Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘R’

Wordle is a game that has managed to be simple enough for anyone to enjoy playing, while maintaining a complexity that the most die-hard players will love. At any time, players can access the New York Times website on any computer or mobile device to try to find the secret word proposed for the day.
There are some tips and tricks that can help in many Wordle situations, especially for players who are just starting out or who don’t know many strategies yet. Players looking for a more streamlined experience can choose to start the riddles with words like “ARISE,” “CARES,” or “SLATE.” All of them are excellent words because they contain some of the most common letters in the words that are usually chosen as Wordle’s answer.
But it could also be that you have already used your first attempts for the day, and only managed to find that the correct answer starts with the letter “R.” In that case, here are some five-letter words that start with “R,” sorted alphabetically to help you figure out the answer.
Five-letter words starting with ‘R’ to try on Wordle
- rabat
- rabbi
- rabic
- rabid
- raced
- racer
- races
- racks
- racon
- radar
- radii
- radio
- radix
- radon
- raffs
- rafts
- ragas
- raged
- ragee
- rager
- rages
- ragga
- raggs
- raggy
- ragis
- raias
- raids
- rails
- rains
- rainy
- raise
- raita
- rajah
- rajas
- rajes
- raked
- rakee
- raker
- rakes
- rakis
- rakus
- rales
- rally
- ralph
- ramal
- ramee
- ramen
- ramet
- ramie
- ramin
- rammy
- ramps
- ramus
- rance
- ranch
- rands
- randy
- ranee
- range
- rangs
- rangy
- ranid
- ranis
- ranks
- rants
- raphe
- rapid
- rared
- rarer
- rares
- rased
- raser
- rases
- rasps
- raspy
- ratal
- ratan
- ratch
- rated
- ratel
- rater
- rates
- rathe
- ratio
- ratos
- ratty
- raved
- ravel
- raven
- raver
- raves
- ravey
- ravin
- rawer
- rawin
- rawly
- raxed
- raxes
- rayah
- rayas
- rayed
- rayon
- razed
- razee
- razer
- razes
- razor
- reach
- react
- readd
- reads
- reais
- realm
- reals
- reams
- reaps
- rearm
- rears
- reata
- reave
- rebar
- rebbe
- rebec
- rebel
- rebid
- rebop
- rebus
- rebut
- rebuy
- recap
- recce
- recit
- recks
- recon
- recta
- recti
- recto
- recur
- recut
- redan
- redds
- reddy
- reded
- redes
- redia
- redid
- redip
- redly
- redon
- redos
- redox
- redry
- redub
- redux
- redye
- reeds
- reedy
- reefs
- reefy
- reeks
- reeky
- reels
- reest
- reeve
- refed
- refel
- refer
- refit
- refix
- refly
- refry
- regal
- reges
- regie
- regma
- regna
- rehab
- rehem
- reifs
- reify
- reign
- reiki
- reink
- reins
- reive
- rejig
- rekey
- relax
- relay
- relet
- relic
- relit
- reman
- remap
- remet
- remex
- remit
- remix
- renal
- rends
- renew
- renig
- renin
- renos
- rente
- rents
- reoil
- reorg
- repay
- repeg
- repel
- repin
- reply
- repos
- repot
- repps
- repro
- reran
- rerig
- rerun
- resat
- resaw
- resay
- resee
- reses
- reset
- resew
- resid
- resin
- resit
- resod
- resow
- rests
- retag
- retax
- retch
- retem
- retia
- retie
- retro
- retry
- reuse
- revel
- revet
- revue
- rewan
- rewax
- rewed
- rewet
- rewin
- rewon
- rexes
- rezes
- rheas
- rheme
- rheum
- rhino
- rhomb
- rhumb
- rhyme
- rhyta
- rials
- riant
- riata
- ribby
- ribes
- riced
- ricer
- rices
- ricin
- ricks
- rider
- rides
- ridge
- ridgy
- riels
- rifer
- riffs
- rifle
- rifts
- right
- rigid
- rigor
- riled
- riles
- riley
- rille
- rills
- rimed
- rimer
- rimes
- rinds
- rindy
- rings
- rinks
- rinse
- rioja
- riots
- riped
- ripen
- riper
- ripes
- risen
- riser
- rises
- rishi
- risks
- risky
- risus
- rites
- ritzy
- rival
- rived
- riven
- river
- rives
- rivet
- riyal
- roach
- roads
- roams
- roans
- roars
- roast
- robed
- robes
- robin
- roble
- robot
- rocks
- rocky
- rodeo
- rodes
- roger
- rogue
- roils
- roily
- roles
- rolfs
- rolls
- roman
- romeo
- romps
- ronde
- rondo
- ronin
- roods
- roofs
- rooks
- rooky
- rooms
- roomy
- roose
- roost
- roots
- rooty
- roped
- roper
- ropes
- ropey
- roque
- rosed
- roses
- roset
- roshi
- rosin
- rosti
- rotas
- rotch
- rotes
- rotis
- rotls
- rotor
- rotos
- rotte
- rouen
- roues
- rouge
- rough
- round
- roups
- roupy
- rouse
- roust
- route
- routh
- routs
- roved
- roven
- rover
- roves
- rowan
- rowdy
- rowed
- rowel
- rowen
- rower
- rowth
- royal
- ruana
- rubby
- rubel
- rubes
- ruble
- rubli
- rubus
- ruche
- rucks
- rudds
- ruddy
- ruder
- ruers
- ruffe
- ruffs
- rugae
- rugal
- rugby
- ruing
- ruins
- rukhs
- ruled
- ruler
- rules
- rumba
- rumen
- rumly
- rummy
- rumor
- rumps
- runes
- rungs
- runic
- runny
- runts
- runty
- rupee
- rural
- ruses
- rushy
- rusks
- rusts
- rusty
- ruths
- rutin
- rutty
- ryked
- rykes
- rynds
- ryots
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.