposed for the day.

There are some tips and tricks that can help in many Wordle situations, especially for players who are just starting out or who don’t know many strategies yet. Players looking for a more streamlined experience can choose to start the riddles with words like “ARISE,” “CARES,” or “SLATE.” All of them are excellent words because they contain some of the most common letters in the words that are usually chosen as Wordle’s answer.

But it could also be that you have already used your first attempts for the day, and only managed to find that the correct answer starts with the letter “R.” In that case, here are some five-letter words that start with “R,” sorted alphabetically to help you figure out the answer.

Five-letter words starting with ‘R’ to try on Wordle

rabat

rabbi

rabic

rabid

raced

racer

races

racks

racon

radar

radii

radio

radix

radon

raffs

rafts

ragas

raged

ragee

rager

rages

ragga

raggs

raggy

ragis

raias

raids

rails

rains

rainy

raise

raita

rajah

rajas

rajes

raked

rakee

raker

rakes

rakis

rakus

rales

rally

ralph

ramal

ramee

ramen

ramet

ramie

ramin

rammy

ramps

ramus

rance

ranch

rands

randy

ranee

range

rangs

rangy

ranid

ranis

ranks

rants

raphe

rapid

rared

rarer

rares

rased

raser

rases

rasps

raspy

ratal

ratan

ratch

rated

ratel

rater

rates

rathe

ratio

ratos

ratty

raved

ravel

raven

raver

raves

ravey

ravin

rawer

rawin

rawly

raxed

raxes

rayah

rayas

rayed

rayon

razed

razee

razer

razes

razor

reach

react

readd

reads

reais

realm

reals

reams

reaps

rearm

rears

reata

reave

rebar

rebbe

rebec

rebel

rebid

rebop

rebus

rebut

rebuy

recap

recce

recit

recks

recon

recta

recti

recto

recur

recut

redan

redds

reddy

reded

redes

redia

redid

redip

redly

redon

redos

redox

redry

redub

redux

redye

reeds

reedy

reefs

reefy

reeks

reeky

reels

reest

reeve

refed

refel

refer

refit

refix

refly

refry

regal

reges

regie

regma

regna

rehab

rehem

reifs

reify

reign

reiki

reink

reins

reive

rejig

rekey

relax

relay

relet

relic

relit

reman

remap

remet

remex

remit

remix

renal

rends

renew

renig

renin

renos

rente

rents

reoil

reorg

repay

repeg

repel

repin

reply

repos

repot

repps

repro

reran

rerig

rerun

resat

resaw

resay

resee

reses

reset

resew

resid

resin

resit

resod

resow

rests

retag

retax

retch

retem

retia

retie

retro

retry

reuse

revel

revet

revue

rewan

rewax

rewed

rewet

rewin

rewon

rexes

rezes

rheas

rheme

rheum

rhino

rhomb

rhumb

rhyme

rhyta

rials

riant

riata

ribby

ribes

riced

ricer

rices

ricin

ricks

rider

rides

ridge

ridgy

riels

rifer

riffs

rifle

rifts

right

rigid

rigor

riled

riles

riley

rille

rills

rimed

rimer

rimes

rinds

rindy

rings

rinks

rinse

rioja

riots

riped

ripen

riper

ripes

risen

riser

rises

rishi

risks

risky

risus

rites

ritzy

rival

rived

riven

river

rives

rivet

riyal

roach

roads

roams

roans

roars

roast

robed

robes

robin

roble

robot

rocks

rocky

rodeo

rodes

roger

rogue

roils

roily

roles

rolfs

rolls

roman

romeo

romps

ronde

rondo

ronin

roods

roofs

rooks

rooky

rooms

roomy

roose

roost

roots

rooty

roped

roper

ropes

ropey

roque

rosed

roses

roset

roshi

rosin

rosti

rotas

rotch

rotes

rotis

rotls

rotor

rotos

rotte

rouen

roues

rouge

rough

round

roups

roupy

rouse

roust

route

routh

routs

roved

roven

rover

roves

rowan

rowdy

rowed

rowel

rowen

rower

rowth

royal

ruana

rubby

rubel

rubes

ruble

rubli

rubus

ruche

rucks

rudds

ruddy

ruder

ruers

ruffe

ruffs

rugae

rugal

rugby

ruing

ruins

rukhs

ruled

ruler

rules

rumba

rumen

rumly

rummy

rumor

rumps

runes

rungs

runic

runny

runts

runty

rupee

rural

ruses

rushy

rusks

rusts

rusty

ruths

rutin

rutty

ryked

rykes

rynds

ryots

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.