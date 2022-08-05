Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘BU’

Finding the answer to the daily Wordle puzzle shouldn’t be an impossible challenge, at least on most days. That is especially true in the case of longtime players who have already found or developed strategies to guarantee a win, like a perfect starting combo of words. But the game can get tricky for everyone at times.

Sometimes, after a few guesses and a couple of letters coming out green, players might still feel lost and in need of some inspiration. If that is the case for you today after getting a “B” and a “U” correctly placed at the beginning of your word, check out the list below and some of our ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words starting with “BU” to try in Wordle

BUBAL

BUBBE

BUBUS

BUCKO

BUCKS

BUDDY

BUDGE

BUFFI

BUFFO

BUFFS

BUFFY

BUGGY

BUGLE

BUHLS

BUHRS

BUILD

BUILT

BULBS

BULGE

BULGY

BULKS

BULKY

BULLA

BULLS

BULLY

BUMFS

BUMPH

BUMPS

BUMPY

BUNAS

BUNCH

BUNCO

BUNDS

BUNDT

BUNGS

BUNKO

BUNKS

BUNNS

BUNNY

BUNTS

BUNYA

BUOYS

BUPPY

BURAN

BURAS

BURBS

BURDS

BURET

BURFI

BURGH

BURGS

BURIN

BURKA

BURKE

BURKS

BURLS

BURLY

BURNS

BURNT

BURPS

BURQA

BURRO

BURRS

BURRY

BURSA

BURSE

BURST

BUSBY

BUSED

BUSES

BUSHY

BUSKS

BUSTS

BUSTY

BUTCH

BUTEO

BUTES

BUTLE

BUTOH

BUTTE

BUTTS

BUTTY

BUTUT

BUTYL

BUXOM

BUYER

BUZZY

It is not likely that the list will give you the correct answer in a single look. You will probably need to take a closer look at your options and narrow them down using the information you already found on your own, especially when it comes to the gray letters. Cross out all words containing any letters that came out gray in your previous guesses of the day, so you avoid re-using any of them. And now it’s time to look for information on the other ones.

Objectively speaking, “S” is the letter that appears the most frequently in words from the list. It is followed by “R,” “T,” and “L,” as well as the “Y,” which appears at the end of several words. But there are also several instances of repeated letters, from a triple “B” in “BUBBE” to the very last word on the list, “BUZZY.” That alone can be an extremely tricky factor to deal with. So make sure you test as many new consonants as you can and keep in mind that two of the three letters you need might be the same. As usual, avoid plural forms if you’re running out of guesses because they will never be the Wordle answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.