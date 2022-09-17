Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘P’ and containing ‘E’

Having trouble figuring out the answer to today’s Wordle? Know that you are probably not alone. Even if the idea and the appeal of the game is to be a simple challenge, the combination between the choice of words and your starting strategy can make it more complicated, depending on the day. And, because no strategy works the same way every day, we are all bound to be stuck in the game at some point.
If that is the case for you today after finding a “P” at the start and an “E” somewhere else in the word, check out the list below for some ideas, as well as the guide that follows for some useful tips.
Five-letter words starting with “P” and containing “E” to try on Wordle
- PACED
- PACER
- PACES
- PACEY
- PADLE
- PADRE
- PAEAN
- PAEDO
- PAEON
- PAGED
- PAGER
- PAGES
- PAGLE
- PAIRE
- PAISE
- PALEA
- PALED
- PALER
- PALES
- PALET
- PANCE
- PANED
- PANEL
- PANES
- PANNE
- PAPER
- PAPES
- PARAE
- PARED
- PAREN
- PAREO
- PARER
- PARES
- PAREU
- PAREV
- PARGE
- PARLE
- PARSE
- PARVE
- PASEO
- PASES
- PASSE
- PASTE
- PATED
- PATEN
- PATER
- PATES
- PATTE
- PAUSE
- PAVED
- PAVEN
- PAVER
- PAVES
- PAWED
- PAWER
- PAXES
- PAYED
- PAYEE
- PAYER
- PEACE
- PEACH
- PEAGE
- PEAGS
- PEAKS
- PEAKY
- PEALS
- PEANS
- PEARE
- PEARL
- PEARS
- PEART
- PEASE
- PEATS
- PEATY
- PEAVY
- PEAZE
- PEBAS
- PECAN
- PECHS
- PECKE
- PECKS
- PECKY
- PEDAL
- PEDES
- PEDIS
- PEDRO
- PEECE
- PEEKS
- PEELS
- PEENS
- PEEOY
- PEEPE
- PEEPS
- PEERS
- PEERY
- PEEVE
- PEGGY
- PEGHS
- PEINS
- PEISE
- PEIZE
- PEKAN
- PEKES
- PEKIN
- PEKOE
- PELAS
- PELAU
- PELES
- PELFS
- PELLS
- PELMA
- PELON
- PELTA
- PELTS
- PENAL
- PENCE
- PENDS
- PENDU
- PENED
- PENES
- PENGO
- PENIE
- PENIS
- PENKS
- PENNA
- PENNE
- PENNI
- PENNY
- PENTS
- PEONS
- PEONY
- PEPLA
- PEPOS
- PEPPY
- PEPSI
- PERAI
- PERCE
- PERCH
- PERCS
- PERDU
- PERDY
- PEREA
- PERES
- PERIL
- PERIS
- PERKS
- PERKY
- PERMS
- PERNS
- PEROG
- PERPS
- PERRY
- PERSE
- PERST
- PERTS
- PERVE
- PERVO
- PERVS
- PERVY
- PESKY
- PESOS
- PESTO
- PESTS
- PESTY
- PETAL
- PETAR
- PETER
- PETIT
- PETRE
- PETRI
- PETTI
- PETTO
- PETTY
- PEWEE
- PEWIT
- PEYSE
- PHAGE
- PHARE
- PHASE
- PHEER
- PHENE
- PHEON
- PHESE
- PHONE
- PHYLE
- PIECE
- PIEND
- PIERS
- PIERT
- PIETA
- PIETS
- PIETY
- PIEZO
- PIKED
- PIKER
- PIKES
- PIKEY
- PILAE
- PILEA
- PILED
- PILEI
- PILER
- PILES
- PINED
- PINES
- PINEY
- PIOYE
- PIPED
- PIPER
- PIPES
- PIPET
- PIQUE
- PISES
- PISTE
- PIXEL
- PIXES
- PIXIE
- PIZED
- PIZES
- PLACE
- PLAGE
- PLANE
- PLATE
- PLEAD
- PLEAS
- PLEAT
- PLEBE
- PLEBS
- PLENA
- PLEON
- PLESH
- PLEWS
- PLIED
- PLIER
- PLIES
- PLOYE
- PLUES
- PLUME
- PLYER
- POAKE
- PODEX
- PODGE
- POEMS
- POEPS
- POESY
- POETS
- POGEY
- POGGE
- POHED
- POISE
- POKED
- POKER
- POKES
- POKEY
- POKIE
- POLED
- POLER
- POLES
- POLEY
- POLJE
- POMBE
- POMES
- PONCE
- PONES
- PONEY
- POOED
- POOVE
- POPES
- PORAE
- PORED
- PORER
- PORES
- PORGE
- POSED
- POSER
- POSES
- POSEY
- POSSE
- POTAE
- POTED
- POTES
- POUKE
- POULE
- POUPE
- POWER
- POWRE
- POXED
- POXES
- POYSE
- PRASE
- PRATE
- PREDY
- PREED
- PREEN
- PREES
- PREIF
- PREMS
- PREMY
- PRENT
- PREON
- PREOP
- PREPS
- PRESA
- PRESE
- PRESS
- PREST
- PREVE
- PREXY
- PREYS
- PRICE
- PRIDE
- PRIED
- PRIEF
- PRIER
- PRIES
- PRIME
- PRISE
- PRIZE
- PROBE
- PROEM
- PROKE
- PROLE
- PRONE
- PRORE
- PROSE
- PROVE
- PRUDE
- PRUNE
- PRYER
- PRYSE
- PSEUD
- PSOAE
- PUBES
- PUCER
- PUCES
- PUDGE
- PUERS
- PUKED
- PUKER
- PUKES
- PUKEY
- PULED
- PULER
- PULES
- PULSE
- PUMIE
- PUNCE
- PUPAE
- PURED
- PUREE
- PURER
- PURES
- PURGE
- PURSE
- PUSES
- PUSLE
- PUZEL
- PWNED
- PYETS
- PYNED
- PYNES
- PYRES
- PYREX
- PYXED
- PYXES
- PYXIE
The first thing you should do now is cross out all the words from the list that do not fit your exact criteria for today’s challenge, to make sure you don’t repeat letters or placements that won’t add any new information. That includes all words containing letters that came out gray to you in a previous guess, as well as all the words in which the “E” is not in the correct position. If you don’t know what the correct position is yet, you know at least one position that is definitely incorrect, which is the one that gave you the yellow box. Start from that one.
Then, to find out which letters fill in the blanks, it is important to try as many new letters as you can at once, including the most common consonants and maybe a few vowels. The exact letters that are most likely to appear will depend on the words that fit your current criteria, but “A,” “L,” “O,” “R,” and “T” are usually safe bets. When nothing seems to be working and one of the boxes is still blank, keep in mind that the missing letter might be a repetition of a letter you already found.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).