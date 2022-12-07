Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘J’

Wordle is a challenge for all players around the world. You have to guess a secret five-letter word that changes every day. Everyone only has six attempts before the game ends in defeat, so extra help can be useful.

When starting Wordle, there are no hints, players have to start by guessing a word from scratch. After the first attempt, hints will start to appear in the form of colored letters indicating whether those letters are present in the correct answer and what their possible positions are.

Searching for the best word to start guessing in Wordle is due to the fact there are no hints at the beginning of the game. Many players like to start with words full of vowels, while others try to use words with the most common letters, or even just their favorite words. Winning is good, but the most important thing is to have fun.

Regardless of your starting word, you may have just discovered that the correct answer has the letter ‘J’ at the beginning and don’t know what to guess next. In that case, here are some five-letter words that start with ‘J’, sorted alphabetically, so you have less work to filter your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words starting with ‘J’ to try on Wordle