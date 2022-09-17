Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘P’ and containing ‘E’

Having trouble figuring out the answer to today’s Wordle? Know that you are probably not alone. Even if the idea and the appeal of the game is to be a simple challenge, the combination between the choice of words and your starting strategy can make it more complicated, depending on the day. And, because no strategy works the same way every day, we are all bound to be stuck in the game at some point.

If that is the case for you today after finding a “P” at the start and an “E” somewhere else in the word, check out the list below for some ideas, as well as the guide that follows for some useful tips.

Five-letter words starting with “P” and containing “E” to try on Wordle

PACED

PACER

PACES

PACEY

PADLE

PADRE

PAEAN

PAEDO

PAEON

PAGED

PAGER

PAGES

PAGLE

PAIRE

PAISE

PALEA

PALED

PALER

PALES

PALET

PANCE

PANED

PANEL

PANES

PANNE

PAPER

PAPES

PARAE

PARED

PAREN

PAREO

PARER

PARES

PAREU

PAREV

PARGE

PARLE

PARSE

PARVE

PASEO

PASES

PASSE

PASTE

PATED

PATEN

PATER

PATES

PATTE

PAUSE

PAVED

PAVEN

PAVER

PAVES

PAWED

PAWER

PAXES

PAYED

PAYEE

PAYER

PEACE

PEACH

PEAGE

PEAGS

PEAKS

PEAKY

PEALS

PEANS

PEARE

PEARL

PEARS

PEART

PEASE

PEATS

PEATY

PEAVY

PEAZE

PEBAS

PECAN

PECHS

PECKE

PECKS

PECKY

PEDAL

PEDES

PEDIS

PEDRO

PEECE

PEEKS

PEELS

PEENS

PEEOY

PEEPE

PEEPS

PEERS

PEERY

PEEVE

PEGGY

PEGHS

PEINS

PEISE

PEIZE

PEKAN

PEKES

PEKIN

PEKOE

PELAS

PELAU

PELES

PELFS

PELLS

PELMA

PELON

PELTA

PELTS

PENAL

PENCE

PENDS

PENDU

PENED

PENES

PENGO

PENIE

PENIS

PENKS

PENNA

PENNE

PENNI

PENNY

PENTS

PEONS

PEONY

PEPLA

PEPOS

PEPPY

PEPSI

PERAI

PERCE

PERCH

PERCS

PERDU

PERDY

PEREA

PERES

PERIL

PERIS

PERKS

PERKY

PERMS

PERNS

PEROG

PERPS

PERRY

PERSE

PERST

PERTS

PERVE

PERVO

PERVS

PERVY

PESKY

PESOS

PESTO

PESTS

PESTY

PETAL

PETAR

PETER

PETIT

PETRE

PETRI

PETTI

PETTO

PETTY

PEWEE

PEWIT

PEYSE

PHAGE

PHARE

PHASE

PHEER

PHENE

PHEON

PHESE

PHONE

PHYLE

PIECE

PIEND

PIERS

PIERT

PIETA

PIETS

PIETY

PIEZO

PIKED

PIKER

PIKES

PIKEY

PILAE

PILEA

PILED

PILEI

PILER

PILES

PINED

PINES

PINEY

PIOYE

PIPED

PIPER

PIPES

PIPET

PIQUE

PISES

PISTE

PIXEL

PIXES

PIXIE

PIZED

PIZES

PLACE

PLAGE

PLANE

PLATE

PLEAD

PLEAS

PLEAT

PLEBE

PLEBS

PLENA

PLEON

PLESH

PLEWS

PLIED

PLIER

PLIES

PLOYE

PLUES

PLUME

PLYER

POAKE

PODEX

PODGE

POEMS

POEPS

POESY

POETS

POGEY

POGGE

POHED

POISE

POKED

POKER

POKES

POKEY

POKIE

POLED

POLER

POLES

POLEY

POLJE

POMBE

POMES

PONCE

PONES

PONEY

POOED

POOVE

POPES

PORAE

PORED

PORER

PORES

PORGE

POSED

POSER

POSES

POSEY

POSSE

POTAE

POTED

POTES

POUKE

POULE

POUPE

POWER

POWRE

POXED

POXES

POYSE

PRASE

PRATE

PREDY

PREED

PREEN

PREES

PREIF

PREMS

PREMY

PRENT

PREON

PREOP

PREPS

PRESA

PRESE

PRESS

PREST

PREVE

PREXY

PREYS

PRICE

PRIDE

PRIED

PRIEF

PRIER

PRIES

PRIME

PRISE

PRIZE

PROBE

PROEM

PROKE

PROLE

PRONE

PRORE

PROSE

PROVE

PRUDE

PRUNE

PRYER

PRYSE

PSEUD

PSOAE

PUBES

PUCER

PUCES

PUDGE

PUERS

PUKED

PUKER

PUKES

PUKEY

PULED

PULER

PULES

PULSE

PUMIE

PUNCE

PUPAE

PURED

PUREE

PURER

PURES

PURGE

PURSE

PUSES

PUSLE

PUZEL

PWNED

PYETS

PYNED

PYNES

PYRES

PYREX

PYXED

PYXES

PYXIE

The first thing you should do now is cross out all the words from the list that do not fit your exact criteria for today’s challenge, to make sure you don’t repeat letters or placements that won’t add any new information. That includes all words containing letters that came out gray to you in a previous guess, as well as all the words in which the “E” is not in the correct position. If you don’t know what the correct position is yet, you know at least one position that is definitely incorrect, which is the one that gave you the yellow box. Start from that one.

Then, to find out which letters fill in the blanks, it is important to try as many new letters as you can at once, including the most common consonants and maybe a few vowels. The exact letters that are most likely to appear will depend on the words that fit your current criteria, but “A,” “L,” “O,” “R,” and “T” are usually safe bets. When nothing seems to be working and one of the boxes is still blank, keep in mind that the missing letter might be a repetition of a letter you already found.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).