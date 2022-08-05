Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘BU’

Finding the answer to the daily Wordle puzzle shouldn’t be an impossible challenge, at least on most days. That is especially true in the case of longtime players who have already found or developed strategies to guarantee a win, like a perfect starting combo of words. But the game can get tricky for everyone at times.
Sometimes, after a few guesses and a couple of letters coming out green, players might still feel lost and in need of some inspiration. If that is the case for you today after getting a “B” and a “U” correctly placed at the beginning of your word, check out the list below and some of our ideas of what to do next.
Five-letter words starting with “BU” to try in Wordle
- BUBAL
- BUBBE
- BUBUS
- BUCKO
- BUCKS
- BUDDY
- BUDGE
- BUFFI
- BUFFO
- BUFFS
- BUFFY
- BUGGY
- BUGLE
- BUHLS
- BUHRS
- BUILD
- BUILT
- BULBS
- BULGE
- BULGY
- BULKS
- BULKY
- BULLA
- BULLS
- BULLY
- BUMFS
- BUMPH
- BUMPS
- BUMPY
- BUNAS
- BUNCH
- BUNCO
- BUNDS
- BUNDT
- BUNGS
- BUNKO
- BUNKS
- BUNNS
- BUNNY
- BUNTS
- BUNYA
- BUOYS
- BUPPY
- BURAN
- BURAS
- BURBS
- BURDS
- BURET
- BURFI
- BURGH
- BURGS
- BURIN
- BURKA
- BURKE
- BURKS
- BURLS
- BURLY
- BURNS
- BURNT
- BURPS
- BURQA
- BURRO
- BURRS
- BURRY
- BURSA
- BURSE
- BURST
- BUSBY
- BUSED
- BUSES
- BUSHY
- BUSKS
- BUSTS
- BUSTY
- BUTCH
- BUTEO
- BUTES
- BUTLE
- BUTOH
- BUTTE
- BUTTS
- BUTTY
- BUTUT
- BUTYL
- BUXOM
- BUYER
- BUZZY
It is not likely that the list will give you the correct answer in a single look. You will probably need to take a closer look at your options and narrow them down using the information you already found on your own, especially when it comes to the gray letters. Cross out all words containing any letters that came out gray in your previous guesses of the day, so you avoid re-using any of them. And now it’s time to look for information on the other ones.
Objectively speaking, “S” is the letter that appears the most frequently in words from the list. It is followed by “R,” “T,” and “L,” as well as the “Y,” which appears at the end of several words. But there are also several instances of repeated letters, from a triple “B” in “BUBBE” to the very last word on the list, “BUZZY.” That alone can be an extremely tricky factor to deal with. So make sure you test as many new consonants as you can and keep in mind that two of the three letters you need might be the same. As usual, avoid plural forms if you’re running out of guesses because they will never be the Wordle answer.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle.